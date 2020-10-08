Norway’s Oil & Gas Strikes Could Take 25% Of Production Offline

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.23 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.37 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.626 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph up Mars US 44 mins 41.94 +1.34 +3.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 40.45 +0.12 +0.30%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.07 -0.35 -0.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.07 -0.35 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 41.58 +1.34 +3.33%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.91 -0.47 -1.26%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.626 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 41.59 +0.27 +0.65%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 42.28 +0.26 +0.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 40.15 +1.08 +2.76%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 43.98 +0.94 +2.18%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 41.19 +1.18 +2.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 41.58 +1.34 +3.33%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 41.58 +1.34 +3.33%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 42.95 +1.48 +3.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.45 +0.12 +0.30%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 days 29.96 +1.65 +5.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 30.20 -0.57 -1.85%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 38.95 -0.72 -1.81%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 40.35 -0.72 -1.75%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 36.50 -0.42 -1.14%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 35.50 -0.72 -1.99%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 35.50 -0.72 -1.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 36.45 -0.72 -1.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 36.70 -1.02 -2.70%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 35.60 -0.72 -1.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.07 -0.35 -0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 37.50 +1.00 +2.74%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 31.25 +1.00 +3.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 40.72 +0.88 +2.21%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 35.14 +1.24 +3.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 39.09 +1.24 +3.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 39.09 +1.24 +3.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 37.50 +1.00 +2.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.25 -0.75 -2.42%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.69 -0.72 -1.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 6 mins Biden Single Issue Campaign "Face Masks" is a brilliant marketing strategy
  • 3 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 1 hour Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 3 mins The Mike Pence vs Kamala Harris Vice Presidential Debate
  • 1 day Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 2 days Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 2 hours Oct 5th - Natural Gas Prices surge in early trading
  • 5 hours Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 1 day Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 2 days .
  • 17 hours Oil Market Eyes Pressure from Tropics and Saudi Arabia
  • 2 days Something wicked this way comes
  • 2 days Is there a lack of demand for oil or just over-supply?
  • 2 days Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future

Breaking News:

Norway’s Oil & Gas Strikes Could Take 25% Of Production Offline

Oil Rallies As Trump Returns To The White House

Oil Rallies As Trump Returns To The White House

After soaring on Monday, oil…

Does Cryptocurrency Really Run On Clean Energy?

Does Cryptocurrency Really Run On Clean Energy?

While cryptocurrency mining operations are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway’s Oil & Gas Strikes Could Take 25% Of Production Offline

By Josh Owens - Oct 08, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT

If the ongoing strike of oil workers in Norway extends for another week without a resolution, nearly 25 percent of Norway’s oil and gas production could be shut down, including output at the giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) said on Thursday.  

The association is at odds with the Lederne union, which has refused to accept a new pay deal for offshore workers, while two other unions - representing 85 percent of the offshore workforce - have accepted the deal.

Lederne began a strike on September 30, and escalated it on October 4, resulting in the shut-in of 8 percent of Norway’s oil and gas production, or 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), some 60 percent of which is gas. The strike shut down four fields operated by Equinor in the North Sea, the Norwegian giant said on Monday, noting that production at the giant oilfield Johan Sverdrup “continues for the present.”

A total of 43 members of the Lederne trade union have been on strike at Johan Sverdrup since the middle of last week.

Lederne said on Thursday it would extend the strike from October 11 if the dispute continues, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association said today, noting that in case of extension of the strike, more oilfields operated by Equinor will have to shut down, including the giant Johan Sverdup oilfield, as well as fields operated by ConocoPhillips and Wintershall Dea Norge.

Related: The Geopolitical Power Of The Shale Revolution Is Fading

“If the ongoing strike on the Norwegian continental shelf continues until 14 October, the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea will have to close production until further notice,” Equinor said on Wednesday, noting that this is due to the scheduled rotation of personnel as there would not be sufficient capacity and competence in key operational functions.

“We hope that in the intervening period there may be a settlement between The Norwegian Oil and Gas Association and the union,” Equinor said.

“If the strike continues past 14 October, the loss of daily production would thereby total 966 000 barrels of oil equivalent,” or nearly a quarter of Norwegian oil and gas production, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association said on Thursday.

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuela Restarts Crude Blending Operations As Upgraders Return Online

Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

Renewable Energy Continues To Eat Away At Fossil Fuel Dominance

 Alt text

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

 Alt text

The Nine Key Points In Biden’s Energy Strategy
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com