Norway’s $1-Trillion Fund Eyes Unlisted Renewable Assets

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 9 hours 63.08 +0.98 +1.58%
Brent Crude 9 hours 70.34 +0.94 +1.35%
Natural Gas 9 hours 2.664 +0.021 +0.79%
Mars US 9 hours 67.88 +0.98 +1.46%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.76 -0.36 -0.52%
Urals 1 day 67.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 68.41 -0.22 -0.32%
Louisiana Light 3 days 68.41 -0.22 -0.32%
Bonny Light 1 day 70.74 +0.02 +0.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.01 -0.03 -0.05%
Natural Gas 9 hours 2.664 +0.021 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 68.85 +0.29 +0.42%
Murban 1 day 69.93 +0.23 +0.33%
Iran Heavy 1 day 62.59 +0.34 +0.55%
Basra Light 1 day 72.18 +1.15 +1.62%
Saharan Blend 1 day 69.64 +0.22 +0.32%
Bonny Light 1 day 70.74 +0.02 +0.03%
Bonny Light 1 day 70.74 +0.02 +0.03%
Girassol 1 day 70.22 +0.25 +0.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.76 -0.36 -0.52%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 51.92 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 9 hours 53.75 -0.46 -0.85%
Canadian Condensate 42 days 58.85 -0.36 -0.61%
Premium Synthetic 9 hours 62.95 -0.01 -0.02%
Sweet Crude 9 hours 58.70 -0.11 -0.19%
Peace Sour 9 hours 56.40 -0.21 -0.37%
Peace Sour 9 hours 56.40 -0.21 -0.37%
Light Sour Blend 9 hours 59.05 -0.26 -0.44%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 62.80 +0.09 +0.14%
Central Alberta 9 hours 57.70 +0.74 +1.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 68.41 -0.22 -0.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 59.50 +0.75 +1.28%
Giddings 1 day 53.25 +0.75 +1.43%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.80 -0.03 -0.04%
West Texas Sour 1 day 55.58 +0.98 +1.79%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.53 +0.98 +1.67%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.53 +0.98 +1.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 59.50 +0.75 +1.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 -0.50 -0.95%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.75 -0.36 -0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 8 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 11 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 15 minutes New level Of Conflict: Eastern Forces Seize Town South of Tripoli
  • 3 hours Carbon Emissions at 3-Million-Year High
  • 12 hours Overheating the Earth: High Temperatures Shortened Alaska’s Winter Weather
  • 19 hours Repeating Old Phrases: Oil Prices Edge Lower On Economic Concerns, But Geopolitics Support
  • 2 hours What's with Canada and Cannabis?
  • 6 hours American shale export
  • 13 hours Happy Dance! Brent Breaks $70! YEEEEEE HAAAAAAA!!!
  • 15 hours Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 19 hours Eni Turns Oil Platforms into Wave Power Generators
  • 17 hours EV Battery With 600 Miles of Range
  • 13 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 1 day Can anyone explain why an executive order from the Obama administration "trumps" one from the Trump administration?
  • 16 hours Aramco Gets First Credit Ratings

Breaking News:

U.S. Hits Venezuela With New Sanctions And More Still On Table

Texas Natural Gas Prices Plunge To All-Time Low

Texas Natural Gas Prices Plunge To All-Time Low

Natural gas prices at the…

The Hydrogen Economy – A Bonanza For Natural Gas

The Hydrogen Economy – A Bonanza For Natural Gas

Developing the hydrogen economy appears…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway’s $1-Trillion Fund Eyes Unlisted Renewable Assets

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 05, 2019, 11:00 PM CDT Renewables

Weeks after Norway’s government proposed that the country’s US$1-trillion fund divest from pure exploration and production oil companies, the cabinet said on Friday that it will allow the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund to invest in unlisted renewable energy infrastructure.

“The Government is now allowing for the Government Pension Fund Global to be invested in unlisted renewable energy infrastructure. The investments shall be made within the scope of the special environment-related mandates only,” the Norwegian government said in a statement.

Norway is also doubling the upper limit on unlisted green energy investments from US$7 billion (60 billion Norwegian crowns) to US$14 billion (120 billion crowns).

“The market for renewable energy is growing rapidly. A major part of the renewable energy investment opportunities is found in the unlisted market, especially in unlisted infrastructure projects. Expectations of significant investments going forward mean that this market is of interest to institutional investors such as the Government Pension Fund Global,” according to the Norwegian government.

“We are not stipulating that the Fund shall be invested in unlisted renewable energy infrastructure, but are enabling Norges Bank to make such investments if deemed profitable,” Norway’s Finance Minister Siv Jensen said.

Related: Is This The End Of Colorado’s Shale Boom?

The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund—created three decades ago to safeguard and manage Norway’s oil wealth for future generations—made headlines last month, when the government proposed that the fund divest from oil and gas exploration companies.

The move by the Norwegian government and the fund comes at a time when investors are increasingly pressing major oil companies to start taking climate change seriously and to prepare their business portfolios for a world of peak oil demand, whenever that may come.

Norway, however, claims that its decision is motivated by financial reasons, with the country aiming to cut exposure to the oil price risk. More importantly, the fund will not be divesting from any of the Big Oil firms.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Shell Signs LNG Supply Deal In Asia Linking Prices To Coal

Next Post

U.S. Hits Venezuela With New Sanctions And More Still On Table

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher
Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

 Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

 Alt text

Should We Rethink Nuclear Power?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com