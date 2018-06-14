NY Judge Questions Merit Of Mayor’s Anti-Oil Suit

A federal judge in Manhattan has questioned the lawsuit brought by the city’s mayor Bill de Blasio against Big Oil companies accusing them of being responsible for climate change.

The New York Post quoted Judge John Keenan as saying, “The firehouses all have trucks. The Sanitation Department has trucks. If you open the door and go out to Foley Square, you’re going to see five police cars. Does the city have clean hands?”

The judge made the remarks during a hearing of arguments for and against the case and whether it should be allowed to move forward. This is the first hearing in the case. Media quote Chevron’s attorney Ted Boutros as making a case that blaming Chevron—and the other Big Oil defendants by analogy—for the effects of climate change is the same as blaming them for “the way civilization and humankind has developed over the ages.”

Boutros went on to argue that the court was not the right place for tackling climate change and its effects. Rather, this should be the domain of the legislature, the attorney said in response to a question from Judge Keenan.

New York City’s attorney, for his part, argued that the case of NYC versus Big Oil belonged in court as a case of common public nuisance involving the companies misleading the public about the dangers associated with their product.



“This is a case of absolutely first-rate importance to New York,” Matthew Pawa said, noting that New York is a coastal city. Other coastal cities are also suing or have plans to sue Big Oil companies for coastal erosion and changed weather patterns that are suggested to be a result of humanmade climate change.

The defendants, which besides Chevron include Shell, BP, Exxon, and ConocoPhillips, are arguing that the case is political, citing a call by Bill de Blasio to “bring the death knell to this industry that’s done so much harm,” which he made during a podcast with Senator Bernie Sanders.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

