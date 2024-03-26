Subsidy Investigation Sent China’s EV Exports to the EU Plunging by 20%

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.84 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.39 -0.36 -0.41%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.99 -0.56 -0.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.613 -0.002 -0.12%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.715 -0.033 -1.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 86.26 +1.31 +1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.26 +1.31 +1.54%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.52 +1.06 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.43 +0.55 +0.65%
Chart Mars US 144 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.715 -0.033 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.93 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.67 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.70 +1.33 +1.63%
Graph down Basra Light 847 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.21 +1.22 +1.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.52 +1.06 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.52 +1.06 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.37 +1.27 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.43 +0.55 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 300 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 min 67.20 +1.32 +2.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 84.10 +1.32 +1.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 82.35 +1.32 +1.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 min 76.95 +1.32 +1.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 min 74.70 +1.32 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 min 74.70 +1.32 +1.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 min 74.20 +1.32 +1.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 min 82.95 +1.32 +1.62%
Chart Central Alberta 1 min 74.60 +1.32 +1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 86.26 +1.31 +1.54%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 78.43 +1.32 +1.71%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 72.18 +1.32 +1.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.17 -0.38 -0.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 77.28 +1.32 +1.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 78.43 +1.32 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.43 +1.32 +1.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.25 +1.25 +1.62%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 72.25 +1.25 +1.76%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.63 -0.69 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 16 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 12 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Subsidy Investigation Sent China’s EV Exports to the EU Plunging by 20%

U.S. Oil Exports Hit a New Record High in 2023

U.S. Oil Exports Hit a New Record High in 2023

The US has become a…

Texas Takes a Stand Against the Radical ESG Agenda

Texas Takes a Stand Against the Radical ESG Agenda

Texas has barred state entities,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Subsidy Investigation Sent China’s EV Exports to the EU Plunging by 20%

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 26, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

Chinese EV exports to the European Union slumped by 19.6% in January and February 2024 compared to the same period last year as the EU continues its investigation into whether China’s subsidies are giving its auto manufacturers an unfair advantage over other EV makers.

In the first two months of 2024, China exported around 75,600 EVs to the EU, according to official Chinese customs data reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday.   

In October, the EU launched anti-subsidy investigations into EU imports of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from China to determine whether BEV value chains in China benefit from illegal subsidization and “whether this subsidisation causes or threatens to cause economic injury to EU BEV producers.”

The findings of the investigation, which is expected to be completed by the autumn of 2024, will “establish whether it is in the EU's interest to remedy the effects of the unfair trade practices found by imposing anti-subsidy duties on imports of battery electric vehicles from China,” the European Commission said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in her State of the Union Address in September that “global markets are now flooded with cheaper Chinese electric cars. And their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies.”

“This is distorting our market,” von der Leyen added.

Earlier this month, the European Commission made imports of new battery electric vehicles from China subject to registration, “so that measures may subsequently be applied against those imports from the date of such registration.”

The EU probe into the Chinese subsidies is ongoing and set to conclude by November, but the bloc could impose tariffs as early as in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Announcing the registration of China-originated EVs, the Commission also said that as regards subsidies, it “has at its disposal sufficient evidence tending to show that imports of the product concerned from the PRC are being subsidised.”  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The U.S. and EU Are at Odds Over Fossil Fuel Funding

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com