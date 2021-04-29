Mexico’s Private Oil Companies Could Add 700,000 Bpd By 2030

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.93 +1.07 +1.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.48 +1.21 +1.80%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.907 -0.053 -1.79%
Graph up Heating Oil 14 mins SellBuy 1.957 +0.018 +0.94%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.096 +0.024 +1.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.76 +0.63 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.76 +0.63 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.85 +1.65 +2.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.53 +0.62 +0.97%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 64.06 +0.87 +1.38%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.096 +0.024 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 63.53 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 64.13 +0.23 +0.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 62.23 +1.58 +2.61%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.24 +0.81 +1.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 66.13 +1.85 +2.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.85 +1.65 +2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.85 +1.65 +2.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 66.41 +1.74 +2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.53 +0.62 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.90 +1.26 +2.49%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 51.11 +0.92 +1.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 62.86 +0.92 +1.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 64.26 +0.92 +1.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 58.96 +0.92 +1.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 58.61 +0.92 +1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 58.61 +0.92 +1.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 59.46 +0.92 +1.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 62.86 +0.92 +1.49%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 58.61 +0.92 +1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.76 +0.63 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.25 +1.00 +1.69%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 54.00 +1.00 +1.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 66.20 +0.94 +1.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 57.81 +0.92 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 61.76 +0.92 +1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.76 +0.92 +1.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.25 +1.00 +1.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 +0.75 +1.41%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.20 +0.92 +1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 22 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 13 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 1 min Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 15 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days British Government to Save a Major Oil Refinery from Insolvency - a victim of aviation crisis due to the pandemic

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973

The U.S. Could See Record Natural Gas Production In 2022

The U.S. Could See Record Natural Gas Production In 2022

The United States is ramping…

Is California’s Fracking Ban A Big Deal For The Oil Industry?

Is California’s Fracking Ban A Big Deal For The Oil Industry?

California Governor Newsom's decision to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico’s Private Oil Companies Could Add 700,000 Bpd By 2030

By Irina Slav - Apr 29, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

Crude oil projects involving private companies in Mexico could bring an additional 704,000 bpd to total national oil production by 2030, BNAmericas has reported, citing a commissioner from Mexico’s oil and gas regulator, CNH.

This year, the output from projects involving private companies is seen at 264,000 bpd. This means this output is set to grow by some 18 percent annually, according to commissioner Hector Moreira.

What’s more, more than half of that additional oil production in 2030 will come from projects that are exclusively operated by private companies, at 54.2 percent of the total. Another 35.2 percent will come from farm-out contracts between Pemex and private players. The rest will come from projects exclusively operated by the Mexican state-owned energy major.

The contracts that made possible this additional output were introduced by the previous Mexican government, which came into power with ambitious plans for opening up the country’s energy industry to foreign players to stimulate growth.

As part of the reforms that the Pena Nieto government introduced, public and private companies were allowed to bid against each other to develop oil and gas blocks. At the same time, Pemex had the option to sign contracts with private companies to operate blocks originally awarded to the state-owned company in case it could not afford to develop them on its own.

When the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador replaced the Pena Nieto administration, all oil and gas tenders were canceled until further notice, as the new administration began investigating the already signed contracts for evidence of corruption.

At the same time, the government seeks to restore Pemex’s dominant position in the local oil and fuels market. Earlier this month, the Mexican Congress passed a bill that would strengthen Pemex’s hold over the local fuel market by removing a stipulation that prioritized private company fuel sales over those by the state-owned major.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Senate Reinstates Methane Emission Rules For Oil, Gas Industry

Next Post

U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular

Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

 Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

 Alt text

Why Is There So Much Hype About Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com