Huge New Field Sends Norway’s Oil Production To 9-Year-High

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 4 hours 58.58 +0.05 +0.09%
Brent Crude 3 hours 64.85 +0.23 +0.36%
Natural Gas 4 hours 1.985 -0.061 -2.98%
Mars US 4 hours 59.94 +0.17 +0.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.62 +0.30 +0.46%
Urals 20 hours 60.25 +0.75 +1.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Bonny Light 20 hours 64.87 -0.42 -0.64%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.95 +0.55 +1.01%
Natural Gas 4 hours 1.985 -0.061 -2.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 65.05 +0.29 +0.45%
Murban 20 hours 66.04 -0.13 -0.20%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 53.50 -0.24 -0.45%
Basra Light 20 hours 69.23 -0.27 -0.39%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 65.50 -0.25 -0.38%
Bonny Light 20 hours 64.87 -0.42 -0.64%
Bonny Light 20 hours 64.87 -0.42 -0.64%
Girassol 20 hours 66.00 -0.17 -0.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.62 +0.30 +0.46%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 37.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 35.63 +0.72 +2.06%
Canadian Condensate 19 hours 52.53 +0.72 +1.39%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 58.93 +0.72 +1.24%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 49.78 +0.72 +1.47%
Peace Sour 19 hours 45.93 +0.72 +1.59%
Peace Sour 19 hours 45.93 +0.72 +1.59%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 50.28 +0.72 +1.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 55.78 +0.72 +1.31%
Central Alberta 19 hours 45.78 +0.72 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 55.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 20 hours 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 2 days 66.36 -0.29 -0.44%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 52.49 +0.02 +0.04%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 56.44 +0.02 +0.04%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 56.44 +0.02 +0.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 55.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.75 +0.75 +1.56%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.75 +0.71 +1.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Phase One trade deal, for China it is all about technology war
  • 7 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 16 minutes Swedes Think Climate Policy Worst Waste of Taxpayers' Money in 2019
  • 59 mins China's Economy and Subsequent Energy Demand To Decelerate Sharply Through 2024
  • 4 hours What's the Endgame Here?
  • 27 mins Indonesia Stands Up to China. Will Japan Help?
  • 23 hours Gravity is a scam!
  • 18 hours 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 11 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 14 hours Canada / Iran
  • 23 hours Wind Turbine Blades Not Recyclable
  • 14 hours Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 19 hours IRAQ / USA
  • 22 hours Tales From The Smoke Shack and beyond.
  • 23 hours History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin

Breaking News:

Huge New Field Sends Norway’s Oil Production To 9-Year-High

U.S. Gas Giant Downgraded To Junk Status

U.S. Gas Giant Downgraded To Junk Status

America’s largest natural gas driller…

Florida To Buy Part Of Everglades To Protect Them From Oil Drilling

Florida To Buy Part Of Everglades To Protect Them From Oil Drilling

Florida has agreed to buy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Huge New Field Sends Norway’s Oil Production To 9-Year-High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 17, 2020, 6:00 PM CST Johan Sverdrup

The start-up of the massive Johan Sverdrup oilfield sent Norway’s oil production rising to a nine-year high in December 2019, beating the authorities’ forecast by 12.7 percent, data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Friday.  

In December 2019, the third month of operation of Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea, Norway’s oil production averaged 1.759 million barrels per day (bpd), the highest oil production offshore Norway since January 2011.

Norway’s oil production in December rose by 4.3 percent from November and jumped by 17 percent compared to December 2018.

Despite the Johan Sverdrup start-up, the average oil production in Norway in full-2019 was expected to be at its lowest level in three decades, the NPD has estimated previously.

But Johan Sverdrup’s development will help Norway boost its oil production over next few years.

The huge oilfield in Norway’s North Sea is already producing 350,000 barrels of oil per day, two months after coming on stream, a senior executive at Equinor told Reuters early last month.

Daily oil production during the first phase of the Johan Sverdrup development is estimated at 440,000 bpd and is expected to be reached by the middle of this year. Peak production with the second development phase is expected to reach 660,000 bpd. At peak production, Johan Sverdrup will account for around a third of Norway’s crude oil production, operator Equinor says.

Norway’s oil production is expected to jump in 2020 through 2023, thanks to the start up of Johan Sverdrup, which began pumping oil in early October 2019. But after Johan Sverdrup and after Johan Castberg in the Barents Sea scheduled for first oil in 2022, Norway doesn’t have major oil discoveries and projects to sustain its oil production after the middle of the 2020s.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

France Helps Saudi Arabia Protect Oil Facilities From New Attacks

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Aramco’s Opening Rally Comes To An End

Aramco’s Opening Rally Comes To An End

 Oil Prices Head Lower Following Inventory Builds

Oil Prices Head Lower Following Inventory Builds

 Oil Freight Rates From US Gulf Coast Hit New Record As Demand Booms

Oil Freight Rates From US Gulf Coast Hit New Record As Demand Booms

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com