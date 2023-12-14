Oil Gains 4% on Interest Rates, 2024 Forecasts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.32 +2.85 +4.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.24 +2.98 +4.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.81 +2.93 +3.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.347 +0.012 +0.51%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.118 +0.094 +4.62%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 73.91 -3.15 -4.09%
Chart Mars US 41 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.118 +0.094 +4.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.21 -4.53 -5.98%
Graph down Murban 1 day 72.18 -4.27 -5.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.90 +0.71 +0.97%
Graph down Basra Light 744 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.10 +0.35 +0.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.97 +0.59 +0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 73.91 -3.15 -4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 198 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 50.72 +0.86 +1.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 71.62 +0.86 +1.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 69.87 +0.86 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 60.72 +0.86 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 53.22 +0.86 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 53.22 +0.86 +1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 58.72 +0.86 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 61.97 +0.86 +1.41%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 53.47 +0.86 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 59.70 +0.86 +1.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 63.55 +0.86 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 65.75 +0.75 +1.15%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.27 -2.71 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 11 hours e-cars not selling
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Gains 4% on Interest Rates, 2024 Forecasts

OPEC Refuses to Kill Itself to Please Transition Fans

OPEC Refuses to Kill Itself to Please Transition Fans

Given the non-existent possibility that…

The West Moves To Secure Further Emergency LNG Supplies

The West Moves To Secure Further Emergency LNG Supplies

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Gains 4% on Interest Rates, 2024 Forecasts

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 14, 2023, 11:55 AM CST

Oil prices were nearing a 4% gain on Thursday as the U.S. dollar weakened and the International Energy Agency (IEA) upgraded its demand forecast to a 1.1 million barrel-per-day increase next year. 

Brent crude was trading at $76.70 on Thursday at 11:50 a.m. ET, up 3.29%. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the U.S. benchmark, was trading at $71.87, up 3.45%.

Earlier on Thursday, the IEA boosted its 2024 demand forecast by 130,000 bpd based on U.S. supply growth that “continues to defy expectations”. 

However, the agency revised down its Q4 demand growth forecast by close to 400,000 bpd, over half of the slashing due to European consumption expectations. 

Also on Thursday, the IEA said that global observed oil inventories fell in October for the first time in four months, shedding 19.6 million barrels for that month, mostly in refined petroleum stocks. 

At the same time, Rystad Energy has forecast that India’s oil demand growth will fall to 150,000 bpd next year, from 290,000 bpd this year, with the post-pandemic rebound set to lose momentum in India and China next year. 

The IEA and OPEC have been at odds over demand forecasts, which also drive market sentiment, with the IEA staunchly advocating for a green transition and offering lower demand forecasts much higher oil demand growth for next year (2.2 million bpd). 

A weakening dollar following the Federal Reserve’s meeting notes on Wednesday have also contributed to an uptick in oil prices. The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and gave its strongest signals to date that it is adopting a less hawkish stance, with the potential for three rate cuts in 2024. Those rate cuts indicate lower borrowing costs next year, which also helps to buoy oil prices and has so far pushed the U.S. dollar to a four-month low on Thursday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Maersk Gives Fuel Carriers Ability to Bypass Red Sea to Avoid Attacks

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com