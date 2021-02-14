Biden Sets The Stage For An Offshore Wind Energy Boom

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 60.78 +1.31 +2.20%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 63.56 +1.13 +1.81%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.030 +0.118 +4.05%
Graph up Mars US 28 mins 59.92 +1.23 +2.10%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 60.54 +0.09 +0.15%
Graph up Urals 54 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 56.80 -0.33 -0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.030 +0.118 +4.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 60.53 +0.20 +0.33%
Graph up Murban 4 days 60.85 +0.26 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 58.02 +0.60 +1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 62.13 -0.08 -0.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 61.80 +0.52 +0.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Girassol 3 days 61.87 +0.44 +0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 60.54 +0.09 +0.15%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 47.86 +1.02 +2.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.84 -0.29 -0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 57.24 -0.44 -0.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 58.64 -0.44 -0.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 54.39 -0.29 -0.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.99 -0.44 -0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.09 -0.44 -0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 52.89 -0.64 -1.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 61.26 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 52.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 48.50 -0.50 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 64.63 -0.44 -0.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 6 hours Inpeachment 2.0
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 12 mins Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 48 mins Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 47 mins Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 1 day Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao (former Secretary Transportation) investigated by House for dealings with Chinese Communist Party to benefit her family's $1.2 Billion shipping company.
  • 2 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 38 mins Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 1 day The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

Is China Headed To Peak Oil Demand?

Will Electricity Or E-Fuel Power The Cars Of The Future?

Will Electricity Or E-Fuel Power The Cars Of The Future?

The push for greener fuel…

These Green Sectors Are Minting Billionaires

These Green Sectors Are Minting Billionaires

Want to get rich quick…

Total Is Doubling Down On Its Pledge To Invest In Renewables

Total Is Doubling Down On Its Pledge To Invest In Renewables

France’s Total has acquired the…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden Sets The Stage For An Offshore Wind Energy Boom

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 14, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The U-turn of the U.S. Administration’s energy policies under President Joe Biden sets the stage for a flourishing U.S. offshore wind industry, as the federal government looks to speed up environmental reviews to make offshore wind a significant contributor to the new clean energy goals.    In the United States, offshore wind hasn’t really taken off, with just two small offshore wind farms in operation with less than 50 megawatts (MW) of combined capacity. To compare, Europe has 113 offshore wind farms in 12 countries installed, with 25 gigawatts (GW) of total offshore wind capacity.  

The U.S. is smashing records in onshore wind, solar, and storage installations, with records for each of those in 2020, according to the American Clean Power Association.  

But offshore wind has been considerably lagging behind, also because of lengthy environmental reviews from federal agencies and the weighing of pros and cons of having offshore wind installations within sight of beaches or in areas of commercial fishing.

Federal Policy Change  

But now, President Biden set offshore wind as a priority policy in one of his first executive actions to tackle the climate crisis. While pausing new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or offshore waters, President Biden directed the Secretary of the Interior to identify steps that can be taken to double renewable energy production from offshore wind by 2030.

If compared to the current production, this is really a low bar, the Wall Street Journal notes.

But the radical shift of energy priorities could incentivize more projects as a growing number of U.S. states on the East Coast, just think of New York, are setting ambitious clean energy targets.

States have established more than 29 GW of offshore wind procurement targets to date, while developers plan to bring online 9.1 GW of offshore wind by 2026 by developing 13 offshore wind projects, according to the American Clean Power Association.

The 800-MW Vineyard Wind project, 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, is set to become the first large-scale offshore wind farm in the United States and start delivering energy in 2023.   

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) said earlier this month that it would resume the environmental review of the Vineyard Wind project. The entire review was canceled late last year by the Trump Administration following a request from Vineyard Wind developers to pause the process to see if the design needed tweaking after they switched turbine suppliers.

“Offshore wind has the potential to help our nation combat climate change, improve resilience through reliable power, and spur economic development to create good-paying jobs,” said BOEM Director Amanda Lefton.

The developers of Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), said after the federal review process was resumed:

“We look forward to working with the agency as we launch an industry that will create thousands of good paying jobs while also taking meaningful steps to reduce the impact of climate change.”

Smoother Permitting Processes Could Create $166-Billion Industry

With supportive policies and smoother leasing and permitting processes, offshore wind development could generate a lot of value for the U.S. economy and create thousands of jobs, Wood Mackenzie said last year in research commissioned by sector associations.

Related: Russian, Saudi Oil Giants To Benefit From Biden’s Anti-Oil Agenda

Smoother processes of leasing and permitting of offshore wind projects could facilitate up to US$166 billion in offshore wind investment in the United States by 2035, the research said. The potential for the U.S. offshore wind industry is enormous, if the right policies are in place, according to sector associations.

Wood Mackenzie expects that almost 25 GW of offshore wind capacity will be added in the U.S. through 2029.

“States have already selected 9 GW of capacity, accounting for more than 70% of forecast build through to 2026. And in New England and New York, 80% of wind build over this period will be located offshore,” WoodMac said in a report in June 2020.

“Offshore wind can be deployed on a large scale, making it a powerful tool for policymakers to pursue more ambitious clean energy targets,” Max Cohen, principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie, said.

What’s more, the U.S. offshore industry also offers opportunities to major European oil players, Cohen added.

Big Oil Bets Big On U.S. Offshore Wind

Some of Europe’s Big Oil, eager to show their low-carbon energy commitments and expand clean energy portfolios, have already moved to seize these opportunities.  

BP made in September its first move into the offshore wind market with a strategic partnership in U.S. offshore wind assets with Equinor in a deal worth US$1.1 billion.

Related: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

BP bought 50 percent in Equinor’s Empire Wind and Beacon Wind assets off Long Island and offshore Massachusetts, respectively, and the strategic partnership will develop up to 4.4 GW from those two offshore wind projects. The two supermajors will also jointly seek other U.S. offshore wind opportunities.

Equinor and its partner BP were selected last month for the largest-ever U.S. offshore wind award to date to provide New York State with offshore wind power from the first and second phases of Empire Wind and Beacon Wind totaling 3.3 GW of power to the state.

“The U.S. East Coast is one of the most attractive growth markets for offshore wind in the world,” Equinor’s CEO Anders Opedal said.

With supportive policies at the state and federal levels, U.S. offshore wind could become an even more attractive growth market.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Majors Are Driving A Wind Energy Revolution
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless
Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle
How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?

How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?
Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?
How High Can Oil Prices Go?

How High Can Oil Prices Go?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com