OPEC+ Delays Ministerial Meeting Amid Differences

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.53 +0.55 +0.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 75.13 +0.37 +0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.745 +0.115 +3.17%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 hours SellBuy 2.126 +0.004 +0.19%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.239 0.000 -0.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.61 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.34 -0.50 -0.68%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 71.13 -0.13 -0.18%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.239 0.000 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.75 -0.82 -1.11%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.59 -1.05 -1.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 69.80 +0.38 +0.55%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 75.06 +0.41 +0.55%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.36 +0.54 +0.73%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.61 +0.37 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.61 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.77 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.34 -0.50 -0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.15 +0.06 +0.10%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 58.08 +0.07 +0.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 71.98 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 73.38 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 68.48 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 65.98 +0.07 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 65.98 +0.07 +0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 68.33 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 72.08 +0.67 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 66.23 +0.42 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 15 hours 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 15 hours 63.50 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 74.59 -1.29 -1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 15 hours 67.42 +0.49 +0.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 15 hours 71.37 +0.49 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 15 hours 71.37 +0.49 +0.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 15 hours 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.00 -1.14 -1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 55 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 19 hours CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 19 hours ?Short Squeeze in Natural Gas? $3.40 could see shorts unloading massively- FXEmpire Christopher Lewis
  • 3 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants

Breaking News:

IEA: World Needs ‘Forgotten Giant’ Hydropower For Net-Zero Goals

Emerging Markets Are Racing To Halt The Plastic Pandemic

Emerging Markets Are Racing To Halt The Plastic Pandemic

COVID-19 has sparked a sharp…

Qatar: Peak Natural Gas Demand To Occur Around 2040

Qatar: Peak Natural Gas Demand To Occur Around 2040

One of the world’s largest…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ Delays Ministerial Meeting Amid Differences

By Irina Slav - Jun 30, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

OPEC+ has delayed a meeting of oil ministers scheduled for today to give member states more times to come to an agreement about how they are to proceed with the addition of more production to global supply.

Bloomberg reports the meeting will now take place on Thursday, the same day that the regular meeting was scheduled for. The disagreement, unsurprisingly, is between Saudi Arabia and Russia—the biggest producers in the club.

According to the report, Russia supports a faster ramp-up of production. Saudi Arabia prefers to take things more easily and add production gradually. Analysts, meanwhile, expect OPEC+ to strike an agreement to bring back some 550,000 bpd, which is about a tenth of still shuttered production capacity. This is the median expectation. Some believe the cartel could bring back as much as 1 million bpd, while others suspect the group may leave things as they are.

"The choice OPEC+ now faces is whether to consolidate those gains and allow prices to stabilize, or to let prices rise further, attracting mounting ire from consumers," Standard Chartered analysts said in a note as quoted by Bloomberg this week.

Indeed, India has already—and again—called on OPEC+ to bring more barrels back to the market. The world's third-largest consumer and major importer relies on foreign oil for more than 80 percent of its consumption.

OPEC, for its part, remains cautiously optimistic. A Reuters report from earlier this week cited the cartel as still expecting oil demand to grow by 6 million bpd this year, with the growth particularly strong in the second half of the year as inventories shrink.

On the other hand, the cartel noted that newly emerging variants of the Covid-19 virus were a big risk for demand.

"The current 'wild card' factor is the 'Delta variant' of the pandemic that is resulting in rising cases and renewed restrictions in many regions," OPEC secretary-general Mohammed Barkindo said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

Next Post

40% Rally Puts Oil Prices On Track For Best First Half Since 2009

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com