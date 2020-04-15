North Dakota Oil Producers Idle 25% Of Wells

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 20.37 +0.26 +1.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 28.03 -1.57 -5.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.592 -0.058 -3.52%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 21.11 -1.95 -8.46%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 19.70 -1.48 -6.99%
Graph up Urals 2 days 28.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.90 -2.21 -11.56%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 16.90 -2.21 -11.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.46 -1.94 -7.35%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 15.30 -1.86 -10.84%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.592 -0.058 -3.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 21.98 -0.64 -2.83%
Graph down Murban 2 days 22.52 -0.51 -2.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 20.15 -1.96 -8.86%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 26.74 -1.14 -4.09%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 19.29 -3.23 -14.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 24.46 -1.94 -7.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.46 -1.94 -7.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 24.43 -1.88 -7.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 19.70 -1.48 -6.99%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.39 +0.03 +0.22%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 4.710 -2.300 -32.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 20.96 -2.30 -9.89%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 20.51 -2.30 -10.08%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 15.86 -2.30 -12.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 10.11 -2.30 -18.53%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 10.11 -2.30 -18.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 14.36 -2.30 -13.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 19.11 -2.30 -10.74%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 10.61 -2.30 -17.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.90 -2.21 -11.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 16.50 -2.50 -13.16%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 10.25 -2.50 -19.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 25.33 +7.12 +39.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 14.06 -2.30 -14.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 18.01 -2.30 -11.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 18.01 -2.30 -11.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 16.50 -2.50 -13.16%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.25 -2.50 -19.61%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.84 -2.30 -8.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 1 hour China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 2 hours What's this rumor of a sexual assault by Joe Biden ? Is it True ?
  • 17 mins Understand, the main objective of "Flattening the Curve" was to avoid overwhelming our hospitals. Not necessarily eliminate Covid in a few weeks or months.
  • 2 hours Meanwhile, back at the ranch, you can forget the idea that the jet-fuel market is going anywhere any time soon...
  • 4 mins #FireFauci Should be the Rallying Cry for a Generation
  • 1 hour Russian oil strategy - very good report made by OIES
  • 5 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 10 hours "Saudi Armada heading to U.S.", "Dumping" is a WTO VIOLATION.
  • 3 days Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 1 hour Ten days ago Trump sent New York Hydroxychloroquine. Being administered to infected. Covid deaths dropped last few days. Fewer on ventilators. Hydroxychloroquine "Cause and Effect" ?
  • 4 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 15 hours Sen Schumer was for Trump addressing China threat. NOW that Dem candidate Biden is a Chinese apple-polishing, bootlicking, brownnoser, toady Chuck now defends China.

Breaking News:

Portugal’s Energy Giant EDP Hit By Ransomware Attack

Car Sales Fall To 10-Year Low

Car Sales Fall To 10-Year Low

As the COVID-19 crisis continues…

A Global Oil Cartel?

A Global Oil Cartel?

COVID-19 has left OPEC and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

North Dakota Oil Producers Idle 25% Of Wells

By Irina Slav - Apr 15, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT Bakken rig

Oil producers operating in North Dakota have idled more than a quarter of the oil wells in the state, the AP reported, citing a statement by a state regulator to local daily the Bismarck Tribune.

The collective output of the wells idled since the start of March, which numbered 4,600, was some 260,000 bpd, the State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, told the Bismarck Tribune. This is a large portion of the state’s total oil output, which averaged some 1.45 million bpd in February, according to data from the state’s Department of Mineral Resources.

During that time, North Dakota shed as much as 40 percent of drilling rigs, proving Washington officials arguments that the U.S. did not have to deliberately cut oil production because the low-price environment would force voluntary production cuts to curb the cash bleeds that most producers are experiencing because their breakeven level is higher than current benchmark prices.

Some North Dakota oil producers, according to Helms, are considering building storage facilities near the wells, to stock up on the crude they have already pumped out, and sell it later when prices improve.

Meanwhile, in Texas, the state energy industry regulator is hearing statements for and against a mandatory cut in oil production. Smaller independents seem to mostly back the cuts while larger companies, including Exxon Chevron, and Marathon, are against them.

For the smaller companies, statewide production cuts would be beneficial, helping them continue to sell some oil, according to one industry executive. Larger companies are naturally opposed because they have more cash reserves and lower production costs that will ensure their survival anyway.

The hearing follows the announcement of historic production cuts among the members of OPEC+ and additional cuts coming from other non-OPEC producers such as Norway and Brazil. Even these moves, however, were not enough to lend support to U.S. oil prices. 

WTI continued to decline this week, dropping to $20 yesterday, after the API reported a substantial crude oil inventory build of over 13 million barrels.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Oil Hits $20 After API Reports Mega Crude Inventory Build

Next Post

IEA: Huge Oil Build Threatens To Fill Up Global Storage Within Weeks

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts
The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

 Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut

 Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com