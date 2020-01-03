Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 3 hours 63.05 +1.87 +3.06%
Brent Crude 2 hours 68.60 +2.35 +3.55%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.130 +0.008 +0.38%
Mars US 2 hours 64.00 +2.02 +3.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.15 -0.81 -1.19%
Urals 9 days 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.92 -0.54 -0.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.92 -0.54 -0.82%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.67 +0.53 +0.94%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.130 +0.008 +0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 67.58 -0.57 -0.84%
Murban 4 days 68.93 -0.63 -0.91%
Iran Heavy 4 days 57.93 -0.79 -1.35%
Basra Light 4 days 71.93 -0.57 -0.79%
Saharan Blend 4 days 67.53 -0.58 -0.85%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Girassol 4 days 68.30 -0.66 -0.96%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.15 -0.81 -1.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 4 days 40.20 +0.12 +0.30%
Western Canadian Select 10 hours 38.13 +0.12 +0.32%
Canadian Condensate 136 days 55.18 +0.12 +0.22%
Premium Synthetic 126 days 61.58 +0.12 +0.20%
Sweet Crude 10 hours 53.38 +0.12 +0.23%
Peace Sour 10 hours 50.43 +0.12 +0.24%
Peace Sour 10 hours 50.43 +0.12 +0.24%
Light Sour Blend 10 hours 53.68 +0.12 +0.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 58.93 +0.12 +0.20%
Central Alberta 10 hours 51.43 +0.12 +0.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.92 -0.54 -0.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 59.50 +1.75 +3.03%
Giddings 19 hours 53.25 +1.75 +3.40%
ANS West Coast 113 days 67.91 -0.93 -1.35%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 57.00 +1.87 +3.39%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 60.95 +1.87 +3.17%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 60.95 +1.87 +3.17%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 59.50 +1.75 +3.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.41 +0.12 +0.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ukraine Natural Gas: Hunter Biden Court Filings allege $156 Million Illegal Money Laundering
  • 9 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 13 minutes NY TIMES: Saudis can't depend on U.S. to protect their oil anymore . . . .
  • 6 mins Iraqi uprising against US military presence is increasing. Are geopolitical interests justification good enough for waging war against Iraqi nation on Iraqi soil ?
  • 2 hours US military convoy enters oil fields in northeast Syria
  • 1 hour This is how the US military is protecting the Strait of Hormuz
  • 15 hours Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 1 day Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment
  • 4 hours Saudi Plan to Wean Off Oil Sees Success Even as Economy Stalls

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

The Biggest Threat To The Energy Sector

The Biggest Threat To The Energy Sector

The world’s most critical infrastructure…

This Niche Industry Has Exploded Overnight

This Niche Industry Has Exploded Overnight

The video game sector is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

By Irina Slav - Jan 03, 2020, 10:11 AM CST Storage tanks

Crude oil prices jumped higher today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory decline for the last week of 2019.

The draw totaled an impressive 11.5 million barrels. Analysts had expected a decline of 3.167 million barrels, after the EIA reported a draw of 5.5 million barrels for the week to December 20. At 429.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are at the five-year seasonal average.

In gasoline the EIA reported an inventory increase of 3.2 million barrels for the week to December 27, up from a 2-million-barrel build for the previous week. Gasoline production averaged 10.2 million barrels daily during the period, compared with 10.3 million bpd a week earlier.

In distillate fuels the authority estimated an inventory increase of 8.8 million barrels, which compared with a decline of 200,000 barrels a week earlier. Distillate fuel production averaged 5.3, compared with 5.4 million bpd a week earlier.

Refineries processed 17.3 million bpd in the last week of 2019, compared with 17 million bpd a week earlier. Imports of crude oil averaged 6.4 million bpd.

Oil prices were already trending higher when the EIA released its weekly petroleum status report, pushed up by news about a U.S. air strike in Baghdad that killed a high-ranking Iranian military commander. This is the latest move in a fast escalation in the Middle East that has already sparked worry about the security of supply from the world’s number-one exporting region.

Meanwhile, the EIA said earlier this week that U.S. oil production had hit a record 12.66 million barrels daily in October, with weekly estimates suggesting this could have risen further in the months since October to over 13 million bpd.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $68.69 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at 63.27 a barrel, both up by more than 3 percent since yesterday’s close.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Why Exxon Won’t Have To Pay Fine For Dealing With Rosneft

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build
Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

 Surprise Crude Build Threatens Oil Rally

Surprise Crude Build Threatens Oil Rally

 Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

 JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 Alt text

Is The Qatar Blockade Coming To An End?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com