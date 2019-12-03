This Nation Could Soon See Its First Offshore Oil

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 17 mins 56.44 +0.34 +0.61%
Brent Crude 1 hour 60.82 -0.10 -0.16%
Natural Gas 17 mins 2.450 +0.009 +0.37%
Mars US 2 hours 55.40 -0.26 -0.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.50 -1.33 -2.08%
Urals 18 hours 56.45 -0.05 -0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.97 -3.41 -5.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.97 -3.41 -5.38%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.33 -0.31 -0.49%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.98 -0.70 -1.35%
Natural Gas 17 mins 2.450 +0.009 +0.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 61.30 +0.20 +0.33%
Murban 18 hours 63.76 +0.36 +0.57%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 53.00 -0.47 -0.88%
Basra Light 18 hours 65.41 -0.47 -0.71%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 62.64 -0.46 -0.73%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.33 -0.31 -0.49%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.33 -0.31 -0.49%
Girassol 18 hours 63.29 -0.70 -1.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.50 -1.33 -2.08%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 34.96 +4.09 +13.25%
Canadian Condensate 105 days 49.96 +0.79 +1.61%
Premium Synthetic 95 days 56.36 +0.79 +1.42%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.16 +1.74 +3.59%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.96 +1.79 +3.96%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.96 +1.79 +3.96%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 50.21 +1.79 +3.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.96 +3.54 +6.75%
Central Alberta 1 day 47.71 +3.04 +6.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.97 -3.41 -5.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 52.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 18 hours 46.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 82 days 65.72 -0.21 -0.32%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 50.05 +0.14 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.00 +0.14 +0.26%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.00 +0.14 +0.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 52.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 +0.75 +1.65%
Buena Vista 5 days 67.40 -0.24 -0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 8 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 12 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 1 day Offshore is changing
  • 22 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 2 days Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 2 days China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 8 hours Quotes from the Widowmaker
  • 2 hours Aramco to Drop $133B on Drilling over Decade
  • 2 hours You long it you short it it is Here for a long time since Trump signed it
  • 2 days Active Oil Rigs
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 day The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 1 day US shale production boom
  • 1 day RIG COUNT DROPS AGAIN ! Who cares when production continues to go up ! U.S. DAILY PRODUCTION RECORD 12.9 MILLION BARRELS/DAY WEEK ENDING NOV 22
  • 1 day Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans

Breaking News:

Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

The Remarkable History Of Solar Energy

The Remarkable History Of Solar Energy

The benefits of solar energy…

Why Oil Prices Just Jumped

Why Oil Prices Just Jumped

Oil prices recovered somewhat on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

This Nation Could Soon See Its First Offshore Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 03, 2019, 2:30 PM CST Senegal

Woodside Petroleum, operator of the Sangomar block offshore Senegal, has submitted the development plan for what would be the West African country’s first offshore oilfield, paving the way for a final investment decision on the project.  

Woodside Petroleum submitted the plan and the request for exploitation authorization of Sangomar, formerly SNE, to the Government of Senegal on Monday, the Australian firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

Phase one of the development plan targets oil resources estimated at 230 million barrels, with first oil guidance set for early 2023, Woodside Petroleum said. The concept chosen for Phase 1 is a standalone floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility with 23 subsea wells and supporting subsea infrastructure, expected to have total capacity of around 100,000 bpd.

Woodside continues to target a final investment decision (FID) for 2019, but the decision could be complicated by a dispute between Woodside, operator and holder of 35 percent in Sangomar, and minority shareholder Far Limited, which has a 15-percent interest in the development.

Far Limited also announced on Tuesday the filing of the plan and request for exploitation authorization, saying that the field will be developed in a series of phases with plans for 645 million barrels of oil equivalent, of which 485 million barrels are of oil, to be developed.

Related: 

“Developing this world class oil field in Senegal, the largest global hydrocarbon discovery in 2014, has the potential to transform FAR from explorer to material producer and become one of the largest ASX-listed oil producers in early 2023,” Far said in a statement.

The dispute between joint venture partners Far and Woodside could be resolved as soon as the end of December, according to Reuters, which could potentially make the FID among partners less complicated.

Far, which discovered the field in 2014, contends that it was denied a pre-emptive right to buy a 35-percent stake in it from ConocoPhillips. Far and Woodside have taken the dispute to international arbitration and a ruling is expected by December 28. According to analysts who spoke to Reuters, the resolution of this dispute would help clear the picture as to how much each of the partners will have to spend on the project, which is expected to cost US$4.2 billion.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Canada Premiers Want Fiscal Reforms For Oil Provinces

Next Post

Canada Premiers Want Fiscal Reforms For Oil Provinces

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build
Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

 World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

 Why Carl Icahn Dumped $400 Million In Occidental Petroleum Stock

Why Carl Icahn Dumped $400 Million In Occidental Petroleum Stock

 Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Most Commented

Alt text

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Alt text

The EIA Is Grossly Overestimating U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

 Alt text

Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com