Mexico Could Be Forced To Cut Oil Production Target For 2021

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.88 -0.49 -1.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 43.56 -0.51 -1.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.479 -0.008 -0.32%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 42.77 -0.09 -0.21%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.03 -0.27 -0.60%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 45.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.17 -0.95 -2.31%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.479 -0.008 -0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 43.36 -1.98 -4.37%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 43.81 -1.95 -4.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 41.07 -1.29 -3.05%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 45.24 -0.36 -0.79%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 41.83 -1.41 -3.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 42.64 -1.49 -3.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.03 -0.27 -0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 30.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 32.11 -1.65 -4.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 40.51 -1.25 -2.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 41.91 -1.25 -2.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 37.36 -1.40 -3.61%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 36.41 -1.35 -3.58%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 36.41 -1.35 -3.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 37.71 -1.45 -3.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 38.76 -1.65 -4.08%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 36.41 -1.45 -3.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 31.50 -0.25 -0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.67 +0.08 +0.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 35.32 -0.14 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.27 -0.14 -0.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.27 -0.14 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.75 -1.25 -3.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.25 -1.25 -2.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 8 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 28 mins Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 3 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 7 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 16 hours President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 5 hours America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 1 day End of an Era?
  • 3 hours During August 2020, there was 600000 more deaths over annual average. 413,041 of those were officially attributed to COVID-19
  • 9 hours Majority Leader Pelosi gets caught breaking San Francisco ban on Salon openings and her own facemask mandate
  • 7 hours Donald Trump is Zaphod Beebleblox . US citizens have elected TV personality and we need to accept their choice. Please stop whining.
  • 10 hours 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 7 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 7 hours In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 1 day CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART

Breaking News:

Mexico Could Be Forced To Cut Oil Production Target For 2021

Oil Prices Could Rise To $65

Oil Prices Could Rise To $65

Oil prices spiked on Tuesday…

Iran Ramps Up Production At Supergiant South Pars Gas Field

Iran Ramps Up Production At Supergiant South Pars Gas Field

Iran has been aiming to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico Could Be Forced To Cut Oil Production Target For 2021

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 03, 2020, 6:30 PM CDT

Mexico will likely cut its crude oil production targets for next year, according to Bloomberg, citing a ruling party lawmaker in Mexico.

The shift in strategy signals that Mexico’s state-run oil company, Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), is still struggling under a mountain of debt.

Pemex just dropped its production in its largest offshore field, Maloob, by 30.8% year over year, to 276,000 in July, according to IHS Markit. That is down from nearly 400,000 bpd in July 2019 and 460,000 bpd from April 2018—a high for the field.

Although it was understood that Maloob’s production would gradually decline through 2030 as the field depletes, the dropoff was sharper than anticipated.

That output reduction in Maloob brought Mexico’s crude production to 1.54 million barrels per day—a level not seen since the 1970s, according to data from Mexico’s National Hydrocarbon Commission.

That output loss isn’t going to help Pemex’s dire financial straits.

Mexico had targeted more than 2 million barrels per day next year, but this is looking increasingly unlikely, according to lower house Budget Committee Chair Erasmo Gonzalez who spoke to Bloomberg.

It won’t hit this year’s target of 1.83 million bpd either. From January to July this year, Pemex has produced an average of just 1.692 million bpd—although the pandemic certainly played a hand in depressing Mexico’s output.

Mexico will release its official budget next Tuesday, but Gonzalez confirmed that Mexico would plan on $40 oil next year. 

Mexican President Lopez Obrador made big promises to the country regarding its oil industry, claiming that Pemex would be the linchpin in the declining industry’s turnaround. 

Mexico is still betting heavily on its oil industry despite the pandemic and its debt issue, with plans to build an $8 billion oil refinery in Obrador’s home state of Tabasco.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Sanctions More Companies For Illegally Trading Oil With Iran

Next Post

U.S. Sanctions More Companies For Illegally Trading Oil With Iran

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound

BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound
Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs

Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs
Global Natural Gas Demand Set For Long-Term Growth After COVID

Global Natural Gas Demand Set For Long-Term Growth After COVID


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com