NY Judge Questions Merit Of Mayor’s Anti-Oil Suit

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 66.57 -0.07 -0.11%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.02 -0.72 -0.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.955 -0.008 -0.27%
Mars US 20 hours 70.87 +0.19 +0.27%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
Urals 2 days 72.65 -1.11 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.23 +0.45 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.23 +0.45 +0.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.11 -0.14 -0.18%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.17 -0.04 -0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.955 -0.008 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 72.98 -1.35 -1.82%
Murban 2 days 76.03 -1.30 -1.68%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.38 -0.08 -0.11%
Basra Light 2 days 75.09 +0.73 +0.98%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.02 -0.01 -0.01%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.11 -0.14 -0.18%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.11 -0.14 -0.18%
Girassol 2 days 75.01 -0.14 -0.19%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 41.17 -0.62 -1.48%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.89 +0.28 +0.59%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.84 +0.28 +0.43%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.79 +0.28 +0.42%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.49 +0.28 +0.48%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.39 +0.28 +0.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.39 +0.28 +0.50%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.64 +0.28 +0.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.49 +0.28 +0.45%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.89 +0.28 +0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.23 +0.45 +0.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.25 +0.50 +0.80%
Giddings 2 days 57.00 +0.50 +0.88%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.96 -0.09 -0.12%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.59 +0.28 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.54 +0.28 +0.44%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.54 +0.28 +0.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.09 +0.28 +0.45%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.00 +0.50 +0.88%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.90 +0.28 +0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC
  • 10 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 15 minutes When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 4 hours China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC
  • 5 hours Oil prices going down
  • 1 hour The Permian Mystery
  • 3 hours The First Google's AI Research Center On The African Continent
  • 21 mins Trump Renews Attack On OPEC Ahead Of Group's Production Meeting
  • 3 hours Democrats to reject fossil fuel donations
  • 2 hours European Central Bank Sets End Date For $3 Trillion Stimulus Program
  • 3 hours When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 9 hours OPEC soap opera daily update
  • 12 hours Saudis Preparing Assault on Yemen Port
  • 43 mins Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 19 hours Alternatives to Tesla Stock
  • 19 hours Tesla To Layoff 9% Of Workforce
  • 4 hours ‘Lower for longer’ for the oil price is just taking a pause
  • 1 hour Australia Considering LNG Imports
  • 54 mins Banks are lending to coal projects again!

Breaking News:

Venezuela Resorts To Refining Imported Oil

Why LNG Prices Are Poised To Soar

Why LNG Prices Are Poised To Soar

Global liquefied natural gas prices…

U.S. Solar Growth Undeterred By Solar Panel Tariffs

U.S. Solar Growth Undeterred By Solar Panel Tariffs

Despite the implementation of tariffs…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

NY Judge Questions Merit Of Mayor’s Anti-Oil Suit

By Irina Slav - Jun 14, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Bill de Blasio

A federal judge in Manhattan has questioned the lawsuit brought by the city’s mayor Bill de Blasio against Big Oil companies accusing them of being responsible for climate change.

The New York Post quoted Judge John Keenan as saying, “The firehouses all have trucks. The Sanitation Department has trucks. If you open the door and go out to Foley Square, you’re going to see five police cars. Does the city have clean hands?”

The judge made the remarks during a hearing of arguments for and against the case and whether it should be allowed to move forward. This is the first hearing in the case. Media quote Chevron’s attorney Ted Boutros as making a case that blaming Chevron—and the other Big Oil defendants by analogy—for the effects of climate change is the same as blaming them for “the way civilization and humankind has developed over the ages.”

Boutros went on to argue that the court was not the right place for tackling climate change and its effects. Rather, this should be the domain of the legislature, the attorney said in response to a question from Judge Keenan.

New York City’s attorney, for his part, argued that the case of NYC versus Big Oil belonged in court as a case of common public nuisance involving the companies misleading the public about the dangers associated with their product.

Related: China’s Oil Demand Could Take A Big Hit

“This is a case of absolutely first-rate importance to New York,” Matthew Pawa said, noting that New York is a coastal city. Other coastal cities are also suing or have plans to sue Big Oil companies for coastal erosion and changed weather patterns that are suggested to be a result of humanmade climate change.

The defendants, which besides Chevron include Shell, BP, Exxon, and ConocoPhillips, are arguing that the case is political, citing a call by Bill de Blasio to “bring the death knell to this industry that’s done so much harm,” which he made during a podcast with Senator Bernie Sanders.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

BP: Permian Productivity Gains May Have Started To Flatten Out

Next Post

China’s Oil Refinery Throughput Rises 8.2% YoY In May

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Randy Verret on June 14 2018 said:
    "Bring the death knell to this industry that has done so much harm?" Really? Rather than continuing this vilification campaign on "Big Oil," whoever they are, better start worrying about how you are going to explain the probable curtailments of electricity and natural gas to northeast customers this coming winter. With all the "Keep it in the Ground" fodder, the mayors friend, New York's governor and their DEP have put a halt to several proposed gas pipelines across the state to provide needed service throughout New England. Might be more productive to get your "alibi" ready when you have a bunch of cold, dark residents in the region sitting there wondering who is to blame when you can't get enough Russian LNG into Boston to make up the difference...

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

 Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

Most Commented

Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com