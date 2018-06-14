China’s Oil Refinery Throughput Rises 8.2% YoY In May

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.59 -0.05 -0.08%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.02 -0.72 -0.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.955 -0.008 -0.27%
Mars US 20 hours 70.87 +0.19 +0.27%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
Urals 2 days 72.65 -1.11 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.23 +0.45 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.23 +0.45 +0.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.11 -0.14 -0.18%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.17 -0.04 -0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.955 -0.008 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 72.98 -1.35 -1.82%
Murban 2 days 76.03 -1.30 -1.68%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.38 -0.08 -0.11%
Basra Light 2 days 75.09 +0.73 +0.98%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.02 -0.01 -0.01%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.11 -0.14 -0.18%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.11 -0.14 -0.18%
Girassol 2 days 75.01 -0.14 -0.19%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 41.17 -0.62 -1.48%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.89 +0.28 +0.59%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.84 +0.28 +0.43%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.79 +0.28 +0.42%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.49 +0.28 +0.48%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.39 +0.28 +0.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.39 +0.28 +0.50%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.64 +0.28 +0.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.49 +0.28 +0.45%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.89 +0.28 +0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.23 +0.45 +0.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.25 +0.50 +0.80%
Giddings 2 days 57.00 +0.50 +0.88%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.96 -0.09 -0.12%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.59 +0.28 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.54 +0.28 +0.44%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.54 +0.28 +0.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.09 +0.28 +0.45%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.00 +0.50 +0.88%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.90 +0.28 +0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC
  • 10 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 15 minutes When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 4 hours China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC
  • 5 hours Oil prices going down
  • 1 hour The Permian Mystery
  • 3 hours The First Google's AI Research Center On The African Continent
  • 21 mins Trump Renews Attack On OPEC Ahead Of Group's Production Meeting
  • 3 hours Democrats to reject fossil fuel donations
  • 2 hours European Central Bank Sets End Date For $3 Trillion Stimulus Program
  • 3 hours When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 9 hours OPEC soap opera daily update
  • 12 hours Saudis Preparing Assault on Yemen Port
  • 43 mins Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 19 hours Alternatives to Tesla Stock
  • 19 hours Tesla To Layoff 9% Of Workforce
  • 4 hours ‘Lower for longer’ for the oil price is just taking a pause
  • 1 hour Australia Considering LNG Imports
  • 54 mins Banks are lending to coal projects again!

Breaking News:

Venezuela Resorts To Refining Imported Oil

Canada Bets On Trans Mountain Expansion To Sell Oil In Asia

Canada Bets On Trans Mountain Expansion To Sell Oil In Asia

Due to congested takeaway capacity…

Venezuela Won’t Have Enough Oil To Export By 2019

Venezuela Won’t Have Enough Oil To Export By 2019

GlobalData recently projected that Venezuela’s…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Oil Refinery Throughput Rises 8.2% YoY In May

By Irina Slav - Jun 14, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT oil storage

Chinese refineries processed a daily average of around 12.37 million barrels in May, or 371.34 million barrels (50.66 million tons). This is an 8.2-percent annual increase, according to the country’s National Statistics Bureau, as quoted by Reuters.

Over the first five months of 2018, refinery throughput stood at an average 12.2 million bpd, or a total 1.83 billion barrels for the five-month period. So far this year, China—along with India—has since the start of the year accounted for 69 percent of the forecast growth in crude oil demand, Reuters’ Clyde Russell noted in a recent column.

Independent refiners, commonly called teapots, were instrumental for this increase as they received higher import quotas from Beijing. But with rising oil prices this year, teapots found their margins squeezed lower and additionally pressured by the tax reform and a stricter enforcement of crude oil taxes across the country. This, Reuters reported in May, made them switch from crude oil to fuel oil as feedstock for their facilities.

Despite the healthy increase in refinery throughput over the first five months of the year, things could change as the new tax regime curbs profit margins and could limit teapots’ purchases of crude oil, potentially affecting demand growth in the world’s largest crude oil importer.

Related: New Players Enter The European Gas Game

The independent refiners’ import quotas and the fact that they started buying crude oil directly from the world’s oil exporting nations put them firmly on the international map three years ago and made them an important player in the global oil market. The purchases by independent refiners have grown to account for around a fifth of China’s total crude imports.

As of March 1, China introduced new tax regulations and reporting mechanisms in a crackdown on the tax evasion practices of independent refiners. The new tax rules benefit the big state-held Chinese refiners and have started to cut into the profit margins of the independents, Oilprice reported earlier.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x

Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

NY Judge Questions Merit Of Mayor’s Anti-Oil Suit

Next Post

Venezuela Resorts To Refining Imported Oil

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

 Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

Most Commented

Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com