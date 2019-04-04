Why Oil Markets Need New OPEC+ Cuts

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.12 -0.34 -0.54%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.25 -0.06 -0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.641 -0.036 -1.34%
Mars US 22 hours 67.26 -0.42 -0.62%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.12 +0.29 +0.42%
Urals 16 hours 67.76 +0.06 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.41 -0.22 -0.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.41 -0.22 -0.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.89 -0.35 -0.50%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.04 -0.05 -0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.641 -0.036 -1.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 69.31 +0.46 +0.67%
Murban 2 days 70.38 +0.72 +1.03%
Iran Heavy 2 days 61.62 -0.02 -0.03%
Basra Light 2 days 70.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.64 -0.63 -0.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.89 -0.35 -0.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.89 -0.35 -0.50%
Girassol 2 days 69.58 -0.39 -0.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.12 +0.29 +0.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.25 -0.62 -1.20%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 54.21 -0.12 -0.22%
Canadian Condensate 41 days 59.21 -0.12 -0.20%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 62.96 -0.12 -0.19%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 58.81 -0.02 -0.03%
Peace Sour 23 hours 56.61 +0.18 +0.32%
Peace Sour 23 hours 56.61 +0.18 +0.32%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 59.31 -0.27 -0.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 62.71 -0.32 -0.51%
Central Alberta 23 hours 56.96 +0.13 +0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.41 -0.22 -0.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Giddings 16 hours 52.50 -0.25 -0.47%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.83 +0.56 +0.80%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 54.60 -0.36 -0.66%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 58.55 -0.36 -0.61%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 58.55 -0.36 -0.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.11 -0.62 -0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 7 minutes Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 9 minutes New level Of Conflict: Eastern Forces Seize Town South of Tripoli
  • 12 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 1 hour Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 2 hours EV Battery With 600 Miles of Range
  • 2 hours U.S.-China Trade Talks in ‘End Game’ But No Final Deal Yet
  • 1 hour Can anyone explain why an executive order from the Obama administration "trumps" one from the Trump administration?
  • 15 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 18 hours Ford To Launch More Than 30 New Models In China Over Next 3 Years
  • 17 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 18 hours ..
  • 3 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 2 hours Aramco Gets First Credit Ratings
  • 16 hours Nuclear Holy Grail
  • 17 hours Would ARAMCO Survive If Oil Traded in Free Market? Would Kingdom Survive in Free Market? IF TRUMP SIGNS NOPEC IS He Signing Saudi Death Warrant?

Breaking News:

Nigeria Struggles To Keep Oil Production At Quota Levels

Alt Text

Oil Sands M&A Grinds To A Halt

Merger and Acquisition activity is…

Alt Text

US Oil Production Dips For First Time In Nearly Six Months

U.S. oil production has fallen…

Alt Text

Alberta Oil Inventories Rise Despite Production Cuts

Crude oil inventories in Canada’s…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why Oil Markets Need New OPEC+ Cuts

By Rystad Energy - Apr 04, 2019, 10:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
OPEC logo

As oil prices approach $70 a barrel, Rystad Energy expects that a short-lived price rally through the first half of 2020 will then lose momentum and be replaced by a need for additional production cuts by Russia and the cartel of oil producing countries, OPEC.

“We retain our bullish stance for the second half of 2019 and first half of 2020 as we anticipate OPEC+ to extend production cuts through 2019, while we also expect bullish oil market effects due to the introduction of IMO 2020 regulations on sulfur content in marine fuels,” says Bjørnar Tonhaugen, Head of Oil Market Research at Rystad Energy.

He added:

“However, the effects of the IMO 2020 ‘scramble’ will likely be short-lived. By 2021 there will be renewed pressure on Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ to cut production again, or risk a new down-cycle in oil prices.”

 

Rystad Energy sees that US shale production is causing a “recurring dilemma” for the OPEC countries. 

“We tentatively expect a correction in prices, possibly already from the second half of 2020 and into 2021, as the IMO effect fades. Nevertheless, the biggest issue is the ability of the US shale industry to grow by 1.4 million bpd annually between 2020 and 2025 in our current base case, which is enough to keep up with global demand, causing a recurring dilemma for Saudi Arabia and OPEC,” Tonhaugen remarked.

Rystad Energy forecasts that the upcoming IMO 2020 sulfur limit regulations for marine bunker fuels will have short-lived consequences for the world’s oil markets. We conclude that despite around 2,800 vessels having so-called scrubbers installed on average in 2020, and refiners gearing up and readjusting to meet the increased low sulfur fuels demand (LSFO, MGO) while also getting rid of most of the high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) currently produced, there will still be a significant 0.6 million bpd deficit in marine gasoil in 2020.

“We estimate that global gasoil/diesel demand growth in 2020 could reach 1.7 million bpd, 1.4 million bpd of which is from marine bunkers, almost six times the five-year average global gasoil growth,” Tonhaugen said.

He added:

“This could have reverberations for the whole fleet of diesel-driven vehicles. Global diesel prices – also at the pump – could be higher in 2020 than many expect.”

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Canadian Wildcatters Win Big On Alberta’s Oil Cuts
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown

Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown
Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

 Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

 New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers

New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers

 Oil Falls On Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls On Large Crude Inventory Build


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com