Switzerland Warns Of Big Gas Cut Offs If Caught In A Crunch

Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 85.43 -1.49 -1.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 92.65 -1.21 -1.29%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 92.38 +0.37 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 5.848 -0.186 -3.08%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.486 -0.030 -1.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.16 -3.26 -3.45%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 82.97 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.486 -0.030 -1.21%

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.34 -4.23 -4.67%
Graph down Murban 2 days 91.09 -3.89 -4.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.67 -1.04 -1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 352 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.82 -1.53 -1.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 93.84 -1.32 -1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.16 -3.26 -3.45%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.15 +1.28 +2.21%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 65.67 +1.05 +1.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 89.07 +1.05 +1.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 87.32 +1.05 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 84.47 +1.05 +1.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 81.17 +1.05 +1.31%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 81.17 +1.05 +1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 82.47 +1.05 +1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 91.42 +1.05 +1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 80.77 +1.05 +1.32%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.00 +1.00 +1.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.05 +1.05 +1.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.40 +1.05 +1.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.40 +1.05 +1.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 96.23 -2.54 -2.57%

Switzerland Warns Of Big Gas Cut Offs If Caught In A Crunch

Washington’s Oil Supply Spat With Saudi Arabia Could Backfire

Washington's Oil Supply Spat With Saudi Arabia Could Backfire

Three weeks ago, President Joe…

High LNG Prices Have Sparked Demand Destruction In India

High LNG Prices Have Sparked Demand Destruction In India

High natural gas prices have…

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

Switzerland Warns Of Big Gas Cut Offs If Caught In A Crunch

By Alex Kimani - Nov 16, 2022, 11:00 AM CST

The Swiss government has warned big gas consumers on Wednesday that it could cut off their supplies if the country is caught in a severe crunch that requires rationing, Reuters reports. The cabinet has revealed that during consultations on how to handle worst-case scenarios, saying shutting off large consumers could be the quickest way to save large amounts of energy.

Previously, the government had said that households and essential services such as hospitals, homes for the elderly, firefighters, police, trash collection and sewage treatment would not be subject to rationing. However, now the country is being forced to tweak its proposals to deal with disruptions to supplies and has unveiled a series of increasingly strict steps should conservation fail to head off shortages, as reported by Reuters. 

The government has also warned it could ban using gas for heating vacant buildings, for swimming pools, spas or saunas, and heated tents, saying that guaranteeing grid stability in the event of a shortage was its top priority.

"Due to the particularities of domestic gas consumption -- with a high share of building heat -- all consumer groups will probably have to make an appropriate contribution to saving gas already at the beginning of a shortage situation," the ministry said in a statement.

Switzerland gets its gas via trading hubs in neighboring countries in the European Union. The country has relatively low demand for gas, which traditionally covers around 15% of energy consumption. Switzerland uses 42% of gas to heat households, and the rest in industry and in the service and transport sectors.

Switzerland is not the only European country taking rather extreme measures to ensure its gas stores are enough to tide it over the coming winter. 

France is also struggling amid refinery strikes and an imploding nuclear sector that has turned the country into a net importer of energy. In August, state-owned utility Electricite de France SA announced that it would likely be forced to extend cuts to nuclear generation as scorching weather pushes up river temperatures, making the water too hot to cool reactors

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

