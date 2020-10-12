OPEC’s No.2 Expects Another Weak Quarter Of Oil Prices

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.49 -1.11 -2.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 41.75 -1.10 -2.57%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.844 +0.103 +3.76%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 41.05 -0.89 -2.12%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 41.06 +0.61 +1.51%
Graph up Urals 4 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 42.29 +1.22 +2.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 42.29 +1.22 +2.97%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.88 +0.30 +0.72%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 37.71 -0.33 -0.87%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.844 +0.103 +3.76%
Graph up Marine 4 days 42.26 +0.67 +1.61%
Graph up Murban 4 days 43.08 +0.80 +1.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 40.58 +0.43 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 43.54 -0.44 -1.00%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 41.64 +0.45 +1.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 41.88 +0.30 +0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.88 +0.30 +0.72%
Chart Girassol 4 days 43.07 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 41.06 +0.61 +1.51%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 24 days 29.73 -0.23 -0.77%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 31.10 -0.59 -1.86%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 39.60 -0.59 -1.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 41.00 -0.59 -1.42%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 37.15 -0.59 -1.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 36.15 -0.59 -1.61%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 36.15 -0.59 -1.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 36.85 -0.59 -1.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 37.10 -0.59 -1.57%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.25 -0.59 -1.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 42.29 +1.22 +2.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 37.00 -0.50 -1.33%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 30.75 -0.50 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.48 -0.24 -0.59%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 34.55 -0.59 -1.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 38.50 -0.59 -1.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 38.50 -0.59 -1.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 37.00 -0.50 -1.33%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.75 -0.75 -2.38%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 45.93 +1.24 +2.77%
All Charts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Related News

OPEC’s No.2 Expects Another Weak Quarter Of Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - Oct 12, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Iraq expects the pressure on oil prices to continue through at least the first quarter of 2021, with oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar expecting the average for Brent during January-March 2021 at $45 a barrel, Bloomberg reports, citing an interview of Jabbar for Iraqi daily Al Sabah.

As a result of this expectation, Baghdad will be basing its 2021 budget on an oil price level of $42 a barrel, following the fallout from the coronavirus, the report also noted.

Brent is currently trading at $42 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate hovering around $40, as Libya continues to ramp up production after the end of an oil port blockade and U.S. shale producers also increase output.

The frac spread count—a metric tracked by Primary Vision that shows active well completion crews as opposed to Baker Hughes’ active well drilling—rose to 115 last week, from 111 a week earlier and 101 in the last week of September. This suggests a steady increase in production and is enough to push prices lower even without Libya’s return to the oil producer’s club.

The outlook for demand, meanwhile, remains subdued. Even OPEC, in its World Oil Outlook released earlier this month sounded only a cautious note of optimism, saying that oil demand will continue to grow for another couple of decades before plateauing. However, the cartel has reduced its long-term demand projections from last year’s outlook by more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd), expecting world oil demand to rise from 99.7 million bpd in 2019 to 109.3 million bpd in 2040 and then to slightly drop to 109.1 million bpd in 2045.

Iraq, the second-largest producer in OPEC, is one of the members most vulnerable to oil price slumps because of its economy, which is still healing from the war with Islamic State. This is likely why the country has also been a notorious laggard in production cuts, only upping its compliance rate after Saudi Arabia threatened to turn the taps back on and flood the market with cheap oil.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



