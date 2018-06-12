China’s Solar Policy Switch Eyes Higher Quality

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.44 +0.34 +0.51%
Brent Crude 10 mins 76.40 -0.06 -0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.930 -0.019 -0.64%
Mars US 19 hours 70.88 +0.21 +0.30%
Opec Basket 1 day 73.96 -0.26 -0.35%
Urals 4 days 73.76 +0.30 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 1 day 74.60 -0.17 -0.23%
Louisiana Light 1 day 74.60 -0.17 -0.23%
Bonny Light 1 day 76.31 -0.12 -0.16%
Mexican Basket 1 day 64.74 +0.48 +0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.930 -0.019 -0.64%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 73.93 -0.45 -0.61%
Murban 1 day 76.98 -0.40 -0.52%
Iran Heavy 1 day 71.61 +0.92 +1.30%
Basra Light 1 day 74.94 +0.12 +0.16%
Saharan Blend 1 day 75.03 +0.05 +0.07%
Bonny Light 1 day 76.31 -0.12 -0.16%
Bonny Light 1 day 76.31 -0.12 -0.16%
Girassol 1 day 75.21 -0.07 -0.09%
Opec Basket 1 day 73.96 -0.26 -0.35%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.03 +0.10 +0.23%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 47.00 +7.26 +18.27%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 65.00 +2.26 +3.60%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 66.20 +0.46 +0.70%
Sweet Crude 1 day 58.30 +3.31 +6.02%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.20 +5.96 +11.86%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.20 +5.96 +11.86%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 61.45 +2.21 +3.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 62.50 +6.76 +12.13%
Central Alberta 1 day 57.35 +1.36 +2.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 74.60 -0.17 -0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 62.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Giddings 1 day 56.25 +0.25 +0.45%
ANS West Coast 4 days 72.90 -0.33 -0.45%
West Texas Sour 1 day 60.05 +0.36 +0.60%
Eagle Ford 1 day 64.00 +0.36 +0.57%
Eagle Ford 1 day 64.00 +0.36 +0.57%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 62.55 +0.36 +0.58%
Kansas Common 4 days 56.00 -0.25 -0.44%
Buena Vista 1 day 74.36 +0.36 +0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 10 minutes When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 15 minutes $2.5 Billion in Solar Projects Canceled or Frozen After Trump Solar Panel Tariffs
  • 40 mins Oil prices going down
  • 11 hours Trump-Kim summit: What to watch
  • 30 mins ‘Lower for longer’ for the oil price is just taking a pause
  • 2 hours Historic Summit With Historic Conclusion: Light On Substance
  • 19 hours NAFTA: Mexico Minister Calls For 'Flexibility' In Reworking
  • 5 hours When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 15 hours Rolls-Royce: Preparing To Cut Thousands Of Jobs
  • 37 mins Trump's Auto Tariffs Would Slam Canada's Car Industry And Lead To Higher U.S. Prices
  • 7 hours Iraq Doesn't Want OPEC to Pump More
  • 22 hours Germany Orders Daimler to Recall 774,000 Diesel Cars in Europe
  • 12 hours EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 1 day A Buffett-type Solution and Canada's Problem
  • 1 day Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 1 day Australia Considering LNG Imports
  • 1 day Are Electric Vehicles Really Better For The Environment?
  • 11 hours Denmark Dismisses U.S. Suspicions of Spy Risk in Nord Stream 2

Breaking News:

Nigeria’s Oil Exports Set To Slip To 2018 Low In July

Venezuela’s PDVSA Fails To Meet Oil Supply Obligations

Venezuela’s PDVSA Fails To Meet Oil Supply Obligations

Venezuela’s PDVSA has informed eight…

Permian Stocks Falling Out of Favor

Permian Stocks Falling Out of Favor

Permian stocks are falling out…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Solar Policy Switch Eyes Higher Quality

By Irina Slav - Jun 12, 2018, 9:45 AM CDT Solar panels

China’s recently announced decision to suspend approvals of new solar installations aims to improve the quality of the industry’s products and offload part of the financial burden on the government, according to an official who spoke to state news agency Xinhua.

The surprising announcement plunged solar panel manufacturers’ stocks into depths unseen for a long time on worries that the end of approvals will seriously depress the prices of solar panels. Some observers, however, noted lower prices would lead to more solar additions outside China, stimulating international competition, which is generally a positive thing.

Although surprising, the Chinese planning commission’s move makes sense: subsidy costs have been swelling at a fast rate and have become difficult to manage. Greentech media reports that in 2017, these hit US$15.6 billion (100 billion yuan) and the government has still not paid these in full. At the rate of new solar capacity approvals from the last few years, subsidy costs would have reached US$39 billion by 2020, according to Wood Mac estimates.

China has approved 30 GW of new solar capacity additions since the start of the year and this will be all until December, and some solar panel manufacturers are now facing closure because of excessive capacity.

Related: OPEC’s Second Biggest Producer Faces Instability

The industry cried out against the change, asking Beijing to reconsider, but the official, who remains unnamed, said “The costs of solving the difficulties facing the photovoltaic industry are now much lower than the costs would have been after the recent bubble. If this abnormal increase (in capacity) continued, the subsidy gap would widen further and have an even more unfavorable impact.”

Beijing has yet to pay some US$18.75 billion (120 billion yuan) in solar capacity subsidies, and the Finance Ministry is finding it increasingly difficult to find the money for the payments, Reuters notes. Last year, China’s solar capacity additions hit a record 53 GW, with the total at end-2017 standing at 130 GW.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraq: OPEC Shouldn’t Heed Calls To Boost Oil Production

Next Post

Nigeria’s Oil Exports Set To Slip To 2018 Low In July

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

 Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

Most Commented

Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com