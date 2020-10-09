Turkey’s Black Sea Gas Discovery May Be Bigger Than Thought

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.56 -0.63 -1.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 42.83 -0.51 -1.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.765 +0.138 +5.25%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 41.94 +1.34 +3.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.06 +0.61 +1.51%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.29 +1.22 +2.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.29 +1.22 +2.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.58 +1.34 +3.33%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.04 +1.13 +3.06%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.765 +0.138 +5.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 41.59 +0.27 +0.65%
Graph up Murban 2 days 42.28 +0.26 +0.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.15 +1.08 +2.76%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 43.98 +0.94 +2.18%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.19 +1.18 +2.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.58 +1.34 +3.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.58 +1.34 +3.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.95 +1.48 +3.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.06 +0.61 +1.51%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 days 29.96 +1.65 +5.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 31.69 +1.49 +4.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 40.19 +1.24 +3.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 41.59 +1.24 +3.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 37.74 +1.24 +3.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 36.74 +1.24 +3.49%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 36.74 +1.24 +3.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 37.44 +0.99 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 37.69 +0.99 +2.70%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 36.84 +1.24 +3.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.29 +1.22 +2.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.50 +1.00 +2.74%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 31.25 +1.00 +3.31%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 40.48 -0.24 -0.59%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 35.14 +1.24 +3.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 39.09 +1.24 +3.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.09 +1.24 +3.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.50 +1.00 +2.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.50 +1.25 +4.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.93 +1.24 +2.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 55 mins Biden Single Issue Campaign "Face Masks" is a brilliant marketing strategy
  • 1 hour Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 18 hours The Mike Pence vs Kamala Harris Vice Presidential Debate
  • 4 hours Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 2 hours Oct 5th - Natural Gas Prices surge in early trading
  • 1 hour Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 50 mins Zeihan World growth distribution looks like in 2030
  • 2 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 2 days Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 2 days Oil Market Eyes Pressure from Tropics and Saudi Arabia

Breaking News:

Turkey’s Black Sea Gas Discovery May Be Bigger Than Thought

Activist Investor Icahn Optimistic About Oil Recovery

Activist Investor Icahn Optimistic About Oil Recovery

Activist investor Carl Icahn is…

What Will Happen To Gold Under The Fed’s New Monetary Framework?

What Will Happen To Gold Under The Fed’s New Monetary Framework?

As the Federal Reserve continues…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Turkey’s Black Sea Gas Discovery May Be Bigger Than Thought

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 09, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

Turkey is about to revise up the estimate of its natural gas discovery in the Black Sea, Bloomberg reported on Friday, quoting sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

In August, Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan said that the country had made a large natural gas discovery in its waters in the Black Sea. Back then, the estimate Turkey gave was of 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas and said this was its largest-ever gas discovery. Erdogan hailed the find as a historic find that would help Turkey’s energy security.

Turkey currently imports nearly all the gas it consumes.

Erdogan said in August he hoped that the Tuna-1 discovery could start producing gas as early as in 2023.

Now Turkey is said to be preparing to update as soon as next week the amount of gas after further exploration drilling is completed, Bloomberg’s sources said. The Turkish government is about to disclose a “sizable revision” to the initial estimate, they added.

Earlier this month, Turkey’s Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez said that Ankara plans to deploy a third drillship to explore for natural resources in the Black Sea, while tensions in the Mediterranean over Turkey’s gas drilling campaign seem to subside.

Turkey’s third drillship, Kanuni, will begin exploration in the Black Sea in early 2021 and will operate alongside the drillship Fatih, which made the Tuna-1 discovery.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) is trying to de-escalate the tension in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey has been drilling for gas.

Tensions between EU members Greece and Cyprus on the one hand, and Turkey on the other, flared up again in recent months after Turkey resumed drilling and exploration for oil and gas in the eastern Mediterranean in waters that Greece and Cyprus consider part of their territorial waters.  

According to Refinitiv Eikon data reported by Reuters on Monday, a Turkish exploration vessel left the area in which it was operating off Cyprus and returned to Turkey’s coast—a move that the EU welcomed and said would ease the tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Norway’s Oil Strike Could End As Soon As Friday

Next Post

Norway’s Oil Strike Could End As Soon As Friday

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

Renewable Energy Continues To Eat Away At Fossil Fuel Dominance

 Alt text

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

 Alt text

Why The Elections Aren’t Moving Oil Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com