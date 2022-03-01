OPEC+ Is Unlikely To Break From Its Production Plan

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 92.37 -1.29 -1.38%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.57 -1.24 -1.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.638 -0.079 -1.67%
Graph down Heating Oil 13 mins 2.825 -0.033 -1.14%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.623 -0.055 -2.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.52 -3.45 -3.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.52 -3.45 -3.52%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.73 +2.96 +3.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.88 +2.02%
Chart Mars US 7 hours 92.26 +1.29 +1.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.623 -0.055 -2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.40 -0.32 -0.35%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.74 -0.33 -0.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 88.62 +2.58 +3.00%
Graph down Basra Light 79 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 99.30 +3.35 +3.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 96.73 +2.96 +3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.73 +2.96 +3.16%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.41 +2.85 +3.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.88 +2.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 79.56 +1.59 +2.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 95.81 +1.59 +1.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 94.06 +1.59 +1.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 91.96 +1.59 +1.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 89.11 +1.59 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 89.11 +1.59 +1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 91.21 +1.59 +1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 94.76 +1.59 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 89.41 +1.59 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.52 -3.45 -3.52%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.50 -3.50 -3.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 82.25 -3.50 -4.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 96.20 +1.66 +1.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.02 -3.39 -3.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 89.97 -3.39 -3.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 89.97 -3.39 -3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.50 -3.50 -3.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 82.25 -3.50 -4.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.26 -3.39 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 10 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days "Oil Investment Must Rise To $525 Billion PER YEAR To Avoid Supply Crunch" by Tsvetana Paraskova as seen on Zero Hedge
  • 14 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 18 hours U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 18 mins Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 hour So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 2 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 32 mins Pierre Omidyar Co-funded Ukraine Revolution Groups With US Government, Documents Show
  • 3 days Putin Wants Farmland in the East, Let Ports and sole control of Azov Sea. . . . . Biden "minor incursion alright"

Breaking News:

Chevron: Biden Can Lower High Crude Prices If He Supports U.S. Oil

Russia’s SWIFT Ban Could Send Shockwaves Through Oil And Commodity Markets

Russia’s SWIFT Ban Could Send Shockwaves Through Oil And Commodity Markets

Western leaders agreed over the…

$100 Oil Could Help Africa Realize Its Hydrocarbon Potential

$100 Oil Could Help Africa Realize Its Hydrocarbon Potential

The dramatic rise in oil…

OPEC+ Unlikely To Change Course On Output Despite $100 Oil, Ukraine Crisis

OPEC+ Unlikely To Change Course On Output Despite $100 Oil, Ukraine Crisis

Despite $100 oil and the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Is Unlikely To Break From Its Production Plan

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 01, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
  • Sources: Russia's war in Ukraine hasn't affected the OPEC+ agreement.
  • OPEC+ is widely expected to continue raising its overall production quota by 400,000 barrels per day.
Join Our Community

OPEC+ is widely expected to continue raising its overall production quota by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) per the plan from last summer, despite the surging oil prices over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a Bloomberg survey of 18 analysts and traders showed on Tuesday.

The OPEC+ group—led by Saudi Arabia and Russia—is meeting on Wednesday to discuss production for the month of April, while oil prices have jumped to over $100 per barrel and the market is apprehensive that it could soon have to go without at least some Russian barrels.

Moreover, OPEC and OPEC+ have not been pumping as much as the OPEC+ pact calls for, essentially tightening the market and distorting analyst assumptions about market balances. Estimates in the International Energy Agency's monthly oil market report for February showed that the gap between OPEC+ production and its target levels surged to as much as 900,000 bpd in January.

Despite $100 oil and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the OPEC+ alliance is set to rubberstamp another 400,000 bpd increase in monthly production targets next week, several OPEC+ sources told Reuters last week. The Russian invasion of Ukraine—the move that triggered oil's jump to $100—hasn't changed the dynamics in the OPEC+ group, sources at the alliance told Reuters on Friday.

In the Bloomberg survey, only one of 18 experts polled expects OPEC+ to decide to add more than 400,000 bpd to its production quotas for April.

Russia's war in Ukraine hasn't affected the OPEC+ agreement, two sources at the group told Reuters on Tuesday, and also said they expect the alliance to stick to its monthly increases.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), discussed the oil market and "supporting stability in the global energy market," according to a statement from the Kremlin cited by Bloomberg

The UAE—a U.S. ally—abstained last week from voting a resolution of the United Nations to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The other two countries which abstained were China and India, while Russia vetoed the resolution. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

White House Quietly Calls On U.S. Oil Companies To Increase Production

Next Post

$100 Oil Could Help Africa Realize Its Hydrocarbon Potential
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows
$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession

$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession
Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions

Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions
The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia
Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens

Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com