PetroChina Books Record Profit as Natural Gas and Fuel Demand Soar

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.89 +1.26 +1.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.64 +1.21 +1.42%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.00 +0.72 +0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.647 -0.012 -0.72%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.754 +0.014 +0.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.46 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.88 -0.68 -0.79%
Chart Mars US 143 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.754 +0.014 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 84.76 -0.66 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 3 days 85.24 -1.06 -1.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 81.37 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Basra Light 846 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 85.99 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 87.46 -0.16 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.46 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.10 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.88 -0.68 -0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 299 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 65.98 -0.44 -0.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 82.78 -0.44 -0.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 81.03 -0.44 -0.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 75.63 -0.44 -0.58%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 73.38 -0.44 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 73.38 -0.44 -0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 72.88 -0.44 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 81.63 -0.44 -0.54%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 73.28 -0.44 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 70.86 -0.44 -0.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 85.17 -0.38 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 75.96 -0.44 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 77.00 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.25 -0.75 -1.04%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 85.32 -0.61 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 11 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Brent Crude Tops $87 as Geopolitics Threatens Tight Supply

UK Plans £60 Billion Grid Overhaul To Support Offshore Wind Boom

UK Plans £60 Billion Grid Overhaul To Support Offshore Wind Boom

The National Grid proposes a…

Breakthrough Catalyst Turns Sewage Into Clean Energy

Breakthrough Catalyst Turns Sewage Into Clean Energy

Scientists developed a catalyst that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

PetroChina Books Record Profit as Natural Gas and Fuel Demand Soar

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 25, 2024, 8:30 AM CDT

A rebound in Chinese natural gas demand and rising fuel sales pushed the earnings of state oil and gas giant PetroChina to a record high in 2023, despite the drop in international oil and gas prices.

PetroChina reported on Monday a net income of $22.3 billion (161 billion Chinese yuan) for 2023, up by 8.3% on the year, thanks to recovering domestic consumption of refined petroleum products and a surge in natural gas demand.

Last year, Chinese natural gas and LNG demand rebounded from 2022, when the world’s top LNG importer was still under COVID-related lockdowns that were weighing on household and business consumption of all energy products.  

Total revenues for PetroChina, however, slumped by 7% in 2023 compared to 2022, amid lower international oil and gas prices, which affected the upstream earnings. But in terms of company net profit, the downstream business more than offset the impact of the weaker oil and gas prices.

In 2023, PetroChina’s refining and chemicals business took advantage of the domestic market recovery and boosted processing capacity, the state major said in a statement. The volumes of processed crude jumped by 15.3% year-over-year. Jet fuel output soared by 77.7%, gasoline production rose by 14.4%, and diesel output increased by 8.9%. Sales of all petroleum products except diesel jumped by double-digit numbers in 2023 compared to 2022.

PetroChina’s natural gas sales in China rose by 6.1% year-on-year, while the operating profit from the natural gas business tripled.

“Under the strict implementation of national price policies, the Group adhered to market-oriented and specialized marketing, actively explored high-end and high-profitability markets, fully utilized the function of value discovery through online trading, strived to increase sales volume and profit,” PetroChina said.

While PetroChina managed to offset weaker oil prices with higher product and natural gas sales, another Chinese state-held oil and gas giant, CNOOC, saw its net profit for 2023 slip by 12.6% from a record-high level in 2022, due to the decline in international oil prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iraq Points the Finger at Foreign Firms for Stalled Kurdish Oil Exports

Next Post

Iraq Points the Finger at Foreign Firms for Stalled Kurdish Oil Exports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop
Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement

 Alt text

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com