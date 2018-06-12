Nigeria’s Oil Exports Set To Slip To 2018 Low In July

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.44 +0.34 +0.51%
Brent Crude 10 mins 76.40 -0.06 -0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.930 -0.019 -0.64%
Mars US 19 hours 70.88 +0.21 +0.30%
Opec Basket 1 day 73.96 -0.26 -0.35%
Urals 4 days 73.76 +0.30 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 1 day 74.60 -0.17 -0.23%
Louisiana Light 1 day 74.60 -0.17 -0.23%
Bonny Light 1 day 76.31 -0.12 -0.16%
Mexican Basket 1 day 64.74 +0.48 +0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.930 -0.019 -0.64%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 73.93 -0.45 -0.61%
Murban 1 day 76.98 -0.40 -0.52%
Iran Heavy 1 day 71.61 +0.92 +1.30%
Basra Light 1 day 74.94 +0.12 +0.16%
Saharan Blend 1 day 75.03 +0.05 +0.07%
Bonny Light 1 day 76.31 -0.12 -0.16%
Bonny Light 1 day 76.31 -0.12 -0.16%
Girassol 1 day 75.21 -0.07 -0.09%
Opec Basket 1 day 73.96 -0.26 -0.35%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.03 +0.10 +0.23%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 47.00 +7.26 +18.27%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 65.00 +2.26 +3.60%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 66.20 +0.46 +0.70%
Sweet Crude 1 day 58.30 +3.31 +6.02%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.20 +5.96 +11.86%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.20 +5.96 +11.86%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 61.45 +2.21 +3.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 62.50 +6.76 +12.13%
Central Alberta 1 day 57.35 +1.36 +2.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 74.60 -0.17 -0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 62.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Giddings 1 day 56.25 +0.25 +0.45%
ANS West Coast 4 days 72.90 -0.33 -0.45%
West Texas Sour 1 day 60.05 +0.36 +0.60%
Eagle Ford 1 day 64.00 +0.36 +0.57%
Eagle Ford 1 day 64.00 +0.36 +0.57%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 62.55 +0.36 +0.58%
Kansas Common 4 days 56.00 -0.25 -0.44%
Buena Vista 1 day 74.36 +0.36 +0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 10 minutes When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 15 minutes $2.5 Billion in Solar Projects Canceled or Frozen After Trump Solar Panel Tariffs
  • 40 mins Oil prices going down
  • 11 hours Trump-Kim summit: What to watch
  • 30 mins ‘Lower for longer’ for the oil price is just taking a pause
  • 2 hours Historic Summit With Historic Conclusion: Light On Substance
  • 19 hours NAFTA: Mexico Minister Calls For 'Flexibility' In Reworking
  • 5 hours When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 15 hours Rolls-Royce: Preparing To Cut Thousands Of Jobs
  • 37 mins Trump's Auto Tariffs Would Slam Canada's Car Industry And Lead To Higher U.S. Prices
  • 7 hours Iraq Doesn't Want OPEC to Pump More
  • 22 hours Germany Orders Daimler to Recall 774,000 Diesel Cars in Europe
  • 12 hours EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 1 day A Buffett-type Solution and Canada's Problem
  • 1 day Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 1 day Australia Considering LNG Imports
  • 1 day Are Electric Vehicles Really Better For The Environment?
  • 11 hours Denmark Dismisses U.S. Suspicions of Spy Risk in Nord Stream 2

Breaking News:

Nigeria’s Oil Exports Set To Slip To 2018 Low In July

Hiring Frenzy Spurs Wage War In The Permian

Hiring Frenzy Spurs Wage War In The Permian

The boom cycle in oil…

Trump’s Tariffs On EU Are Great News For Russia

Trump’s Tariffs On EU Are Great News For Russia

Souring trade relations between the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria’s Oil Exports Set To Slip To 2018 Low In July

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 12, 2018, 11:30 AM CDT Oil rig

Nigeria’s oil exports are expected to drop to their 2018 low in July—to just 1.43 million bpd, compared to 1.796 million bpd in June, partly due to a force majeure on Bonny Light cargoes, according to loading schedules seen by Reuters.

A total of 48 cargoes are planned to be loaded in July, compared to 60 this month. While the Bonga and Qua Iboe cargoes will be one more next month compared to this month, no program for Bonny Light has yet been issued for July, and Forcados cargoes will be seven in July, down from 10 in June.

Shell declared force majeure on Bonny Light exports in mid-May because of the shutdown of the Nembe Creek pipeline, which has led to the accumulation of lots of unsold crude. Bonny Light shipments continue to be subject to force majeure as of June 11. Loadings of Bonny Light will probably be further delayed, after the Nembe Creek Trunk Line closed on Friday for repairs, traders told Reuters on Monday.

According to traders, between 30 and 33 cargoes are still available for sale from Nigeria’s July program, which features 48 cargoes at present.

The Forcados terminal has also faced issues over the past month, following disruptions of the oil flows on the pipeline feeding the Forcados terminal. Loading delays continued to accumulate at the end of May, also delaying the release of June and July loading programs, and possibly deferring more cargoes.

Outages at key pipelines in Nigeria resulted in the country’s oil production plunging to a one-year low in May, according to the latest S&P Global Platts survey of industry officials, analysts, and shipping data. Nigeria’s oil production dropped by 150,000 bpd from April to 1.73 million bpd in May, because of outages at pipelines carrying the Forcados and Bonny Light grades, according to the Platts survey.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China’s Solar Policy Switch Eyes Higher Quality

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

 Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

Most Commented

Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com