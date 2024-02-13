OPEC Sees Strong Long-Term Oil Demand

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.92 +1.00 +1.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.82 +0.82 +1.00%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.39 +0.79 +0.97%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.677 -0.091 -5.15%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.395 +0.028 +1.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 102 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.395 +0.028 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 79.88 +1.57 +2.00%
Graph up Murban 4 days 81.33 +1.92 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.08 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 805 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.85 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.93 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 258 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 57.42 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.07 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.32 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 68.92 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 62.92 +0.08 +0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 62.92 +0.08 +0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 66.67 +0.08 +0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 72.42 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 63.67 +0.08 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 67.15 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 81.73 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 71.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.50 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.31 +0.62 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 3 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 9 hours OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 1 day CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 3 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 5 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 1 day huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 3 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 2 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 3 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

France Cuts EV Incentives for Wealthy Households

Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

ExxonMobil’s drilling plans offshore Guyana…

Net-Zero Targets Face Reality Check

Net-Zero Targets Face Reality Check

Despite massive government support for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Sees Strong Long-Term Oil Demand

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 13, 2024, 7:30 AM CST

Global oil demand is expected to remain robust in the long term and the recent Saudi reversal of production capacity expansion shouldn’t be read as a view of falling demand, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told Reuters on Tuesday.

“First of all I want to be clear I cannot comment on a Saudi decision ... but this is in no way to be misconstrued as a view that demand is falling,” Al Ghais told the newswire on the sidelines of a summit in Dubai.

At the end of last month, Saudi Arabia surprised the oil market by announcing a shift in production capacity strategy. State oil giant Aramco said it was ordered by the Kingdom’s leadership to stop work on expanding its maximum sustainable capacity to 13 million barrels per day, instead keeping it at 12 million bpd. 

Saudi Arabia’s decision to abandon the expansion plans is a result of the energy transition, Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said earlier this week.

OPEC’s Al Ghais said that the cartel stands firmly behind its latest long-term outlook on oil demand from October, when OPEC raised significantly its long-term demand estimate and now expects global oil demand at around 116 million bpd in 2045, up by 6 million bpd compared to the previous assessment from 2022.

In its latest annual World Oil Outlook, OPEC expects global oil demand to increase by more than 16 million bpd between 2022 and 2045, rising from 99.6 million bpd in 2022 to 116 million bpd in 2045.

“We stand by what was published in our latest outlook we firmly believe that it is robust,” Al Ghais told Reuters today.

“If anything, changing narratives we are seeing now ... a lot of countries in the world turning back and slowing down and rethinking their net zero goals ... that will create further long-term demand for oil,” OPEC’s secretary general said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Firms Slow Hiring for ESG Roles

Next Post

IEA: Oil Supply Increase More Than Enough to Meet Demand Growth in 2024

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on February 13 2024 said:
    OPEC's Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais has reconfirmed OPEC's earlier projection of rising global oil demand to 110.0 million barrels a day (mbd) by 2028 and hitting 116.0 mbd by 2045 against a projection by the IEA of a peak in oil demand by 2030.

    OPEC's projection is credible since it has always based its projections on market realities including fundamentals away from politics and has been proven time and time again overwhelmingly accurate.

    Contrast this with the IEA whose projection of peak oil demand by 2030 is politically-motivated and based on the illusion of accelerating demand for EVs causing a steep decline in oil demand. As a matter of fact, there are currently only 26 million EVs on the roads worldwide compared with 1.4 billion ICEs. These 26 million EVs could at best reduce demand by just over1.0 mbd or1.3%.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert
  • Mike Lewicki on February 13 2024 said:
    Great report

    Some honest writing

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com