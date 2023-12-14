IEA: Global Oil Inventories Fell in October  

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.93 +2.46 +3.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.80 +2.54 +3.42%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.34 +2.46 +3.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.376 +0.041 +1.76%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.103 +0.078 +3.84%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Mars US 41 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.103 +0.078 +3.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.21 -4.53 -5.98%
Graph down Murban 1 day 72.18 -4.27 -5.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.90 +0.71 +0.97%
Graph down Basra Light 744 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.10 +0.35 +0.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.97 +0.59 +0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 197 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 50.62 +0.86 +1.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 71.62 +0.86 +1.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 69.87 +0.86 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 60.72 +0.86 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 54.72 +0.86 +1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 54.72 +0.86 +1.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 58.97 +0.86 +1.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 61.97 +0.86 +1.41%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 54.97 +0.86 +1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 58.84 -2.71 -4.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 62.69 -2.71 -4.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.00 -3.00 -4.41%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.27 -2.71 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 8 hours e-cars not selling
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

IEA: Global Oil Inventories Fell in October  

Kazakhstan Advances Renewables Agenda With Slew Of Deals

Kazakhstan Advances Renewables Agenda With Slew Of Deals

Kazakhstan has set itself such…

ESG Managers See Big Oil’s Climate Pledge as Insufficient

ESG Managers See Big Oil’s Climate Pledge as Insufficient

Sustainable fund managers are left…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA: Global Oil Inventories Fell in October  

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 14, 2023, 8:30 AM CST

Global observed oil inventories fell in October, with the first drop in oil product stocks for the first time in four months, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

Global observed oil inventories dropped by 19.6 million barrels in October, with crude inventories largely unchanged, but with the first decline in refined petroleum stocks in four months. The falling product stocks in October reversed the trend from the third quarter when oil product stocks rose by 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd), while crude drew 1.6 million bpd on average, the IEA said.

The latest OPEC+ cuts announced for the first quarter of 2024 are aimed at preventing a potential inventory build, the agency said. But it also noted that soaring supply from non-OPEC+ producers – led by the United States – and slowing global demand growth this quarter could make OPEC+’s task to support prices more difficult.

“The continued rise in output and slowing demand growth will complicate efforts by key producers to defend their market share and maintain elevated oil prices,” the IEA said in its Monthly Oil Market Report today.

“Improved drilling efficiencies and well productivity in the shale patch saw US oil supply exceed 20 mb/d in September, defying industry warnings of an imminent slowdown in growth due to cost inflation and oil field service capacity constraints,” the agency noted.

As a result, the IEA has now revised up its projections for U.S. supply in the second half of 2023 by nearly 600,000 bpd since its June report.

The United States is now on track to deliver a supply increase of 1.4 million bpd in 2023, accounting for two-thirds of the 2.2 million bpd non-OPEC+ production growth. At the same time, OPEC+ will post a 400,000 bpd decline in output and its market share will drop to 51% in 2023 – the lowest since the OPEC+ group’s creation in 2016, the IEA said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Canada’s Cenovus Energy Raises Capital Expenditure for 2024

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com