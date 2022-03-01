Chevron: Biden Can Lower High Crude Prices If He Supports U.S. Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 108.09 +4.68 +4.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 109.85 +4.88 +4.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.685 +0.112 +2.45%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.299 +0.148 +4.68%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.207 +0.119 +3.84%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 98.73 +4.05 +4.28%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 98.73 +4.05 +4.28%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 107.77 +8.36 +8.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 99.22 +2.55 +2.64%
Chart Mars US 47 mins 104.41 +9.69 +10.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.207 +0.119 +3.84%

Graph up Marine 20 hours 98.66 +2.06 +2.13%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 100.70 +2.05 +2.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 102.32 +8.68 +9.27%
Graph down Basra Light 92 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 111.41 +9.53 +9.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 107.77 +8.36 +8.41%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 107.77 +8.36 +8.41%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 108.86 +8.52 +8.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 99.22 +2.55 +2.64%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 16 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 81.62 +4.13 +5.33%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 97.87 +4.13 +4.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 96.12 +4.13 +4.49%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 94.02 +4.13 +4.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 91.17 +4.13 +4.74%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 91.17 +4.13 +4.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 93.27 +4.13 +4.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 96.82 +4.13 +4.46%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 91.47 +4.13 +4.73%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 98.73 +4.05 +4.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 92.25 +4.00 +4.53%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 86.00 +4.00 +4.88%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 94.33 -2.00 -2.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 90.11 +4.13 +4.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 94.06 +4.13 +4.59%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 94.06 +4.13 +4.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 92.25 +4.00 +4.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 86.00 +4.25 +5.20%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 102.36 +2.66 +2.67%

Chevron: Biden Can Lower High Crude Prices If He Supports U.S. Oil

U.S. To Help Uzbekistan Explore New Shale Deposits

U.S. To Help Uzbekistan Explore New Shale Deposits

U.S. scientists are looking to…

World Bank: There Will Be Alternatives To Russian Gas In Five Years

World Bank: There Will Be Alternatives To Russian Gas In Five Years

There will be alternatives to…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Chevron: Biden Can Lower High Crude Prices If He Supports U.S. Oil

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 01, 2022, 6:31 PM CST

The Biden Administration could couple releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) with a longer-term policy to support the U.S. oil industry if it wants to reduce the soaring gasoline and oil prices and ensure America’s energy security, Mike Wirth, chief executive at supermajor Chevron, said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Administration is discussing another SPR release to ease the upward pressure on oil prices which shot up to over $100 per barrel after Russia invaded Ukraine.

According to Chevron, an SPR release is a short-term remedy, while ensuring a long-term energy security—especially in light of Putin’s war in Ukraine—could be achieved through a “balanced and pragmatic conversation.”

A new SPR release would best serve energy security if it is accompanied by “an attitude to support investment in U.S. resource development,” Wirth said on a call during Chevron’s investor day, as carried by Bloomberg.

Support to the domestic oil and gas industry would “ensure that this country remains strong from an energy security standpoint,” Chevron’s top executive said.

The Biden Administration continues to press for a green energy transition and has called several times on the OPEC+ group over the past months to ramp up production more than planned to tame surging oil prices and support the economic recovery from the pandemic.

U.S. oil executives, however, have felt ignored.

Earlier this week, Devon Energy’s chief executive Rick Muncrief told Bloomberg, “I’m a little mystified that there hasn’t been some dialog,” referring to the lack of dialogue between the U.S. Administration and the U.S. oil industry.

“If they were to reach out and maybe be a little more collaborative, it might provide some cover,” Muncrief said.

Yet, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this week that a proposal by Republican lawmakers to increase U.S. crude oil production amid the fast-deteriorating conflict in Ukraine that could compromise the security of energy flows was a “misdiagnosis.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

