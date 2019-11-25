Brazil Aims For $18 Billion From Its Sale Of Key Refinery Assets

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.07 +0.30 +0.52%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.68 +0.31 +0.50%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.584 -0.126 -4.65%
Mars US 3 days 57.57 -0.81 -1.39%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.56 +0.88 +1.38%
Urals 4 days 59.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.81 -0.80 -1.26%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.81 -0.80 -1.26%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.64 -0.26 -0.41%
Mexican Basket 4 days 50.95 -0.30 -0.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.584 -0.126 -4.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 64.08 +1.66 +2.66%
Murban 4 days 65.60 +1.48 +2.31%
Iran Heavy 4 days 64.78 +9.79 +17.80%
Basra Light 4 days 68.46 -0.06 -0.09%
Saharan Blend 4 days 64.27 -0.31 -0.48%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.64 -0.26 -0.41%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.64 -0.26 -0.41%
Girassol 4 days 64.91 -0.19 -0.29%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.56 +0.88 +1.38%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.69 +0.35 +0.89%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 35.27 -0.91 -2.52%
Canadian Condensate 97 days 51.77 -0.81 -1.54%
Premium Synthetic 87 days 58.17 -0.81 -1.37%
Sweet Crude 3 days 50.02 -0.86 -1.69%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.52 -0.81 -1.68%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.52 -0.81 -1.68%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 51.02 -0.81 -1.56%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.77 -0.81 -1.43%
Central Alberta 3 days 48.02 -0.81 -1.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.81 -0.80 -1.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 54.25 -0.75 -1.36%
Giddings 4 days 48.00 -0.75 -1.54%
ANS West Coast 74 days 65.82 +1.37 +2.13%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 54.25 -0.75 -1.36%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.00 -0.75 -1.54%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.35 -0.81 -1.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 7 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 10 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 13 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 1 day The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 35 mins China Ramps Up Coal Fired Energy Production
  • 10 hours Hydrogen Hurdles in Japan
  • 1 hour Putin: ‘We’ll Never Frack’
  • 6 hours "Leaked" request by some Democrats that asked Nancy to coordinate censure vote instead of impeachment vote.
  • 5 hours (Un)expectedly: 'Unfit' Uber loses London license over safety failures
  • 32 mins Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 16 hours Aramco IPO magic trick
  • 2 hours More dumbed down? re Hong Kong Act of Congress
  • 6 hours Winter Storms Hitting Continental US
  • 7 hours True Confessions of a Billionaire
  • 3 days U.S. Shale To Break Records Despite Bearish Rhetoric
  • 3 days NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 2 days Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018

Breaking News:

Brazil Aims For $18 Billion From Its Sale Of Key Refinery Assets

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has…

Is The Aramco IPO The Ultimate Pump And Dump?

Is The Aramco IPO The Ultimate Pump And Dump?

Saudi Aramco is mostly targeting…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil Aims For $18 Billion From Its Sale Of Key Refinery Assets

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 25, 2019, 12:30 PM CST Petrobras

Petrobras is launching the binding phase of the sale of four refineries out of eight that it has earmarked for divestment, the Brazilian state-held energy firm said in a statement.

The potential buyers that had qualified for the binding phase will receive a letter with details on the divestment process, including guidance for due diligence and filing of binding proposals, Petrobras said.  

In late April, Petrobras approved the sale of eight refineries as part of its divestment plan. In May, the energy firm struck a deal with the Brazilian antitrust regulator that will allow it to sell those downstream assets in a bid, the company said, to encourage greater competition in the industry.  

The four refineries in the this first binding phase are RNEST in Pernambuco state with a processing capacity of 130,000 bpd, or 5 percent of Brazil’s total oil refining capacity; RLAM in the state of Bahia with capacity of 333,000 bpd, or 14 percent of Brazil’s total oil refining capacity; REPAR in the Paraná state with capacity of 208,000 bpd; and REFAP in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, also with 208,000-bpd capacity.

In August, reports emerged that the world’s top commodity traders along with several oil majors are among the bidders for the eight refineries that the Brazilian government wants to privatize.   

Glencore, Trafigura, and Vitol are all among the bidders, and so are Chinese CNPC and Sinopec, as well as Saudi Aramco, which has been working on building its downstream footprint internationally, Reuters reported.

Related: US Refiners Reduce Crude Processing For First Time Since 2009

The eight refineries have a combined capacity of 1.1 million bpd and all eight sales could generate as much as US$18 billion, according to bankers involved in the privatization.

The refineries are likely to be sold to different buyers as ordered by competition regulator CADE. The watchdog made Petrobras change its divestment process so that one company could not buy the two largest refineries in a single region of the country.

Petrobras is also selling some upstream assets as part of the asset sale plan, which is also aimed at reducing the company’s huge debt. In early August, Petrobras launched the binding phase of the sale of offshore upstream oil and gas assets in the Espírito Santo Basin.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iran Claims To Have Thwarted An Enemy Attack On Oil Assets

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers
More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

 Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

 World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

 Why Carl Icahn Dumped $400 Million In Occidental Petroleum Stock

Why Carl Icahn Dumped $400 Million In Occidental Petroleum Stock

Most Commented

Alt text

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Alt text

Oil Majors Are Ignoring Climate Targets

 Alt text

The EIA Is Grossly Overestimating U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com