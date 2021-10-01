Natural Gas Makes Up Larger Share Of U.S. Oil Producers' Revenues

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.71 +0.68 +0.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.16 +0.85 +1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.604 -0.263 -4.48%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.380 +0.042 +1.77%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.247 +0.053 +2.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.60 +0.29 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.60 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.82 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.72 +0.59 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 73.53 +0.45 +0.62%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.247 +0.053 +2.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.87 +0.44 +0.58%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.12 +0.46 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.66 +0.39 +0.53%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 77.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 78.50 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 77.82 +0.28 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.82 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.61 +0.42 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.72 +0.59 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.66 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 62.78 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 74.03 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 75.43 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 72.13 +0.20 +0.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 70.53 +0.20 +0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 70.53 +0.20 +0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 71.88 +0.20 +0.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 73.63 +0.20 +0.27%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 70.63 +0.20 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.60 +0.29 +0.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 78.37 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.78 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.23 -0.16 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 2 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 1 day Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 2 days So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?
  • 19 hours China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 2 days Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?

Breaking News:

Surging Energy Prices Push Eurozone Inflation To Highest Since 2008

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill

With oil prices now comfortably…

Can Argentina Finally Realize Its Oil Potential?

Can Argentina Finally Realize Its Oil Potential?

After a crushing defeat in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Natural Gas Makes Up Larger Share Of U.S. Oil Producers' Revenues

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 01, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

Thanks to higher natural gas prices, U.S. oil producers are generating a larger share of their revenues from natural gas.

The share of natural gas in revenues jumped to 14 percent in the first quarter of 2021—the highest since at least 2018, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) says.

Excluding the integrated majors, a total of 54 listed producers primarily engaged in crude oil production have seen their revenues from natural gas at a double-digit share of total revenues so far this year, as benchmark U.S. natural gas prices jumped during the Texas Freeze and rallied at the end of the summer on the back of record U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and flattish overall gas production in America.

As per EIA estimates, the share of natural gas in the revenues of the 54 U.S. oil producers stood at 10 percent in the second quarter of 2021.

Considering the current rally in natural gas prices around the world, including in the U.S., with Henry Hub prices at over $5 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) since mid-September, revenues from gas for the U.S. oil producers are expected to remain at high levels throughout the rest of the year, the EIA said.

The administration's analysis does not include the integrated oil majors or companies that produce natural gas as their primary business, so these trends cannot be considered as reflecting behavior in the industry as a whole, the EIA noted.

The benchmark U.S. natural gas price has doubled over the past year, and prices have rallied despite the fact that the biggest gas-producing basin, Appalachia, saw in the first half of 2021 its highest average output since natural gas production in the Marcellus and Utica shale formations started in 2008.

Overall American dry natural gas production is rising. But it's not increasing so quickly as to offset surging U.S. gas exports via pipelines and LNG cargoes, which have been setting all-time high records this year. Scorching summer heatwaves and low natural gas inventories have also driven natural gas prices higher over the past few months. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

Next Post

Surging Energy Prices Push Eurozone Inflation To Highest Since 2008

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday
Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com