OPEC: Oil Industry Needs $11 Trillion in Upstream Investment by 2045

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.49 -0.46 -0.56%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.05 -0.70 -0.81%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.99 -0.56 -0.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 1.531 -0.084 -5.20%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.694 -0.054 -1.97%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.26 +1.31 +1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.26 +1.31 +1.54%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.52 +1.06 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.43 +0.55 +0.65%
Chart Mars US 144 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.694 -0.054 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.93 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.67 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.70 +1.33 +1.63%
Graph down Basra Light 848 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 87.21 +1.22 +1.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 88.52 +1.06 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.52 +1.06 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.37 +1.27 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.43 +0.55 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 301 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 67.20 +1.32 +2.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 84.10 +1.32 +1.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 82.35 +1.32 +1.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 76.95 +1.32 +1.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 74.70 +1.32 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 74.70 +1.32 +1.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 74.20 +1.32 +1.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 82.95 +1.32 +1.62%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 74.60 +1.32 +1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.26 +1.31 +1.54%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.43 +1.32 +1.71%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.18 +1.32 +1.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 85.17 -0.38 -0.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 77.28 +1.32 +1.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.43 +1.32 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.43 +1.32 +1.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +1.25 +1.62%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 +1.25 +1.76%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 84.63 -0.69 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 55 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 20 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 12 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Russia’s Offline Oil Refining Capacity Reaches 14%

Will Waning Gasoline Demand Drag Oil Prices Down?

Will Waning Gasoline Demand Drag Oil Prices Down?

Oil markets were looking forward…

Russia and China Allegedly Broker Safe Passage Deal with Houthis

Russia and China Allegedly Broker Safe Passage Deal with Houthis

Russia and China have sealed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC: Oil Industry Needs $11 Trillion in Upstream Investment by 2045

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 26, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

The oil industry will need cumulative investments of $11.1 trillion in exploration and production by 2045 to keep pace with growing energy demand and ensure stable supply, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais has told Emirati news agency WAM in an interview.

“Allocating more investments in the oil industry will contribute to promoting the sustainability of the global energy sector, securing sufficient and reliable supplies for the world as a whole, and ensuring secure supplies for future generations,” OPEC’s chief told the news agency.

Investment in oil is critical for the global energy security, Al Ghais added.

OPEC’s latest annual World Oil Outlook from October 2023 calls for $14 trillion in cumulative investments in the oil sector by 2045, including in the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments.

The annual investments need to be around $610 billion on average, the bulk of which should go to the upstream segment, the cartel said, rebuffing calls for a halt in investments in new supply.

In November, OPEC and its Secretary General Al Ghais criticized the International Energy Agency (IEA) for vilifying the industry and for playing down energy security and affordability. Days earlier, IEA had said that the oil and gas industry faces “a moment of truth” in choosing between fueling climate change and becoming a part of the solution.

Last month, Al Ghais said that OPEC stands firmly behind its latest long-term outlook on oil demand from October, when the cartel raised significantly its long-term demand estimate and now expects global oil demand at around 116 million bpd in 2045, up by 6 million bpd compared to the previous assessment from 2022.

This month, OPEC’s chief wrote “If oil disappeared tomorrow, millions of jobs would be lost. Tax revenues would be depleted. Industrial production would crimp. Economic growth would go into reverse. The plight of the fuel poor would be worsened.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to be cautious of endangering the present, in the name of saving the future,” Al Ghais concluded.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Subsidy Investigation Sent China’s EV Exports to the EU Plunging by 20%

Next Post

Subsidy Investigation Sent China’s EV Exports to the EU Plunging by 20%

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com