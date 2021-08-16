The Remarkable Rise Of U.S. LNG

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 67.58 +0.29 +0.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 69.51 -1.08 -1.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.947 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph up Heating Oil 15 mins 2.054 +0.005 +0.26%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.212 +0.011 +0.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 69.06 -0.81 -1.16%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 69.06 -0.81 -1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.90 -0.42 -0.59%
Chart Mars US 26 mins 65.69 -1.15 -1.72%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.212 +0.011 +0.50%

Graph down Marine 4 days 69.58 -0.53 -0.76%
Graph down Murban 4 days 70.56 -0.46 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 65.95 -0.83 -1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 71.67 -0.76 -1.05%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 70.47 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Chart Girassol 4 days 69.64 -0.34 -0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.90 -0.42 -0.59%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 53.84 -1.02 -1.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 45 mins 55.39 -0.70 -1.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 67.44 -0.65 -0.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 68.84 -0.65 -0.94%
Graph down Sweet Crude 45 mins 64.79 -0.60 -0.92%
Graph down Peace Sour 45 mins 61.44 -0.65 -1.05%
Chart Peace Sour 45 mins 61.44 -0.65 -1.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 45 mins 64.09 -0.65 -1.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 45 mins 67.14 -0.65 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 45 mins 62.44 -0.65 -1.03%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 69.06 -0.81 -1.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 63.75 -1.25 -1.92%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 57.50 -1.25 -2.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 71.60 +0.98 +1.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 61.24 -1.15 -1.84%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 65.19 -1.15 -1.73%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 65.19 -1.15 -1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 63.75 -1.25 -1.92%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 58.75 -0.50 -0.84%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 73.33 -0.65 -0.88%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

The Remarkable Rise Of U.S. LNG

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 16, 2021, 5:45 PM CDT

The United States will see its total natural gas exports exceed imports by a significantly larger margin this year compared to 2020, thanks to surging liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and continued growth in pipeline exports to Mexico, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday.

This year, U.S. natural gas exports will exceed natural gas imports by an average of 11.0 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), the EIA has estimated. This would be nearly 50 percent more than the 2020 average of 7.5 Bcf/d net gas exports.

For the first time since U.S. LNG exports from the Lower 48 states began in 2016, annual LNG exports are expected to outpace pipeline exports this year, by an estimated 0.6 Bcf/d, the EIA says.

Total U.S. natural gas exports will continue to grow this year and next, exceeding the record of 14.4 Bcf/d from 2020. Combined U.S. exports of natural gas by pipeline and as LNG are set to average 18.3 Bcf/d in 2021 and 19.3 Bcf/d in 2022, the EIA said.  

At the same time, U.S. natural gas imports—almost all of which come from Canada into the Midwestern and western demand markets—are expected to rise by 6 percent annually to average 7.4 Bcf/d in 2021, but later decline to 6.9 Bcf/d next year.

Rising spot demand in both the winter and summer months from Asia and Europe and lower U.S. benchmark gas prices than international prices resulted in record-high American LNG exports in the first half of this year, the EIA said last month.

At the same time, natural gas pipeline exports from the United States to Mexico surpassed 7 Bcf/d on multiple days during June, establishing a new monthly record, the EIA said, citing data from Wood Mackenzie.

More natural gas pipelines have entered into service in recent months to carry gas from the Permian basin to Mexico, boosting U.S. gas exports to America’s neighbor to the south and reducing the wide discount at which gas is traded at the Waha Hub in Texas.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Nigeria's New Petroleum Bill Gets Signed Into Law

