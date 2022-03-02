OPEC+ Sticks To Production Plan Despite $111 Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 111.1 +7.64 +7.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.6 +8.62 +8.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.762 +0.189 +4.13%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.532 +0.381 +12.08%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.320 +0.231 +7.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.5 +7.78 +7.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 106.5 +7.78 +7.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.8 +8.36 +8.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 103.9 +4.67 +4.71%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 104.4 +9.69 +10.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.320 +0.231 +7.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 98.66 +2.06 +2.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 100.7 +2.05 +2.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 102.3 +8.68 +9.27%
Graph down Basra Light 93 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 111.4 +9.53 +9.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 107.8 +8.36 +8.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.8 +8.36 +8.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 108.9 +8.52 +8.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 103.9 +4.67 +4.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 89.31 +7.69 +9.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 105.6 +7.69 +7.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 103.8 +7.69 +8.00%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 101.7 +7.69 +8.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 98.86 +7.69 +8.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 98.86 +7.69 +8.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 101.0 +7.69 +8.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 104.5 +7.69 +7.94%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 99.16 +7.69 +8.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.5 +7.78 +7.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 100.0 +7.75 +8.40%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 93.75 +7.75 +9.01%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 97.92 +3.59 +3.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 97.80 +7.69 +8.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 101.8 +7.69 +8.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 101.8 +7.69 +8.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 100.0 +7.75 +8.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 93.75 +7.75 +9.01%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.1 +6.69 +6.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 11 mins 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 14 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 24 mins Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 1 hour America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 23 hours "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 1 day "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 13 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 1 day Cancelled by OP. Delete posts even though GERMANE to oil and gas markets. See Ya
  • 2 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

UK LNG Workers Call On Government To Stop Inbound Russian Tankers

Brent Holds Above $110 As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

Brent Holds Above $110 As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

An across-the-board inventory draw provided…

U.S. Sanctions Nord Stream 2 As Biden Pledges To “Hold Russia Responsible”

U.S. Sanctions Nord Stream 2 As Biden Pledges To “Hold Russia Responsible”

The United States is taking…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ Sticks To Production Plan Despite $111 Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 02, 2022, 8:20 AM CST

The OPEC+ group decided on Wednesday to rubberstamp another 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) increase in its collective oil production in April, despite soaring oil prices after a key member of the pact, Russia, invaded Ukraine.

During a short ministerial meeting of OPEC+, the ministers decided to proceed with the monthly increase agreed upon last summer, in a move widely expected by analysts.

In the days before the meeting, sources at OPEC+ and analysts signaled there would be no change in the pact’s production plan, regardless of surging oil prices that are now well beyond comfortable for major oil-consuming nations, including the United States.  

The issue with ramping up production more than planned—even if OPEC+ wanted to—is that only Saudi Arabia and the UAE actually have the capacity to do so, but a major bump in production from those two influential OPEC members would mean critically thin spare production capacity globally. Others mostly lack capacity to pump to their quotas, and the gap between the monthly 400,000-bpd nominal increase and the actual increase has been growing, to as much as 900,000 bpd in January, per the International Energy Agency’s estimates.

The OPEC+ meeting on Wednesday decided to leave the plan as-is and didn’t mention the Russian war in Ukraine, which was the reason why oil prices jumped last week to above $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014 and continued to rally to $111 early today.

OPEC+ noted in its press release after a record-short meeting that “it was noted that current oil market fundamentals and the consensus on its outlook pointed to a well-balanced market, and that current volatility is not caused by changes in market fundamentals but by current geopolitical developments.”

According to the production schedule for April provided by OPEC, the OPEC+ alliance’s collective quota is 41.697 million bpd. The leaders of the pact, Saudi Arabia and Russia, each have a quota of 10.436 million bpd for April.

Oil prices continued to rally, with Brent hitting $112 and WTI Crude at $110 per barrel half an hour after OPEC+ concluded the meeting.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chevron: Biden Can Lower High Crude Prices If He Supports U.S. Oil

Next Post

ExxonMobil Quits Russia

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil
Tanker Rates On Russian Crude Routes Triple  

Tanker Rates On Russian Crude Routes Triple  
SWIFT Ban Hits Russian Coal Exports To China

SWIFT Ban Hits Russian Coal Exports To China


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com