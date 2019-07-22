Russia’s Novatek Hits Major Milestones In Arctic LNG Plans

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.18 -0.04 -0.07%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.29 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.287 -0.006 -0.26%
Mars US 3 hours 62.92 +1.69 +2.76%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.93 -0.17 -0.27%
Urals 20 hours 60.15 +0.50 +0.84%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.17 +0.34 +0.56%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.17 +0.34 +0.56%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.90 +0.92 +1.46%
Mexican Basket 4 days 56.99 +0.38 +0.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.287 -0.006 -0.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 62.66 +0.98 +1.59%
Murban 20 hours 64.70 +1.26 +1.99%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 54.29 +1.01 +1.90%
Basra Light 20 hours 65.40 +0.82 +1.27%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 62.07 +0.99 +1.62%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.90 +0.92 +1.46%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.90 +0.92 +1.46%
Girassol 20 hours 64.57 +1.20 +1.89%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.93 -0.17 -0.27%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 39.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 44.26 +0.34 +0.77%
Canadian Condensate 35 days 51.41 +0.34 +0.67%
Premium Synthetic 4 hours 56.26 +0.34 +0.61%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 51.96 +0.34 +0.66%
Peace Sour 4 hours 50.76 +0.34 +0.67%
Peace Sour 4 hours 50.76 +0.34 +0.67%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 51.76 +0.34 +0.66%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 56.66 +0.34 +0.60%
Central Alberta 4 hours 52.26 +0.34 +0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.17 +0.34 +0.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 52.50 +0.50 +0.96%
Giddings 20 hours 46.25 +0.50 +1.09%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.48 -1.08 -1.67%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 50.17 +0.59 +1.19%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.12 +0.59 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.12 +0.59 +1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 52.50 +0.50 +0.96%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.51 +0.33 +0.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 9 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 13 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 10 mins Iran Loses $130,000,000 Oil Revenue Every Day They Continue Their Games . . . .Opportunity Lost . . . Will Never Get It Back. . . . . LOL .
  • 6 hours Oil Giant Saudi Arabia Is Set to Start First Wind-Power Plant
  • 6 hours How is E&P of Marginal Oil on the UKCS Similar to the Shale Oil Operations in the US?
  • 3 hours So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 43 mins Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 4 hours EIA Reports Are Fraudulent : EIA Is Conspiring With Trump To Keep Oil Prices Low
  • 37 mins N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 12 hours Renewables provided only about 4% of total global energy needs in 2018
  • 14 hours Today in Energy
  • 15 hours First limpet mines . . . . now fly a drone at low altitude directly at U.S. Navy ship. Think Iran wanted it taken out ? Maybe ? YES
  • 8 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 4 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 11 hours Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?

Breaking News:

Russia’s Novatek Hits Major Milestones In Arctic LNG Plans

Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

The Iranian National Guard Corps…

Cracks In Gasoline Demand Weigh On Oil Markets

Cracks In Gasoline Demand Weigh On Oil Markets

Slowing economic growth has taken…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Novatek Hits Major Milestones In Arctic LNG Plans

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 22, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Arctic LNG

Russian gas producer Novatek closed on Monday the sale of stakes in its Arctic LNG 2 project, just days after Russia’s government approved the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) transshipment terminal that would help Novatek boost LNG exports from its operating and future LNG projects.

Novatek, the largest Russian producer and exporter of LNG, announced today the closure of the stake sales to two Chinese companies and a Japanese consortium.

In April, Novatek signed agreements with two Chinese companies, under which the Asian firms will become shareholders in the Arctic LNG project with 10 percent each. In June, Novatek signed a deal to sell another 10 percent in the project to a consortium of Mitsui & Co and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC).

Earlier this year, France’s Total, a partner of Novatek in the producing Yamal LNG project, signed a deal to buy a direct 10-percent interest in Arctic LNG 2. The project’s final investment decision (FDI) is expected to be made in the second half of 2019, with plans to start up the first liquefaction train in 2023, according to the French oil and gas major.

Commenting on today’s closure of stake sales, Novatek’s Chairman of the Management Board, Leonid Mikhelson, said on Monday:

“We now have formed the structure of the Project’s participants by successfully closing the sale of interests in Arctic LNG 2.”  

“The target level of NOVATEK’s participation has been reached, allowing us to make the final investment decision and optimally use the Company's cash flow to finance our new projects,” Mikhelson added.  

Today’s closing of stake sales comes days after Russia approved the construction of Novatek’s transshipment terminal in the region of Murmansk, with construction license expected next year and actual construction taking place between 2020 and 2023.

Novatek plans LNG transshipment terminals in Murmansk and Kamchatka to reduce expenditures on LNG projects, including the Yamal LNG and the Arctic LNG 2 projects.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Halliburton Beats Profit Estimates Despite “Challenging” North America Market

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

Why OPEC+ Will Outlive Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com