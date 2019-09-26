Spike In Security Risks Push Middle East Oil Costs Higher

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.10 -0.31 -0.55%
Brent Crude 11 mins 61.16 -0.58 -0.94%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.443 -0.075 -2.98%
Mars US 6 hours 56.66 -0.23 -0.40%
Opec Basket 24 hours 62.35 -1.58 -2.47%
Urals 24 hours 56.45 -2.40 -4.08%
Louisiana Light 24 hours 60.38 -0.84 -1.37%
Louisiana Light 24 hours 60.38 -0.84 -1.37%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.16 -0.09 -0.14%
Mexican Basket 24 hours 59.15 +0.17 +0.29%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.443 -0.075 -2.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 24 hours 61.29 +0.05 +0.08%
Murban 24 hours 64.03 +0.18 +0.28%
Iran Heavy 24 hours 53.46 -0.32 -0.60%
Basra Light 24 hours 65.52 +0.60 +0.92%
Saharan Blend 24 hours 62.34 -0.25 -0.40%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.16 -0.09 -0.14%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.16 -0.09 -0.14%
Girassol 24 hours 63.41 -0.40 -0.63%
Opec Basket 24 hours 62.35 -1.58 -2.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 42.01 -0.07 -0.17%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 43.99 -0.80 -1.79%
Canadian Condensate 37 days 50.49 -0.80 -1.56%
Premium Synthetic 27 days 56.89 -0.80 -1.39%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.84 -0.80 -1.55%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.49 -0.80 -1.59%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.49 -0.80 -1.59%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 50.49 -0.80 -1.56%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 56.24 -0.80 -1.40%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.49 -0.80 -1.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 24 hours 60.38 -0.84 -1.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 53.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 24 hours 46.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 14 days 64.24 -1.46 -2.22%
West Texas Sour 24 hours 50.36 -0.08 -0.16%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 54.31 -0.08 -0.15%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 54.31 -0.08 -0.15%
Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 53.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 24 hours 46.75 -0.75 -1.58%
Buena Vista 24 hours 65.02 -0.80 -1.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 7 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 11 minutes Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 13 minutes Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 40 mins WTI price required for profitable operation?
  • 49 mins The Coup Has Begun – The Empire Strikes Back
  • 31 mins The boy who cried wolf / the leader who cried Aramco IPO.
  • 2 hours "Impeachment Without Conviction" - 5 Scenarios For Trump
  • 40 mins Someone Explain to Me What's Going On
  • 11 hours Experts review drone damage . Say Saudis need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 27 mins Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia
  • 46 mins USA Wants Iran War -- Shooty Shooty More
  • 5 hours Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer
  • 10 hours The Rarely Revealed Part of the Nuclear Problem
  • 10 hours Oil Declines as Saudi Arabia Restores Capacity Ahead of Schedule
  • 9 hours Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 13 hours New designs will reduce transport fuels consumption

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Names First Japanese Bookrunner For Giant IPO

Is This The Next Big Thing In Solar?

Is This The Next Big Thing In Solar?

Scientists have found a new…

World’s Longest Elevator Could Trigger New Commodity Race

World’s Longest Elevator Could Trigger New Commodity Race

Moon mining has up until…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Spike In Security Risks Push Middle East Oil Costs Higher

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 26, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT Basrah tankers

The spike in security risks in and around the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz in recent months has pushed up the cost of getting crude oil out of the Middle East, Lois Zabrocky, chief executive of tanker owner International Seaways, told CNBC in an interview on Thursday.  

Several high-profile incidents in recent months have increased the tension in the Middle East and in the most important oil shipping corridor in the world, the Strait of Hormuz, which is in close proximity to Iranian coasts.

Since May, incidents, tanker seizures, and attacks on oil tankers at sea in the Gulf, and most recently, the attacks on vital oil infrastructure in the world’s top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, have added more costs to the insurance premiums because the area is now perceived at its highest risk level since at least 2005.

International Seaways is now performing security assessment every time its oil tankers enter the Strait of Hormuz, and the company has tightened security on board the vessels with additional staff, Zabrocky told CNBC. 

“We hesitate to enter until we have orders from our customers that they are ready for us to load and then we go ahead and go into the Strait of Hormuz,” Zabrocky said.

International Seaways is putting additional security advisors with infrared ‘eyes and ears’ on its tankers, “but we are not arming our vessels,” the manager told CNBC.

Asked about whether the costs have gone up in recent months, Zabrocky said:

“It does indeed cost more for a war risk premium to enter the Strait of Hormuz at these times, so all of these heightened concerns add cost to getting the oil out of the Middle East.”

After the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf in May, the Joint War Committee of Lloyd’s Market Association raised the security-risk status of several areas in the Persian Gulf and surrounding waterways to the highest security risk in the region since the Iraq war in 2005. The second apparent attack in June pushed tanker insurance premiums higher.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Aramco Wants World’s Largest Wealth Funds In On IPO

Next Post

Novatek Says It Has Enough Gas For Third LNG Plant In Russia

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market
Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Busting The Myth Of The World’s Hottest Electric Car Market
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com