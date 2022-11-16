OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 17 mins 85.59 -1.33 -1.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 14 mins 92.65 -1.21 -1.29%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 91.31 -0.70 -0.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 17 mins 6.200 +0.166 +2.75%
Graph down Gasoline 17 mins 2.508 -0.008 -0.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.16 -3.26 -3.45%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 82.97 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.508 -0.008 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.34 -4.23 -4.67%
Graph down Murban 2 days 91.09 -3.89 -4.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.67 -1.04 -1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 352 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.82 -1.53 -1.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 93.84 -1.32 -1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.16 -3.26 -3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.15 +1.28 +2.21%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 65.67 +1.05 +1.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 89.07 +1.05 +1.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 87.32 +1.05 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 84.47 +1.05 +1.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 81.17 +1.05 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 81.17 +1.05 +1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 82.47 +1.05 +1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 91.42 +1.05 +1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 80.77 +1.05 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.00 +1.00 +1.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.05 +1.05 +1.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.40 +1.05 +1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.40 +1.05 +1.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 96.23 -2.54 -2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days "#NewWorldNextWeek NEWS- COP27 Creating a New World Economic Model and Tracking Your Personal Carbon Footprint"
  • 8 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 2 days Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?
  • 3 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 hours Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Suspected Drone Strike Blows Up Fuel Depot Deep In Russian Territory

OPEC Oil Production Fell In October As Members Missed Targets

OPEC Oil Production Fell In October As Members Missed Targets

OPEC’s oil production fell by…

Container Glut Growing As Global Trade Slips

Container Glut Growing As Global Trade Slips

The container shortage has completely…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

By Alex Kimani - Nov 16, 2022, 2:30 PM CST

OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais said on Wednesday that the organization is ready to “intervene for the benefit of oil markets”, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reports, citing Ghais as saying that OPEC is aware, cautious and monitoring economic developments worldwide.

In early October, OPEC+ announced plans to reduce oil production by 2 mb/d in November 2022 from the August 2022 required production level, a move that angered President Joe Biden who lambasted the organization for colluding with Russia to keep oil prices high. 

If the plan is implemented, Saudi Arabia and Russia should produce 10.5 mb/d in November 2022; the production of the OPEC 10 group members should reach 25.4 mb/d while that of non-OPEC producers should be 16.4 mb/d. This in effect would lead to the production of OPEC+ coming to an average of 41.9 mb/d. Further, OPEC and its non-OPEC allies including Russia agreed to extend their cooperation, which was set to end on 31 December 2022, by another year.

After an initial bump, oil prices have cooled since the announcement partly because the impact of the production cut is likely to be limited with many members already struggling to meet quotas and also due to economic uncertainty and China doubling down on its zero-Covid policy both of which are likely to hit demand. 

OPEC has predicted that China’s oil demand will decline by 60,000 barrels per day this year, after forecasting an increase of 120,000 b/d only a month ago thanks to new lockdowns.OPEC has cut its demand growth view for 2022 by 460,000 bpd to 2.64 million bpd and for 2023 by 360,000 bpd to 2.34 million bpd, citing “the extension of China’s zero-Covid-19 restrictions in some regions, economic challenges in OECD Europe, and inflationary pressures in other key economies.” 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Switzerland Warns Of Big Gas Cut Offs If Caught In A Crunch

Next Post

Suspected Drone Strike Blows Up Fuel Depot Deep In Russian Territory

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com