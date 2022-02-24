Moldova Closes Airspace, Prepares To Declare State Of Emergency

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|Bonny Light •1 day
|96.93
|+0.27
|+0.28%
Global Equities Crash After Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Oil prices rallied on Thursday…
ESG funds have taken over…
RFE/RL staff
RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…
Moldova has announced it was closing its airspace because of the war in neighboring Ukraine, shortly after President Maia Sandu said Chisinau would introduce a state of emergency and was ready to accept tens of thousands of people fleeing Ukraine after the Russian attack.
"We will help people who need our help and support," Sandu said on February 24.
Sandu said she had called a meeting of the Exceptional Situations Committee to decide on a series of measures to manage the humanitarian aspect of the crisis.
Moldova's interior minister, Ana Revenco, said on February 24 that so far 1,900 Ukrainian citizens had crossed into Moldova.
Dozens of vehicles were queuing on the border between Ukraine and Moldova, according to Moldovan media websites.
Sandu urged all Moldovans who are in Ukraine to return immediately.
By RF/ERL
