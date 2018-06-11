OPEC’s Second Biggest Producer Faces Instability

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 66.15 +0.05 +0.08%
Brent Crude 1 hour 76.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.956 +0.007 +0.24%
Mars US 59 mins 70.88 +0.21 +0.30%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.22 +0.60 +0.81%
Urals 4 days 73.76 +0.30 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.77 -0.19 -0.25%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.77 -0.19 -0.25%
Bonny Light 4 days 76.43 -0.36 -0.47%
Mexican Basket 4 days 64.26 -0.64 -0.99%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.956 +0.007 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 73.93 -0.45 -0.61%
Murban 18 hours 76.98 -0.40 -0.52%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 71.61 +0.92 +1.30%
Basra Light 18 hours 74.94 +0.12 +0.16%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 75.03 +0.05 +0.07%
Bonny Light 18 hours 76.31 -0.12 -0.16%
Bonny Light 18 hours 76.31 -0.12 -0.16%
Girassol 18 hours 75.21 -0.07 -0.09%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.22 +0.60 +0.81%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 42.93 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 39.74 -1.21 -2.95%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 62.74 -0.21 -0.33%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 65.74 -0.21 -0.32%
Sweet Crude 4 days 54.99 -0.21 -0.38%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.24 -0.21 -0.42%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.24 -0.21 -0.42%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 59.24 -0.21 -0.35%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 55.74 -4.41 -7.33%
Central Alberta 4 days 55.99 -0.21 -0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 74.77 -0.19 -0.25%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 62.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Giddings 18 hours 56.25 +0.25 +0.45%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.23 +1.19 +1.65%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 60.05 +0.36 +0.60%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 64.00 +0.36 +0.57%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 64.00 +0.36 +0.57%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 62.55 +0.36 +0.58%
Kansas Common 4 days 56.00 -0.25 -0.44%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.00 -0.21 -0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 10 minutes When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 15 minutes $2.5 Billion in Solar Projects Canceled or Frozen After Trump Solar Panel Tariffs
  • 2 hours Oil prices going down
  • 35 mins NAFTA: Mexico Minister Calls For 'Flexibility' In Reworking
  • 11 hours Denmark Dismisses U.S. Suspicions of Spy Risk in Nord Stream 2
  • 14 hours Are Renewable Subsidies Killing Nuclear?
  • 8 hours Rolls-Royce: Preparing To Cut Thousands Of Jobs
  • 11 hours Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 8 hours Trump-Kim summit: What to watch
  • 5 hours Germany Orders Daimler to Recall 774,000 Diesel Cars in Europe
  • 18 hours Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 7 hours A Buffett-type Solution and Canada's Problem
  • 1 hour When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 23 hours It's On. Russia Blows Past Previously Agreed Oil Production Limits.
  • 22 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 10 hours Australia Considering LNG Imports
  • 3 hours EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 10 hours Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!

Breaking News:

Iraq: OPEC Shouldn’t Heed Calls To Boost Oil Production

Alt Text

Canada Bets On Trans Mountain Expansion To Sell Oil In Asia

Due to congested takeaway capacity…

Alt Text

Pullback In Oil Prices Provides An Opportunity

The pullback in oil prices…

Alt Text

Venezuela’s PDVSA Fails To Meet Oil Supply Obligations

Venezuela’s PDVSA has informed eight…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

OPEC’s Second Biggest Producer Faces Instability

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 11, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Baji refinery

A month after Iraq’s general election on May 12, the political divides and bickering over the results threaten to plunge OPEC’s second-largest oil producer into an institutional and constitutional crisis. A crisis that could undermine Iraq’s oil policies and delay contracts and investments in its oil sector.

The hung parliament emerging from the elections was already sure to delay the formation of a new government because none of the coalitions and alliances won enough seats to rule independently. The most recent political events, however, suggest that Iraq faces more delays and maybe even a constitutional crisis, which could significantly impact Baghdad’s oil industry.

Last week, the parliament ordered a manual recount of the ballots, after outgoing Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi—whose coalition was only third in the elections—said that there had been irregularities in the electronic voting counting.

The alliance of populist Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who has a very strained relationship with the United States, scored a surprise victory in Iraq’s elections. The alliance won 54 seats in the 329-seat Parliament, so it will need to form a coalition to govern. Al-Sadr himself cannot be named prime minister because he didn’t run in the elections. Iranian-backed militia leader Hadi al-Amiri came second, while al-Abadi’s coalition was only third.

The parliament passed amendments to the election law last Wednesday, invalidating the results from overseas voters and most internally displaced votes. The parliament also ordered the Independent High Elections Commission (IHEC) to manually recount the votes nationwide, suspended the leadership of the commission, and replaced them with nine judges.

But the election commission is opposing the parliamentary order for a manual recount, and said on Thursday that it would “use its constitutional and legal right to challenge the amendment of the election law (allowing the recount)...because it contains a number of irregularities,” in a statement carried by S&P Global Platts.

On Sunday, a warehouse where half of Baghdad’s ballot boxes had been stored caught fire, and PM al-Abadi said that it was a “plot to harm the nation and its democracy.” According to Interior Minister Qasim al-Araji, “not a single box was burned,” but outgoing lawmakers—especially those that lost their seats in Parliament—are already calling for a repeat of the elections. The coalitions that did well in the May 12 vote oppose a re-run of the elections.

The standoff between various institutions and coalitions will further delay the process of forming a new Iraqi government and probably put the awarding of any new oil contracts on hold, due to uncertainties over who has the authority to sign them. Related: The Real Reason For Higher Gas Prices

In addition, some of the newly-elected lawmakers have said that Iraq may be better off out of the OPEC deal, and that the country should be allowed to export as much oil as it wants. Some of the new lawmaker-elects are even calling for a revision of the recently signed oil contracts, which could worsen the investment climate at a time when Iraq hopes to rebuild many of its industrial sectors, including oil infrastructure and refineries, after it declared victory over Islamic State in December last year.

Iraq won’t have a new government in time for OPEC’s meeting on June 22, at which point the cartel is expected to discuss the possibility of reversing some of the production cuts to offset supply disruptions from Venezuela and possibly Iran.

One potential factor of continuity and stability in Iraq could be the fact that Jabbar al-Luiebi, the incumbent oil minister of OPEC’s second-largest producer, won a seat at the Parliament with wide support in the southern province of Basra, where most of Iraq’s biggest oil fields are located.

But the political divides and the prospect of a prolonged constitutional crisis risk undermining confidence in Iraq’s new oil contracts and Iraq’s future oil policies.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Geopolitical Tensions Reach Boiling Point Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Next Post

Russia’s Oil Sector Is Facing A Massive Tax Overhaul
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief
Iran: Oil Prices Could Jump To $140 On U.S. Sanctions

Iran: Oil Prices Could Jump To $140 On U.S. Sanctions

 Geopolitical Tensions Reach Boiling Point Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Geopolitical Tensions Reach Boiling Point Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

 Was This Just A Temporary Pullback In Oil?

Was This Just A Temporary Pullback In Oil?

 China Deals Shocking Blow To Solar Industry

China Deals Shocking Blow To Solar Industry

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com