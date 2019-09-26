Novatek Says It Has Enough Gas For Third LNG Plant In Russia

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.10 -0.31 -0.55%
Brent Crude 11 mins 61.16 -0.58 -0.94%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.443 -0.075 -2.98%
Mars US 6 hours 56.66 -0.23 -0.40%
Opec Basket 24 hours 62.35 -1.58 -2.47%
Urals 24 hours 56.45 -2.40 -4.08%
Louisiana Light 24 hours 60.38 -0.84 -1.37%
Louisiana Light 24 hours 60.38 -0.84 -1.37%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.16 -0.09 -0.14%
Mexican Basket 24 hours 59.15 +0.17 +0.29%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.443 -0.075 -2.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 24 hours 61.29 +0.05 +0.08%
Murban 24 hours 64.03 +0.18 +0.28%
Iran Heavy 24 hours 53.46 -0.32 -0.60%
Basra Light 24 hours 65.52 +0.60 +0.92%
Saharan Blend 24 hours 62.34 -0.25 -0.40%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.16 -0.09 -0.14%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.16 -0.09 -0.14%
Girassol 24 hours 63.41 -0.40 -0.63%
Opec Basket 24 hours 62.35 -1.58 -2.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 42.01 -0.07 -0.17%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 43.99 -0.80 -1.79%
Canadian Condensate 37 days 50.49 -0.80 -1.56%
Premium Synthetic 27 days 56.89 -0.80 -1.39%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.84 -0.80 -1.55%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.49 -0.80 -1.59%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.49 -0.80 -1.59%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 50.49 -0.80 -1.56%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 56.24 -0.80 -1.40%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.49 -0.80 -1.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 24 hours 60.38 -0.84 -1.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 53.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 24 hours 46.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 14 days 64.24 -1.46 -2.22%
West Texas Sour 24 hours 50.36 -0.08 -0.16%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 54.31 -0.08 -0.15%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 54.31 -0.08 -0.15%
Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 53.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 24 hours 46.75 -0.75 -1.58%
Buena Vista 24 hours 65.02 -0.80 -1.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 7 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 11 minutes Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 13 minutes Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 40 mins WTI price required for profitable operation?
  • 49 mins The Coup Has Begun – The Empire Strikes Back
  • 31 mins The boy who cried wolf / the leader who cried Aramco IPO.
  • 2 hours "Impeachment Without Conviction" - 5 Scenarios For Trump
  • 40 mins Someone Explain to Me What's Going On
  • 11 hours Experts review drone damage . Say Saudis need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 27 mins Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia
  • 46 mins USA Wants Iran War -- Shooty Shooty More
  • 5 hours Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer
  • 10 hours The Rarely Revealed Part of the Nuclear Problem
  • 10 hours Oil Declines as Saudi Arabia Restores Capacity Ahead of Schedule
  • 9 hours Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 13 hours New designs will reduce transport fuels consumption

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Names First Japanese Bookrunner For Giant IPO

The Fastest Growing Market That No One Is Talking About

The Fastest Growing Market That No One Is Talking About

The esports revolution is quickly…

Are Oil Traders Already Looking Beyond The Saudi Oil Crisis?

Are Oil Traders Already Looking Beyond The Saudi Oil Crisis?

After a wild week in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Novatek Says It Has Enough Gas For Third LNG Plant In Russia

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 26, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT Arctic LNG

Russia’s largest independent natural gas producer, Novatek, expects its recently added gas field licenses will provide enough gas to warrant the construction of a third large liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Russia, Novatek’s chief executive Leonid Mikhelson said on Thursday.

Novatek will have “the necessary resource base for another LNG project of the size of Arctic LNG 2” from the three gas production licenses on the Gydan peninsula within two years, Mikhelson said, as carried by Reuters.  

At the end of August, Novatek said it had won the auction for the geological survey, exploration, and production license for the subsoil area including the Soletsko-Khanaveyskoye field on the Gydan peninsula in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region. The license area has estimated hydrocarbon resources of 16 billion barrels of oil equivalent according to the Russian resource classification system, the company said.

The resources would be enough for a third LNG plant in Russia’s north, Mikhelson said on Tokyo on Thursday.  

While in Tokyo, Novatek’s CEO signed a cooperation agreement with Mitsui and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), confirming the intention to build marine LNG transshipment complexes in the territory of Kamchatka and Murmansk region.

“The construction of the Kamchatka and Murmansk transshipment complexes will help to optimize logistics and maximize the efficiency of LNG deliveries from Yamal and Gydan to LNG key markets of the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, the largest global LNG consumer,” Mikhelson said in a statement.

Novatek, which already exports LNG from the Yamal LNG plant, has just given the go-ahead to its second large LNG project, Arctic LNG 2 on the Gydan Peninsula.

In early September, the partners in the Arctic LNG 2 venture approved the final investment decision for the plant, whose first train is expected on line in 2023. Trains 2 and 3 are set to become operational in 2024 and 2026, respectively. Total capital expenditure (capex) to launch the project at full capacity is estimated at US$21.3 billion equivalent, Novatek said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Spike In Security Risks Push Middle East Oil Costs Higher

Next Post

Kazakhstan & Oil Majors Could Build Huge $1B Gas Plant At Giant Kashagan Field

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market
Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Busting The Myth Of The World’s Hottest Electric Car Market
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com