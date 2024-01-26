OPEC+ Plans to Keep Oil Production Cuts Unchanged 

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.86 -0.50 -0.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.11 -0.32 -0.39%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.04 -0.43 -0.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.540 -0.031 -1.21%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.254 -0.010 -0.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.76 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.76 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.05 +1.35 +1.69%
Chart Mars US 84 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.254 -0.010 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.32 +0.87 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.72 +0.77 +0.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.85 +1.02 +1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 787 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.95 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.44 +1.18 +1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.05 +1.35 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 240 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 58.26 +2.27 +4.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 79.51 +2.27 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 77.76 +2.27 +3.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 68.11 +2.27 +3.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 67.36 +2.27 +3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 69.36 +2.27 +3.38%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 63.86 +2.27 +3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.76 +0.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.57 +0.72 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.32 +0.72 +1.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.09 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.87 +0.72 +1.04%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.57 +0.72 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.57 +0.72 +1.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.79 -0.82 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Biden Administration Halts Approvals of New LNG Export Projects

Oil Ticks Higher on Significant Inventory Draw

Oil Ticks Higher on Significant Inventory Draw

Crude oil prices today inched…

Energy Traders Thrive Amidst Europe’s Renewable Energy Surge

Energy Traders Thrive Amidst Europe’s Renewable Energy Surge

Danish energy trading companies are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ Plans to Keep Oil Production Cuts Unchanged 

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 26, 2024, 7:30 AM CST

The OPEC+ group doesn’t have any plans to alter the current oil production policy and cuts when the alliance’s monitoring panel meets next week, OPEC+ delegates told Bloomberg on Friday.

OPEC’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), which takes stock of oil market developments and recommends actions to the full ministerial meetings, is scheduled to hold an online meeting on February 1.

Part of the current oil production cuts only started at the beginning of January, so OPEC+ will need more time to review and assess what impact the output reduction has had on market balances, Bloomberg’s anonymous sources said.  

OPEC+ members collectively decided to voluntarily cut 2.2 million bpd from the group’s production this quarter, although much of that was production cuts that were already in effect, including Saudi Arabia’s 1 million bpd voluntary cut.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, told Bloomberg last month that the OPEC+ production cuts could extend beyond March 2024 if the market requires it.

The Saudi energy minister also criticized commentators for failing to understand the output deal and suggested that this would change once “people see the reality of the deal.”

Both Saudi Arabia and Russia – the OPEC+ leaders – have said, via their respective top oilmen, that OPEC+ is ready to extend or deepen the oil production cuts if needed.

The group is ready to take additional measures and deepen the oil production cuts in the first quarter of 2024 to avoid volatility and speculation on the market, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said early last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Analysts will be watching closely all OPEC+ decisions and speculation this year as they reckon that a large part of oil market fundamentals and balances will depend on the group’s policy to manage supply in the first quarter of the year and for the rest of 2024.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

IEA: Global Natural Gas Demand Returning to Strong Growth in 2024

Next Post

Biden Administration Halts Approvals of New LNG Export Projects

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024

 Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com