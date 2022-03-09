China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
WTI Crude 10 mins 117.2 -6.53 -5.28%
Brent Crude 10 mins 121.0 -6.97 -5.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.544 +0.017 +0.38%
Heating Oil 10 mins 3.874 -0.564 -12.70%
Gasoline 10 mins 3.539 -0.144 -3.91%
Louisiana Light 1 day 126.4 +5.13 +4.23%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 126.4 +5.13 +4.23%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 127.9 +1.42 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 122.0 +2.90 +2.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.539 -0.144 -3.91%

Graph down Marine 1 day 122.9 -2.27 -1.81%
Graph down Murban 1 day 125.5 -1.64 -1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 126.6 +6.41 +5.33%
Graph down Basra Light 99 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 136.1 +7.21 +5.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 133.4 +7.09 +5.61%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 127.9 +1.42 +1.12%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 107.4 +3.77 +3.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 109.6 +4.30 +4.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 125.9 +4.30 +3.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 124.1 +4.30 +3.59%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 122.0 +4.30 +3.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 119.2 +4.30 +3.74%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 119.2 +4.30 +3.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 121.3 +4.30 +3.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 124.8 +4.30 +3.57%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 119.5 +4.30 +3.73%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 126.4 +5.13 +4.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 120.3 +4.25 +3.66%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 114.0 +4.25 +3.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 120.7 +4.12 +3.53%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 117.7 +4.30 +3.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 121.6 +4.30 +3.67%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 121.6 +4.30 +3.67%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 120.3 +4.25 +3.66%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 114.0 +4.25 +3.87%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 130.1 +4.70 +3.75%

All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 09, 2022, 8:40 AM CST
  • China to state-owned refiners: please halt all gasoline and diesel exports for April.
  • The upward price pressure on energy and agricultural commodities poses a challenge for China.
  • China plans to increase its crude oil, natural gas, and coal production, boost reserves of energy commodities, and keep stable imports to ensure its energy security.
Chinese authorities have asked state refiners in the country to consider halting diesel and gasoline exports next month due to heightened concerns about oil supply after Russia invaded Ukraine, Reuters reported on Wednesday, quoting sources familiar with the issue.

"This is to prevent a shortage as independent refiners are under big pressure to lower throughput in the face of soaring crude oil prices," a source with knowledge of the talks with state refiners told Reuters.

China, the world's largest crude oil importer, hasn't condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and is likely the country that will continue to trade with Russia regardless of any sanctions the Western allies decide to impose in the future.

However, China is concerned about its energy security, too, considering the skyrocketing prices of energy commodities, of which it is a major importer.

China plans to increase its crude oil, natural gas, and coal production, boost reserves of energy commodities, and keep stable imports to ensure its energy security amid skyrocketing commodities prices, the top Chinese economic planner said earlier this week.

"Since the beginning of this year, under the combined influence of multiple factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the monetary policy shift of major economies, and especially the escalation of geopolitical conflicts, the international commodity price situation has become more severe, complex and uncertain," Lian Weiliang, a vice-director at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said at a press briefing as carried by South China Morning Post.

The upward price pressure on energy and agricultural commodities "poses a new challenge to ensure domestic supply and price stability," Lian said.

The planning body NDRC said over the weekend that the country would raise coal production and reserves, develop "major petroleum reserve projects," and increase petroleum reserves, too, per Reuters.

Last month, China said it would help run its coal-fired power plants at full capacity in a bid to ensure energy security, despite the climate goals of the world's largest polluter. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

