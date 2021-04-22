Mexico Congress Passes Controversial Pro-Pemex Bill

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 61.58 +0.23 +0.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.56 +0.24 +0.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.748 +0.056 +2.08%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.864 +0.011 +0.57%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.979 -0.004 -0.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.07 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.02 -1.34 -2.05%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 61.60 -1.32 -2.10%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.979 -0.004 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 63.61 -2.02 -3.08%
Graph down Murban 2 days 64.27 -2.02 -3.05%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 60.35 +0.18 +0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 64.75 -1.43 -2.16%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 64.55 +0.29 +0.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 64.07 -0.02 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.07 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.56 +0.15 +0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.02 -1.34 -2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.26 -1.62 -3.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 49.85 -1.32 -2.58%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 60.35 -1.32 -2.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 61.75 -1.32 -2.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 56.80 -1.32 -2.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 56.10 -1.32 -2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 56.10 -1.32 -2.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 56.95 -1.32 -2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 60.35 -1.32 -2.14%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 56.10 -1.32 -2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.00 -1.25 -2.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 51.75 -1.25 -2.36%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 66.62 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 55.30 -1.09 -1.93%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 59.25 -1.09 -1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.25 -1.09 -1.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.00 -1.25 -2.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 -1.25 -2.37%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.69 -1.09 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 16 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 23 hours Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 19 mins America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 3 days Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 2 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Fukushima
  • 1 day So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 2 days Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.

Breaking News:

Biden’s Aggressive Emissions Target Could Have A Major Impact On U.S. Oil

Energy Sector Sees Blowout Quarter

Energy Sector Sees Blowout Quarter

After three abysmal quarters in…

Abu Dhabi Is Determined To Transform Middle East Energy Markets

Abu Dhabi Is Determined To Transform Middle East Energy Markets

Abu Dhabi is determined to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico Congress Passes Controversial Pro-Pemex Bill

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 22, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

The lower house of the Mexican parliament has passed a controversial bill that will give state-owned oil major Pemex more sway over the Mexican fuel market.

Bloomberg reports that the house voted 301 in favor and 147 against the proposal, which will remove a stipulation from an earlier law that requires the state energy market regulator CRE to prioritize fuel sales from private companies as a way of leveling their playing field with Pemex. According to the backers of the change, the field is level enough for the state-help provision to be removed. The bill now needs to pass through the Senate.

The bill is part of efforts by the Lopez Obrador government to reinstate Pemex as the monopoly on the local energy market. Last year, as part of efforts to return control of the energy industry to the state's hand, the AMLO government also drafted an infrastructure plan that, according to the head of the country's oil industry association, would close the door to foreign oil companies willing to work in Mexico's hydrocarbons industry.

Earlier this year, Mexico's Supreme Court stopped another set of changes proposed by AMLO, this time regarding the electricity market, saying the changes would prioritize state-owned utility CFE over private companies, and that was unconstitutional.

The bill that the Senate is currently deliberating involves proposed changes to the current energy legislation that will give the government the power to restrict the activity of private companies in crude oil and fuel imports. The country's antitrust regulator warned that such changes would negatively affect competition on the Mexican fuels market, but the lower house still voted in favor of the bill.

"Conditions for private sector operators could become much more complicated, and Pemex could perhaps undercut the competition," one Mexico City-based analyst told Bloomberg about the latest vote on energy law changes.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

Next Post

Iran Exports 500,000 Bpd Despite Sanctions

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage

13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage
Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular

Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch


Most Commented

Alt text

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal

 Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

 Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

How Will We Pay for the Energy Transition?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com