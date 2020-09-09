Mexico’s Pemex Slashes Oil Production Target For 2021

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.02 +1.26 +3.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 40.75 +0.97 +2.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.391 -0.009 -0.37%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 38.26 -3.01 -7.29%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 40.29 -1.35 -3.24%
Graph down Urals 2 days 42.85 -0.15 -0.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.47 -4.37 -10.20%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.47 -4.37 -10.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.50 -2.35 -5.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.50 -2.95 -7.67%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.391 -0.009 -0.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 40.78 -0.73 -1.76%
Graph down Murban 2 days 40.98 -5.39 -11.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 37.50 -2.29 -5.76%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 40.85 -3.02 -6.88%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.94 -1.73 -4.25%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 38.50 -2.35 -5.75%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.50 -2.35 -5.75%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.43 -2.01 -4.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.29 -1.35 -3.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 25.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 29.36 -3.01 -9.30%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 35.76 -3.01 -7.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 37.16 -3.01 -7.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 33.16 -3.01 -8.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 32.16 -3.01 -8.56%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 32.16 -3.01 -8.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 33.46 -3.01 -8.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 35.01 -3.01 -7.92%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 32.16 -3.01 -8.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.47 -4.37 -10.20%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.25 -3.00 -8.28%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 27.00 -3.00 -10.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.61 -1.48 -3.52%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 30.71 -4.61 -13.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 34.66 -4.61 -11.74%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 34.66 -4.61 -11.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.25 -3.00 -8.28%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.00 -3.00 -10.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.50 -3.01 -6.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 18 hours Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 50 mins People in the Military are Suckers
  • 2 mins US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 4 hours Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
  • 17 hours Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 2 hours Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 13 mins Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer (D) is having the State build an 8 Foot Security Wall around her Lansing home. "Security for me . . . But not for Thee"
  • 2 hours .
  • 1 day Biden Campaign "HELTER SKELTER" strategy is falling apart. Democratic Party strategy of (1) dividing the country (2) creating chaos (3) trashing U.S. Economy (4) Blame Trump. Voters that think for themslves see thru this
  • 14 hours Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 19 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 2 days Class Act: Bet You've Never Seen A President Do This.

Breaking News:

Russia's Gazprom Boosts Natural Gas Supplies To China

Why Tesla Wasn't Included In The S&P 500

Why Tesla Wasn't Included In The S&P 500

The S&P 500 is an…

Russian Fuel Oil Is A Hit In The U.S.

Russian Fuel Oil Is A Hit In The U.S.

Behind the façade of political…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico’s Pemex Slashes Oil Production Target For 2021

By Irina Slav - Sep 09, 2020, 12:30 PM CDT

Mexico has revised down energy giant Pemex’s oil production target for next year by more than 8 percent in what was a no-surprise move to those familiar with the company’s heavy debt burden, which significantly limits its ability to boost production despite generous state help.

The Mexican Ministry of Finance said it now expected Pemex to produce 1.857 million bpd in 2021, according to a Bloomberg report, down from a projection of 2.027 million bpd made in April this year. Yet, according to at least one analyst, even the revised 2021 average looks too optimistic. Barclays’ chief economist for Latin America, Marco Oviedo, told Bloomberg that Pemex was unlikely to hit that lower target. “It seems that they have not learned,” Oviedo said.

According to government plans, Pemex was supposed to boost oil production by about half a million barrels in 2021. Instead, in July, production fell to 1.54 million bpd because of a sharp drop in the output from Pemex’s largest offshore field, Maloob. Output from Maloob fell by more than 30 percent on the year. This meant Pemex’s total for July fell to a record low. That led to speculation that the country might have to revise down its production target for 2021. Now, the revision is a fact.

Yet Pemex is not only set for failure in meeting its 2021 production target. It is also very likely it will fall short of this year’s one, too. The company was expected to produce a daily average of 1.83 million barrels of oil, but with the Maloob field output falling and no new production contracts with better-off oil companies on the table, this is unlikely. What makes it even more unlikely is the fact that for the January to July period, Pemex’s average daily has been just 1.692 million bpd, with the coronavirus pandemic complicating matters further.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Pessimism Over Economic Recovery Grows In Canada’s Oil Province

Next Post

Russia's Gazprom Boosts Natural Gas Supplies To China

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency

The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency
Mexico Shuts The Door To Foreign Oil Companies

Mexico Shuts The Door To Foreign Oil Companies
Exxon Gets Kicked Out Of The Dow Jones Industrial Average

Exxon Gets Kicked Out Of The Dow Jones Industrial Average


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com