An Increase In Polysilicon Production Could Help Curb Solar Power Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 59 mins 94.62 +2.52 +2.74%
Graph up Brent Crude 59 mins 99.20 +2.36 +2.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 4.689 +0.066 +1.43%
Graph up Heating Oil 59 mins 2.891 +0.061 +2.17%
Graph up Gasoline 59 mins 2.775 +0.050 +1.82%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.61 -1.67 -1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.61 -1.67 -1.73%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 96.93 +0.27 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.94 +3.66 +3.88%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 89.90 +0.19 +0.21%
Chart Gasoline 59 mins 2.775 +0.050 +1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 93.15 -2.26 -2.37%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 95.88 -2.57 -2.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 91.15 +0.46 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 86 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 99.33 +0.08 +0.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 96.93 +0.27 +0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 96.93 +0.27 +0.28%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 97.68 +0.44 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.94 +3.66 +3.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 77.81 +1.70 +2.23%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 94.06 +1.70 +1.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 92.31 +1.70 +1.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 90.21 +1.70 +1.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 87.36 +1.70 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 87.36 +1.70 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 89.46 +1.70 +1.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 93.01 +1.70 +1.86%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 87.66 +1.70 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.61 -1.67 -1.73%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 88.50 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph down Giddings 21 hours 82.25 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 93.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 86.49 +0.19 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 90.44 +0.19 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 90.44 +0.19 +0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 88.50 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 82.50 +1.25 +1.54%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 93.96 -1.89 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 29 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 2 hours IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 6 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 hour 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 9 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 hours BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 1 day "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 24 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.

Breaking News:

EU Proposes New Law To Make Sure Suppliers Comply With ESG Standards

Commerce Department Rejects Tariff Request For Imported Solar Panels

Commerce Department Rejects Tariff Request For Imported Solar Panels

The U.S. Commerce Department has…

Are Your Solar Stocks Safe?

Are Your Solar Stocks Safe?

U.S. solar companies stand to…

The U.S. Is Set To Break Another Solar Record Despite Rising Costs

The U.S. Is Set To Break Another Solar Record Despite Rising Costs

The U.S. is on course…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

An Increase In Polysilicon Production Could Help Curb Solar Power Prices

By Oxford Business Group - Feb 23, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
  • Indonesia plans to establish a $4bn polysilicon industry.
  • Supply and demand issues saw polysilicon prices reach 10-year highs.
  • Greater production could help cut the cost of producing solar panels.
  • Emerging markets are increasingly investing in renewable energy.
Join Our Community

As the prices of solar power inputs reach 10-year highs, Indonesia is looking to boost solar panel manufacturing.

In late January the Indonesian government told international media that it plans to establish a $4bn polysilicon industry. Polysilicon is a key raw material in the production of solar panels.

Two plants are set to be constructed under the plans. The first, an $800m site in Batang, Central Java, will have an initial annual production capacity of 40,000 tonnes, with construction set to start in the third quarter of the year.

Meanwhile the second plant, a $3.2bn facility located in North Kalimantan, is expected to produce up to 160,000 tonnes of polysilicon per year when fully completed.

Rise in prices

The move comes after global polysilicon prices reached 10-year highs in 2021.

After prices plunged to as low as $7 per kg following a downturn in global demand associated with the Covid-19 pandemic in mid-2020, a number of polysilicon manufacturers either exited the market or scaled back production.

However, increasing demand for solar products globally has resulted in a worldwide supply shortage, which has sent polysilicon prices rising.

Prices rose to more than $36 per kg by December last year, and currently sit at around $33 per kg.

The problems in sourcing polysilicon have demonstrated some of the difficulties associated with post-pandemic supply chains, with demand for key goods and materials fluctuating dramatically over the past two years.

Ramping up production

In light of the global shortage, Indonesia is one of a number of global players looking to bolster supply.

At present, the polysilicon market is dominated by China, the US, Germany and South Korea, although there are significant operations in emerging markets like Malaysia, where South Korean chemicals company OCI has a 30,000-tonne-per-annum factory in the state of Sarawak.

In addition to Indonesia’s plans, producers in China have opened plants with a combined capacity of 160,000 tonnes in recent months, a significant addition to the current global capacity of around 620,000 tonnes.

The inauguration of these new facilities has boosted global capacity by around a quarter over the past few months, with the current figure expected to double by early 2023.

This will likely lead to a significant fall in polysilicon prices, reducing the cost both of producing solar panels and of the energy transition more broadly.

Indeed, Indonesia is hopeful that it will be able to offer polysilicon at below market prices, which could further increase the competitiveness of solar power.

Providing for the energy transition

The planned upgrade in polysilicon production comes as countries around the world are looking to bolster their renewable energy capacity.

Indonesia itself plans to install 5.3 GW of solar power capacity by 2030 and is encouraging businesses, factories and households to install their own solar panels.

Other emerging markets have also outlined sweeping renewable energy strategies.

For example, Saudi Arabia recently announced that it would invest SR380bn ($101.3bn) in renewable energy production by the end of the decade, while the UAE pledged to invest Dh600bn ($163.4bn) in renewables by 2050.

For Indonesia, developing a homegrown polysilicon industry would not only help to lower costs in its own solar energy rollout, but also give the country the opportunity to export a much-sought-after input that is key to the energy transition.

By Oxford Business Group 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Solar Boom Stumbles
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens
Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG

Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG
The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices

The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices
Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO

Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO
5 Commodities That Could Explode As The Ukraine Crisis Escalates

5 Commodities That Could Explode As The Ukraine Crisis Escalates



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com