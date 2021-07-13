Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.05 +0.95 +1.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 76.43 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 3.694 -0.002 -0.05%
Graph down Heating Oil 15 mins SellBuy 2.173 -0.012 -0.54%
Graph down Gasoline 40 mins 2.311 -0.008 -0.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.86 -0.50 -0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.86 -0.50 -0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.33 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 73.25 +1.15 +1.60%
Chart Gasoline 40 mins 2.311 -0.008 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 14 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 14 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 14 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 14 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 14 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 14 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 14 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.33 +0.15 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 60.33 +1.06 +1.79%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 23 hours 60.95 -0.81 -1.31%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 73.10 -0.46 -0.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 74.50 -0.46 -0.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 23 hours 70.60 -0.66 -0.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 23 hours 68.35 -0.46 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 68.35 -0.46 -0.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 70.65 -0.56 -0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 72.50 -0.61 -0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 68.70 -0.46 -0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.86 -0.50 -0.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Graph up Giddings 24 hours 65.50 +1.25 +1.95%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.21 +1.37 +1.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 24 hours 69.20 +1.15 +1.69%
Graph up Eagle Ford 24 hours 73.15 +1.15 +1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 73.15 +1.15 +1.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 -0.50 -0.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.19 -0.46 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 40 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours What happens when the Chinese decide to deprive you of their vast market?
  • 2 days Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 46 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 2 days CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising

Breaking News:

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Investors Are Betting Big On The Future Of EV Efficiency

Investors Are Betting Big On The Future Of EV Efficiency

The global race to electrify…

UBS: Oil Demand To Return To Pre-Covid Levels By Q1 2022

UBS: Oil Demand To Return To Pre-Covid Levels By Q1 2022

Crude oil demand will rebound…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 13, 2021, 3:47 PM CDT

xThe American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 4.079 million barrels for the week ending July 9, bringing the total 2021 crude draw so far to 50.01 million barrels, using API data.

Analysts had expected a loss of 4.333 million barrels for the week.

In the previous week, the API reported a draw in oil inventories of 7.983 million barrels after analysts had predicted a draw of 3.925 million barrels.

The price of a WTI barrel has risen more than 50% so far this year and is still on the rise after gaining nearly $1.50 over the course of the last week as OPEC+ appears locked in a stalemate between members who wish to ease up on the production quotas and those who do not. Oil prices were up over 1.5% on Tuesday afternoon in the runup to the data release.

At 12:29 p.m. EST, WTI was trading up 1.50% on the day at $75.22 prior to the data release. Brent crude was trading up 1.58% for the day at $76.35.

While crude oil inventories continue to drop, U.S. oil production, with shale producers continuing to ease up on their until-now restraint, has increased by 200,000 bpd to an average of 11.3 million bpd for the week ending July 2, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration.

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories of 1.545-million barrels for the week ending July 9—compared to the previous week's 2.736-million-barrel draw.

Distillate stocks saw an increase in inventories this week of 3.699 million barrels for the week, on top of last week's 1.086 million-barrel increase.

Cushing inventories fell this week by 1.585 million barrels, compared to last week’s 152,000 barrel decrease.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com