Pemex Jockeys To Operate Zama Area, But What About Talos Energy?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.08 -0.25 -0.47%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.62 -0.29 -0.49%
Natural Gas 11 mins 1.875 +0.010 +0.54%
Mars US 4 hours 54.03 -0.10 -0.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.67 -1.31 -2.11%
Urals 20 hours 54.40 -1.30 -2.33%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.15 -0.19 -0.33%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.15 -0.19 -0.33%
Bonny Light 20 hours 60.09 -0.02 -0.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.50 -0.30 -0.60%
Natural Gas 11 mins 1.875 +0.010 +0.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 59.71 +0.81 +1.38%
Murban 20 hours 61.37 +0.89 +1.47%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 48.65 -0.06 -0.12%
Basra Light 20 hours 63.70 +0.23 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 61.36 +0.12 +0.20%
Bonny Light 20 hours 60.09 -0.02 -0.03%
Bonny Light 20 hours 60.09 -0.02 -0.03%
Girassol 20 hours 60.84 -0.20 -0.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.67 -1.31 -2.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 34.35 +0.01 +0.03%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 30.98 +0.34 +1.11%
Canadian Condensate 19 hours 51.88 +0.34 +0.66%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 53.88 +0.34 +0.64%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 46.08 +0.34 +0.74%
Peace Sour 19 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Peace Sour 19 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 45.48 +0.34 +0.75%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 49.98 +0.34 +0.68%
Central Alberta 19 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.15 -0.19 -0.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 20 hours 43.50 -0.25 -0.57%
ANS West Coast 2 days 61.45 +0.54 +0.89%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 47.28 -0.15 -0.32%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.23 -0.15 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.23 -0.15 -0.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.75 +0.25 +0.57%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.71 +0.34 +0.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 5 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 minutes Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 6 hours Which type of Hegemony will China follow
  • 23 mins China gets caught?
  • 9 mins Demand for Diesel vs. Oil
  • 3 hours Owner
  • 6 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 1 day Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 1 day Yesterday POLEXIT started (Poles do not want to leave EU, but Poland made the decisive step towards becoming dictatorship, in breach of accession treaty)
  • 7 hours Us Shale: Moving the US shale revolution forward
  • 3 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 1 day Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change

Breaking News:

OPEC May Move Up Meeting As Coronavirus Continues To Batter Oil Prices

Iran Faces Threat Of Full Global Sanctions

Iran Faces Threat Of Full Global Sanctions

Iran finds itself between a…

Oil Extends Plunge On Coronavirus Fears

Oil Extends Plunge On Coronavirus Fears

Oil prices extended losses early…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Pemex Jockeys To Operate Zama Area, But What About Talos Energy?

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 29, 2020, 6:00 PM CST Gulf of Mexico

Pemex’s CEO Octavio Romero Oropeza has announced the company’s desire to operate a large offshore oil area that was discovered by a Talos Energy-led consortium, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The 2C recoverable resource estimate for the oil in question is 670 million barrels, which is located in the Zama reservoir that spans multiple blocks, and as such, is the subject of a high-stakes debate.

Pemex claims that most of oil riches lie in its block, while Talos claims that according to an independent oil consulting firm, 60% of the oil lies in the private consortium’s block, Block 7, which is directly adjacent to Pemex’s.

Part of Pemex’s argument for wanting to handle the operations of the area, aside from claiming that most of reservoir is in its portion, is that it would bring Zama online quicker than Talos could. 

So far, Talos has drilled a couple exploratory wells in its side, while Pemex has yet to drill any.

According to Romero, Pemex could bring Zama into production in 2021, whereas Talos, Romero alleges, isn’t planning on producing until 2024. Talos, however, provided its own timeline for production earlier this month, setting a first-oil target for 2023.

Nothing will happen, however, until Pemex and Talos reach an agreement on the development plans, which have been ongoing for a year.

In December, Pemex announced another large deposit that could hold 500 million barrels of crude in a 3P reserves. If this estimate is accurate, this would be the largest find in decades.

Pemex has suffered annual declines in the amount of oil it produces, and is floundering waist deep in $100 billion worth of debt—the highest debt held by any oil company.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

UK’s Guardian Bans Ads From Oil, Gas Firms In World’s Media First

Next Post

OPEC May Move Up Meeting As Coronavirus Continues To Batter Oil Prices

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

 Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

 Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com