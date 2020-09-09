Russia's Gazprom Boosts Natural Gas Supplies To China

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.14 +1.38 +3.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 40.89 +1.11 +2.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.379 -0.021 -0.87%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 38.26 -3.01 -7.29%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 40.29 -1.35 -3.24%
Graph down Urals 2 days 42.85 -0.15 -0.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.47 -4.37 -10.20%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.47 -4.37 -10.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.50 -2.35 -5.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.50 -2.95 -7.67%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.379 -0.021 -0.87%
Graph down Marine 2 days 40.78 -0.73 -1.76%
Graph down Murban 2 days 40.98 -5.39 -11.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 37.50 -2.29 -5.76%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 40.85 -3.02 -6.88%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.94 -1.73 -4.25%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 38.50 -2.35 -5.75%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.50 -2.35 -5.75%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.43 -2.01 -4.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.29 -1.35 -3.24%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 25.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 29.36 -3.01 -9.30%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 35.76 -3.01 -7.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 37.16 -3.01 -7.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 33.16 -3.01 -8.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 32.16 -3.01 -8.56%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 32.16 -3.01 -8.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 33.46 -3.01 -8.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 35.01 -3.01 -7.92%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 32.16 -3.01 -8.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.47 -4.37 -10.20%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.25 -3.00 -8.28%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 27.00 -3.00 -10.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.61 -1.48 -3.52%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 30.71 -4.61 -13.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 34.66 -4.61 -11.74%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 34.66 -4.61 -11.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.25 -3.00 -8.28%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.00 -3.00 -10.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.50 -3.01 -6.76%
Breaking News:

Russia's Gazprom Boosts Natural Gas Supplies To China

Oil Rig Count Inches Higher Amid Price Plunge

Oil Rig Count Inches Higher Amid Price Plunge

The active number of oil…

China Looks To Build Espionage Hub In Iran Under 25-Year Deal

China Looks To Build Espionage Hub In Iran Under 25-Year Deal

China has moved onto the…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Russia's Gazprom Boosts Natural Gas Supplies To China

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 09, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

Russia's natural gas monopoly Gazprom has increased its natural gas supply to China via the new pipeline Power of Siberia in July and August, compared to June, a senior Gazprom official said.

Russia's supply of natural gas to China via the Power of Siberia rose to 12 million cubic meters per day in July and August, from 10 million cubic meters supplied in June, Vladislav Borodin, director general at the gas giant's unit Gazprom Transgaz Tomsk, said in the company's corporate magazine.

Gazprom, which started up the Power of Siberia in December 2019, looks to increase its deliveries via the pipeline to China every year, Borodin wrote in the magazine. Annual supplies to China are expected to rise from 21 billion cubic meters in 2019 to 24-25 billion cubic meters at the end of this year, the executive said.

In the second quarter of 2020, Gazprom's supplies to China via the Power of Siberia were at prices significantly higher than European gas prices, Alexander Ivannikov, the head of Gazprom's Financial and Economic Department, said on the Q2 conference call.

"As the volume of gas supplies under the CNPC contract grows, the Chinese market will provide a more significant contribution to Gazprom's revenues and profits," TASS news agency quoted Ivannikov as saying last week.

A new pipeline, Power of Siberia 2, is also in the works between Russia and China, as Moscow looks to seize a growing share of the Chinese natural gas market, which is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, albeit at a slower pace than in the past half a decade.

Power of Siberia 2 entered the design stage this year, Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, said earlier this month.

"Needless to say, this will considerably improve our capabilities and will further facilitate gas infrastructure expansion throughout Eastern Siberia," Miller said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Mexico’s Pemex Slashes Oil Production Target For 2021

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

