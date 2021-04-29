Senate Reinstates Methane Emission Rules For Oil, Gas Industry

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.05 +1.19 +1.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins SellBuy 68.58 +1.31 +1.95%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.909 -0.051 -1.72%
Graph up Heating Oil 20 mins SellBuy 1.961 +0.022 +1.13%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 2.100 +0.028 +1.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.76 +0.63 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.76 +0.63 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.85 +1.65 +2.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.53 +0.62 +0.97%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 64.06 +0.87 +1.38%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.100 +0.028 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 63.53 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 64.13 +0.23 +0.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 62.23 +1.58 +2.61%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.24 +0.81 +1.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 66.13 +1.85 +2.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.85 +1.65 +2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.85 +1.65 +2.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 66.41 +1.74 +2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.53 +0.62 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.90 +1.26 +2.49%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 51.11 +0.92 +1.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 62.86 +0.92 +1.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 64.26 +0.92 +1.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 58.96 +0.92 +1.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 58.61 +0.92 +1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 58.61 +0.92 +1.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 59.46 +0.92 +1.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 62.86 +0.92 +1.49%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 58.61 +0.92 +1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.76 +0.63 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.25 +1.00 +1.69%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 54.00 +1.00 +1.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 66.20 +0.94 +1.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 57.81 +0.92 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 61.76 +0.92 +1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.76 +0.92 +1.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.25 +1.00 +1.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 +0.75 +1.41%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.20 +0.92 +1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 22 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 13 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 15 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days British Government to Save a Major Oil Refinery from Insolvency - a victim of aviation crisis due to the pandemic

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973

The Biggest Threat To Russia’s Arctic Oil Ambitions

The Biggest Threat To Russia’s Arctic Oil Ambitions

Russia is gaining major traction…

India COVID Crisis Could Slow Global Oil Demand Rebound

India COVID Crisis Could Slow Global Oil Demand Rebound

India’s grim record-setting COVID wave…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Senate Reinstates Methane Emission Rules For Oil, Gas Industry

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 29, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

The U.S. Senate approved yesterday a return of methane emission regulation from the Obama era that was rolled back during Trump's administration.

The regulation, called Oil and Natural Gas New Source Performance Standards, was implemented in 2012 and 2016 and targeted methane leaks from new oil and gas wells and pipelines, Reuters reports.

"This is the first of many important steps the Senate will take," said Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, who was among the Senators who introduced the resolution for the reinstatement of the methane rules.

"If we can fix our methane problem we can quickly turn down the climate-warming impacts," said the lead sponsor of the bill, Martin Heinrich.

"It's a very serious public health issue," Heinrich said during an online event in late March, ahead of this month's vote for the return of the regulation. "In addition, it's a huge waste of a valuable resource. There's a reason the best-in-class producers don't lose nearly as much methane because they're investing, they want to keep that, that's their product, that's what they sell."

Senator Heinrich is from New Mexico, one of the biggest oil-producing states in the United States.

Methane only came in the focus of environmentalist and regulatory attention relatively recently as a continuation of the drive to reduce carbon emissions. Methane leaks are common in the oil industry and, over the short term, more harmful to the atmosphere than CO2 because of their greater greenhouse effect. However, methane has a much shorter life than carbon dioxide.

Last year when the pandemic hit, methane emissions slumped by as much as 60 percent as drillers curbed production. Now, as drilling begins to recover, emissions are recovering, too, and at a much faster rate. So if production ever reaches pre-pandemic levels, methane emissions could hit a new record in the absence of regulatory and voluntary action.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Major Chinese Investors Could Buy Stake In Aramco

Next Post

Mexico’s Private Oil Companies Could Add 700,000 Bpd By 2030

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular

Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

 Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

 Alt text

Why Is There So Much Hype About Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com