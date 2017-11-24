Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 58.85 +0.83 +1.43%
Brent Crude 63.27 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 2.939 -0.12 -3.92%
Mars US 60.12 +0.99 +1.67%
Opec Basket 61.10 +0.61 +1.01%
Urals 60.61 +0.35 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Bonny Light 63.53 +0.27 +0.43%
Mexican Basket 53.62 +0.50 +0.94%
Natural Gas 2.939 -0.12 -3.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.63 -0.10 -0.16%
Murban 63.23 -0.15 -0.24%
Iran Heavy Crude 60.21 +0.35 +0.58%
Basra Light 58.48 +0.54 +0.93%
Saharan Blend 63.03 +0.33 +0.53%
Bonny Light 63.53 +0.27 +0.43%
Bonny Light 63.53 +0.27 +0.43%
Girassol 63.28 +0.32 +0.51%
Opec Basket 61.10 +0.61 +1.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 41.01 +0.28 +0.69%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 54.50 +1.25 +2.35%
Giddings 48.25 +1.25 +2.66%
ANS West Coast 63.01 +0.49 +0.78%
West Texas Sour 51.97 +1.19 +2.34%
Eagle Ford 55.92 +1.19 +2.17%
Eagle Ford 55.92 +1.19 +2.17%
Oklahoma Sweet 54.47 +1.19 +2.23%
Kansas Common 46.75 +1.25 +2.75%
Buena Vista 64.28 +0.74 +1.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Nigeria Makes First Step Away From Oil
  • 14 hours Russia Approves Profit-Based Oil Tax For 2019
  • 18 hours French Strike Disrupts Exxon And Total’s Oil Product Shipments
  • 20 hours Kurdistan’s Oil Exports Still Below Pre-Conflict Levels
  • 22 hours Oil Production Cuts Taking A Toll On Russia’s Economy
  • 24 hours Aramco In Talks With Chinese Petrochemical Producers
  • 1 day Federal Judge Grants Go-Ahead On Keystone XL Lawsuit
  • 1 day Maduro Names Chavez’ Cousin As Citgo Boss
  • 1 day Bidding Action Heats Up In UK’s Continental Shelf
  • 2 days Keystone Pipeline Restart Still Unknown
  • 2 days UK Offers North Sea Oil Producers Tax Relief To Boost Investment
  • 2 days Iraq Wants To Build Gas Pipeline To Kuwait In Blow To Shell
  • 2 days Trader Trafigura Raises Share Of Oil Purchases From State Firms
  • 2 days German Energy Group Uniper Rejects $9B Finnish Takeover Bid
  • 2 days Total Could Lose Big If It Pulls Out Of South Pars Deal
  • 2 days Dakota Watchdog Warns It Could Revoke Keystone XL Approval
  • 3 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
  • 3 days Citgo President And 5 VPs Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
  • 3 days Gazprom Speaks Out Against OPEC Production Cut Extension
  • 3 days Statoil Looks To Lighter Oil To Boost Profitability
  • 3 days Oil Billionaire Becomes Wind Energy’s Top Influencer
  • 3 days Transneft Warns Urals Oil Quality Reaching Critical Levels
  • 3 days Whitefish Energy Suspends Work In Puerto Rico
  • 3 days U.S. Authorities Arrest Two On Major Energy Corruption Scheme
  • 4 days Thanksgiving Gas Prices At 3-Year High
  • 4 days Iraq’s Giant Majnoon Oilfield Attracts Attention Of Supermajors
  • 4 days South Iraq Oil Exports Close To Record High To Offset Kirkuk Drop
  • 4 days Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk
  • 4 days Chevron Joint Venture Signs $1.7B Oil, Gas Deal In Nigeria
  • 4 days Iraq Steps In To Offset Falling Venezuela Oil Production
  • 4 days ConocoPhillips Sets Price Ceiling For New Projects
  • 7 days Shell Oil Trading Head Steps Down After 29 Years
  • 7 days Higher Oil Prices Reduce North American Oil Bankruptcies
  • 7 days Statoil To Boost Exploration Drilling Offshore Norway In 2018
  • 7 days $1.6 Billion Canadian-US Hydropower Project Approved
  • 7 days Venezuela Officially In Default
  • 7 days Iran Prepares To Export LNG To Boost Trade Relations
  • 7 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks 5,000 Barrels Into Farmland
  • 7 days Saudi Oil Minister: Markets Will Not Rebalance By March
  • 8 days Obscure Dutch Firm Wins Venezuelan Oil Block As Debt Tensions Mount

Breaking News:

Nigeria Makes First Step Away From Oil

Investors Look To The Permian As Oil Bulls Take A Break

Investors Look To The Permian As Oil Bulls Take A Break

OPEC and the IEA faced…

Global Energy Advisory November 17, 2017

Global Energy Advisory November 17, 2017

The IEA’s World Energy Outlook…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria Makes First Step Away From Oil

By Irina Slav - Nov 24, 2017, 9:45 AM CST Lagos

Nigeria’s state oil company is venturing into renewable fuels with a contract that will see a bioethanol plant built in the state of Kebbi, in northeastern Nigeria. The plant will have a capacity to produce 84 million liters of bioethanol derived from cassava and sugarcane.

This is the second such contract that NNPC has signed with state governments this month. Earlier, the state oil company inked a preliminary contract with the government of Ondo state for a 65-million-liter bioethanol plant, to use cassava as feedstock. That project, according to NNPC’s group managing director Maikanti Baru, would also involve foreign investments.

The idea of developing a biofuels industry in Africa’s top crude oil producer was originally announced by the federal government back in February, with a plan to establish a fund of US$50 billion to develop biofuels production. The funds will be provided to a Bieofuels Equity Investment Fund, which is obliged to invest a minimum of 5 percent in biofuel-related projects.

To encourage the industry, the government of Nigeria has put in place tax incentives and grant availability for private companies engaged in crop-growing for biofuels production. Companies active in the biofuels area were also promised an exemption from import duties for the first five years, as well as expenses related to materials, plants, and machinery involved in the production of biofuels.

Related: Is This The Ultimate Fuel For Millennials?

Nigeria is heavily dependent on oil export revenues, and like other oil producers, it suffered a severe blow from the last oil price crash. The blow, however, was also a wake-up call that spurred economic diversification initiatives. For now, Nigeria is lagging behind other large producers, but the two biofuel deals indicate that it is not giving up despite growing oil production and higher oil prices.

Wind and solar power are also on the table when it comes to energy industry diversification. The Western African country’s electricity grid is weak, and consumers are dependent on diesel imports to power households and businesses. Yet, startups are appearing, offering an alternative to diesel. Foreign companies, such as Finnish Wartsila, are also starting to pay the country more attention. Recently, the Finnish company announced it had sealed a deal for the construction of what will be Nigeria’s largest photovoltaic power generation facility, with a capacity of 75 MW.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia Approves Profit-Based Oil Tax For 2019

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

 API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Most Commented

Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Alt text

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Alt text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com