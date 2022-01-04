China Slashes Fuel Export Quotas By 56%

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.50 +0.38 +0.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.28 +0.30 +0.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.909 +0.040 +1.03%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.259 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.156 +0.004 +0.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.44 -2.19 -2.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.44 -2.19 -2.97%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.13 +3.59 +5.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 6 hours 71.82 +2.51 +3.62%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.156 +0.004 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 70.39 +0.58 +0.83%
Graph up Murban 1 day 72.45 +0.36 +0.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 68.99 +3.60 +5.51%
Graph down Basra Light 22 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.20 +3.61 +5.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 73.13 +3.59 +5.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.13 +3.59 +5.16%
Chart Girassol 1 day 73.92 +3.67 +5.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 55.12 +2.51 +4.77%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 70.12 +2.51 +3.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 71.52 +2.51 +3.64%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 66.52 +2.51 +3.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 60.87 +2.51 +4.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 60.87 +2.51 +4.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 66.32 +2.51 +3.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 66.97 +2.51 +3.89%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 61.62 +2.51 +4.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.44 -2.19 -2.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.83 -1.55 -2.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 65.07 +0.26 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 -2.50 -4.10%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.85 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 43 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 15 hours Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 9 hours Zero Hedge has a message for you...
  • 8 hours Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 2 days Following the Big Money
  • 2 days Oil Decline Theory and Peak Oil
  • 3 days Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 1 day Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

China Slashes Fuel Export Quotas By 56%

OPEC+ Continues To Struggle To Produce As Much As Quotas Allow

OPEC+ Continues To Struggle To Produce As Much As Quotas Allow

The OPEC+ group continues to…

How Iran Could Trigger The Next 10 Percent Drop In Oil Prices

How Iran Could Trigger The Next 10 Percent Drop In Oil Prices

Iran’s plans to boost production…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Slashes Fuel Export Quotas By 56%

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 04, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

China has considerably reduced the allowances for fuel exports in the first export quota batch for 2022, signaling its intention to limit fuel sales abroad and curb excessive refinery output.                                             

In the first quota distributions for this year, the overall volume of the permitted gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel exports was more than halved—slashed by 56 percent compared to the first batch of export quotas granted in 2021, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing industry sources.

Most of the first batch of 2022 export quotas was granted to large state-run refiners, including China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Sinopec, and Sinochem Group, according to Reuters’ sources.

“Looks like this year’s total fuel export quota will keep declining,” Yuntao Liu, an analyst with Energy Aspects, told Bloomberg, commenting on the first export quotas for 2022.

Lower volumes of allowed fuel exports could increase the competition between state-owned refiners and the smaller private refiners, typically known as teapots, the analyst added. 

China is said to be looking to limit fuel exports and reduce the oversupply of refined products as part of a larger plan to cut emissions.

The world’s largest crude oil importer issued the first batch of quotas for both crude imports and fuel exports later than usual, amid demand uncertainty during the pandemic and investigations into the tax practices of some private refiners, traders told Bloomberg.

Last week, Chinese authorities granted 11 percent lower crude import quotas to independent refiners in the first batch of quota allowances for 2022. The government, intent on reforming the independent refining sector and cracking down on tax evasion and illicit practices at the teapots, is now allowing its independent refiners to import 109 million tons of crude oil in the first batch for 2022. The three biggest private refiners—Zhejiang Petrochemical, Hengli Petrochemical, and Shenghong Petrochemical—together accounted for around 38 percent of all first-batch import allowances, a document seen by Reuters showed.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Households Face Steep Jump In Energy Prices

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant

Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant
Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand

Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand


Most Commented

Alt text

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

 Alt text

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand

 Alt text

European Gas Prices Soar On Nord Stream 2 Block In Germany

 Alt text

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com