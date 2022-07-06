New Chinese Fuel Export Quotas Won’t Solve Supply Crisis

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 98.27 -0.26 -0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 100.7 -2.08 -2.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 101.4 -2.18 -2.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 5.531 +0.021 +0.38%
Graph down Gasoline 18 mins 3.231 -0.006 -0.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.2 -6.11 -5.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 103.2 -6.11 -5.59%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.3 +1.10 +0.97%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 94.63 -1.12 -1.17%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 3.231 -0.006 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 7 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 7 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 7 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 219 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 7 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 7 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 7 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.3 +1.10 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 75.83 -8.46 -10.04%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 85.40 -8.93 -9.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 101.7 -8.93 -8.08%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 99.90 -8.93 -8.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 97.80 -8.93 -8.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 94.95 -8.93 -8.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 94.95 -8.93 -8.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 97.05 -8.93 -8.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 100.6 -8.93 -8.15%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 95.25 -8.93 -8.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.2 -6.11 -5.59%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 96.00 -6.25 -6.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 89.75 -6.25 -6.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 114.0 +0.86 +0.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 94.57 -6.26 -6.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 98.52 -6.26 -5.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 98.52 -6.26 -5.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 96.00 -6.25 -6.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 89.75 -9.00 -9.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 106.5 -9.93 -8.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 22 hours Sand Powered Batteries for Heating Industries and Homes
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days Once seen as fleeting, a new solar tech proves its lasting power
  • 14 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 14 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

API Reports Crude Build As Prices Drop

The Canadian Government Will Not Fund New LNG Terminals

The Canadian Government Will Not Fund New LNG Terminals

Canada's Natural Resources Minister has…

Nickel Prices Surge As UK Sanctions Major Russian Miner

Nickel Prices Surge As UK Sanctions Major Russian Miner

The UK government has added…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

New Chinese Fuel Export Quotas Won’t Solve Supply Crisis

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 06, 2022, 3:30 PM CDT

China has just issued the latest batch of fuel export quotas for refiners, and total quotas so far this year are 39 percent lower than the collective quotas this time last year—a sign that Chinese fuel exports are unlikely to ease the tight fuel market globally.

The Chinese authorities have approved the latest batch of export quotas for fuels, and it is for a total of 5 million tons, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources. That would be enough for the refiners given quotas to make money with sales on the export market, but not enough to ease the global crunch in fuel supply.

So far this year, China’s total fuel export quotas are at 22.5 million tons, including the latest batch of quotas that was issued earlier than the market expected. The year-to-date export quotas are 39 percent below the same quotas awarded in 2021, according to Reuters estimates.

China started this year by considerably reducing the allowances for fuel exports in the first export quota batch for 2022, signaling its intention to limit fuel sales abroad and curb excessive refinery output.

Exports were reportedly limited in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Chinese authorities were said to have asked state refiners in the country to consider halting diesel and gasoline exports in April due to heightened concerns about oil supply.

Chinese diesel and gasoline exports so far this year have been well below last year’s, while COVID-related lockdowns hurt demand in the spring, swelling domestic Chinese inventories.            

The latest batch of quotas went to seven refiners, including state giants China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), PetroChina, and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), as well as privately-held Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical Co (ZPC). PetroChina and Sinopec have the largest export quotas, at 1.47 million tons and 1.27 million tons, respectively, according to the information Reuters has obtained.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Energy Crisis Could Force The UK To Keep Using Coal

Next Post

Russian Court Suspends Caspian Pipeline Consortium Over Environmental Violations

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields


Most Commented

Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Biden Snubbed Oil Firms And Met With Offshore Wind Partnership

 Alt text

Why $5 Gasoline Won’t Cause A Recession
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com