Norway’s $1.1T Fund Removes Petrobras From Corruption Watchlist

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 17 mins 56.44 +0.34 +0.61%
Brent Crude 1 hour 60.82 -0.10 -0.16%
Natural Gas 17 mins 2.450 +0.009 +0.37%
Mars US 2 hours 55.40 -0.26 -0.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.50 -1.33 -2.08%
Urals 18 hours 56.45 -0.05 -0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.97 -3.41 -5.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.97 -3.41 -5.38%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.33 -0.31 -0.49%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.98 -0.70 -1.35%
Natural Gas 17 mins 2.450 +0.009 +0.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 61.30 +0.20 +0.33%
Murban 18 hours 63.76 +0.36 +0.57%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 53.00 -0.47 -0.88%
Basra Light 18 hours 65.41 -0.47 -0.71%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 62.64 -0.46 -0.73%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.33 -0.31 -0.49%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.33 -0.31 -0.49%
Girassol 18 hours 63.29 -0.70 -1.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.50 -1.33 -2.08%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 34.96 +4.09 +13.25%
Canadian Condensate 105 days 49.96 +0.79 +1.61%
Premium Synthetic 95 days 56.36 +0.79 +1.42%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.16 +1.74 +3.59%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.96 +1.79 +3.96%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.96 +1.79 +3.96%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 50.21 +1.79 +3.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.96 +3.54 +6.75%
Central Alberta 1 day 47.71 +3.04 +6.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.97 -3.41 -5.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 52.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 18 hours 46.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 82 days 65.72 -0.21 -0.32%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 50.05 +0.14 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.00 +0.14 +0.26%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.00 +0.14 +0.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 52.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 +0.75 +1.65%
Buena Vista 5 days 67.40 -0.24 -0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 8 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 12 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 1 day Offshore is changing
  • 22 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 2 days Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 2 days China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 8 hours Quotes from the Widowmaker
  • 2 hours Aramco to Drop $133B on Drilling over Decade
  • 2 hours You long it you short it it is Here for a long time since Trump signed it
  • 2 days Active Oil Rigs
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 day The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 1 day US shale production boom
  • 1 day RIG COUNT DROPS AGAIN ! Who cares when production continues to go up ! U.S. DAILY PRODUCTION RECORD 12.9 MILLION BARRELS/DAY WEEK ENDING NOV 22
  • 1 day Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans

Breaking News:

Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Elon Musk Claims 250,000 Orders For Cybertruck

Elon Musk Claims 250,000 Orders For Cybertruck

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said…

5 Renewable Stocks To Watch In 2020

5 Renewable Stocks To Watch In 2020

As oil stocks continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway’s $1.1T Fund Removes Petrobras From Corruption Watchlist

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 03, 2019, 3:00 PM CST Petrobras

Norway’s US$1.1-trillion Government Pension Fund Global—the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund—is removing Brazil’s state-controlled oil firm Petrobras from its watchlist of companies that are destined to be excluded from the fund’s investment universe due to ethics violations.

Norges Bank, the manager of the Norwegian wealth fund, has decided to revoke the observation of Petrobras under which it had placed it in 2016 following the massive corruption scandal that engulfed the state oil firm and the whole of Brazil in 2015.

In January 2016, the Norwegian fund—which is invested in many major international oil companies—decided to place Petrobras under observation because of the risk of severe corruption.

Under the fund’s guidelines for ethical investment, companies may be placed under observation or dropped from investment completely if those companies contribute to, or are responsible for, human rights violations, severe environmental damage, gross corruption, and other serious violations of fundamental ethical norms.

Nearly four years after placing Petrobras under observation, the Council on Ethics of the fund now believes that the risk of corruption at the Brazilian firm is reduced.

“This assessment is based, among other things, on the legal settlement with the US authorities, which confirms that Petrobras has implemented comprehensive improvement measures since the investigation began in 2014,” the Norwegian fund said.

In the past year, Petrobras has tried to shake off the corruption scandal and is looking to reduce its mountain of debt by selling non-core upstream assets and by divesting from eight refineries across Brazil that have a combined capacity of 1.1 million bpd and could fetch as much as US$18 billion in total.

At the end of November, Petrobras launched the binding phase of the sale of four refineries out of the eight that it has earmarked for divestment, with China’s oil giant Sinopec, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, and two Brazilian firms including a joint venture of Shell, reportedly in the running to submit binding bids for those four refineries.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

This Nation Could Soon See Its First Offshore Oil

Next Post

This Nation Could Soon See Its First Offshore Oil

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build
Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

 World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

 Why Carl Icahn Dumped $400 Million In Occidental Petroleum Stock

Why Carl Icahn Dumped $400 Million In Occidental Petroleum Stock

 Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Most Commented

Alt text

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Alt text

The EIA Is Grossly Overestimating U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

 Alt text

Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com