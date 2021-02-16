Norway Averts Oil Strike At Its Largest Refinery

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 40 mins 60.05 +0.58 +0.98%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 63.51 +0.21 +0.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 40 mins 3.129 +0.217 +7.45%
Graph up Mars US 40 mins 59.92 +1.23 +2.10%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 62.60 +2.06 +3.40%
Graph up Urals 56 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.51 +1.74 +2.86%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 56.80 -0.33 -0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 40 mins 3.129 +0.217 +7.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 62.55 +2.02 +3.34%
Graph up Murban 2 days 62.66 +1.81 +2.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 59.49 +1.47 +2.53%
Graph down Basra Light 6 days 62.13 -0.08 -0.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 63.22 +1.42 +2.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 62.51 +1.74 +2.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.51 +1.74 +2.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.48 +1.61 +2.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.60 +2.06 +3.40%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 47.86 +1.02 +2.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 48.07 +1.23 +2.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 58.47 +1.23 +2.15%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 59.87 +1.23 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 55.62 +1.23 +2.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 53.97 +1.23 +2.33%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 53.97 +1.23 +2.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 56.22 +1.23 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 57.32 +1.23 +2.19%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 54.12 +1.23 +2.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 60.86 -0.40 -0.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 52.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 64.63 -1.23 -1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 10 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 16 mins Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 10 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 23 hours Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 18 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 1 day Hell's Chance in a Snowball
  • 2 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 7 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 23 hours China Has the Winning Energy Policy Sell Green Stuff
  • 1 day Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles

Breaking News:

Tesla Prepares To Build EV Factory In India

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning

Oil has seen a very…

Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Sees Profits Slide 79% In 2020

Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Sees Profits Slide 79% In 2020

Rosneft reported a 79-percent drop…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway Averts Oil Strike At Its Largest Refinery

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 16, 2021, 11:31 AM CST

Representatives of a trade union and employer organization Norwegian Oil and Gas Association reached an agreement early on Tuesday, averting an oil workers’ strike at Norway’s largest refinery at Mongstad.

The dispute over pay between the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association and trade union SAFE was settled early on Tuesday after a state mediator was called in to help with the talks.

Equinor had warned last week that due to the dispute and the possibility of a strike, the industrial action could affect not only operations at the Mongstad refinery and its terminal, but also oil and gas production from major oil and gas fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

“A potential strike could reduce crude storage and harbour capacity at the terminal at Equinor Mongstad refinery, which could affect the production at several Equinor operated fields on the NCS, including Johan Sverdrup and Troll and it could be necessary to shut down production there until further notice,” Equinor warned on Friday.

“A possible strike could also impact gas exports from the Troll area, and could also impact the Kvitebjørn, Visund, Byrding, Fram and Valemon fields,” the Norwegian major said.

Related Video: Four Of The Coolest Fictional Power Sources

Following the mediated settlement in the talks between the trade union and the employers’ association, the strike is now averted and doesn’t threaten production at some of Norway’s largest oil and gas fields, such as the giant Johan Sverdrup or Troll.

“We’re satisfied that the two sides have reached agreement on a new collective pay settlement for the next period,” lead negotiator Elisabeth Brattebø Fenne, acting director of organization and employer policy at Norwegian Oil and Gas, said today.

A few months ago, Norway wasn’t able to avert an oil workers’ strike caused by disagreements over a new pay deal for offshore workers. In early October, 8 percent of Norway’s oil and gas production, or 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), was shut in because of the strike, and there were fears that oil output at Johan Sverdrup may also have to be reduced. The strike ended after ten days and didn’t escalate as much as to cut off nearly 25 percent of Norway’s oil and gas production, as feared.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Natural Gas Crisis Spills Into Mexico

Next Post

China Looks To Curb Exports Of Rare Earth Minerals To The U.S.

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL


Most Commented

Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

 Alt text

Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem

 Alt text

UAE Oil Major Turns To Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com